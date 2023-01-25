Read full article on original website
The Naples Press ready to launch after overcoming setbacks
Business, real estate, arts, and entertainment, it's all in a new newspaper going out to people on Friday. The Naples Press is making...
74th annual Naples Swamp Buggy Parade
The 74th annual Naples Swamp Buggy Parade kicked off this morning near Coastland Mall, traveling down U.S. 41
Hurricane Ian Memorial Removed, But That's Not the End
The Hurricane Ian memorial wall has been taken down in Fort Myers’ Centennial Park, but that won’t be the last time you can visit its photos, flowers and other emotional tributes. The wall will live again in an upcoming series of art installations in government-owned buildings, says Liz...
Tim Aten Knows: New restaurants coming to East Naples, Marco Island
At least 15 new restaurants are already planned for East Naples and Marco Island in 2023. The table is set for many to launch in February. Launched Jan. 9, The Mother Trucker Cafe was one of the first area restaurants to open in a new year that guarantees many culinary diversions. The small eatery at 4811 Tamiami Trail E. offers counter service with a menu of comfort food promising a taste of Chicago from all-beef Vienna hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches to deep-dish and thin-crust pizzas.
Free adoption day at Gulf Coast Humane Society
Today at Gulf Coast Humane Society in Fort Myers, customers have the chance to adopt a dog or cat for free!
Abandoned south Lee County railway chugging closer to being pedestrian trail
For years it’s been in the works as south Lee County inches ever closer to getting a dedicated pedestrian path from Fort Myers all the way down to Naples. The proposed trail would start at Alico Road and would offer an unbroken pedestrian path south, eventually ending up in Bonita Springs, at Bonita Beach Road, and extending beyond.
Red Tide lurking in SWFL
The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 69 samples collected from and offshore of Southwest Florida over the past week.
Mysterious corn stalks taking over Cape Coral woman’s yard
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Corn took over the internet last year with the viral “Corn Kid” video. Now it’s taking over Ralfina Marinelli’s yard in Cape Coral. Marinelli first thought the mysterious plants were weeds. Then, they kept growing… so she thought it was bamboo. Once it sprouted corn, she realized it was corn stalks, but she had no idea how nearly a dozen of them ended up in her yard.
Abandoned, submerged car leaking fluid near Venetian Bay
NAPLES, Fla. — Following Hurricane Ian, a number of vehicles were declared missing or unaccounted for. Naples Police told NBC2 in November that about 60 vehicles made that list. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Naples Police buoying underwater cars to warn boaters of debris. Residents of the Venetian Bay neighborhood told NBC2...
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival to raise money for children’s health
The 2023 Naples Winter Wine Festival begins on Saturday, Feb. 4. During last year's festival, nearly $22 million was raised within 4 1/2 hours...
Copperleaf Charitable Foundation hosting annual Hunger Walk
People in Southwest Florida were excited to walk together Saturday morning for a good cause. The Copperleaf Charitable Foundation hosted its annual Hunger Walk...
Naples man grabs gun when chicken wings aren’t ready
NAPLES, FLA. — Matthew Davis was in mourning. That was the explanation he gave Collier County Sheriff detectives after he was seen on video grabbing his gun because his chicken wings weren’t ready. It was January 25th, and Davis was sitting in the CCSO substation in Golden State....
St. Matthew’s House cuts ribbon on new affordable homes in East Naples
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — More graduates of a local addiction recovery program have a safe and affordable place to live. On Thursday, St. Matthew’s House cut the ribbon on three new homes in their gated community called Justin’s Village. It’s located in East Naples. The homes...
‘I can sleep tonight’: Ian survivors finding solutions at Insurance Villages
Florida Department of Financial Services hosting 5 Insurance Villages across Southwest Florida this week
Citizen scientists helping track red tide on Sanibel
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission red tide map still shows medium to high concentrations around Sanibel and Pine Island Sound. Scientists are...
Night at the Museum gala supporting the Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples
The annual Night at the Museum event in Naples begins the evening of Saturday, Jan. 28. The gala, sponsored by Gulfshore Life, supports the...
Roadwatch Update – Jan. 26 – Feb. 1
Burnt Store Road from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road: Motorists should expect temporary southbound traffic diversions from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM. This project consists of widening Burnt Store Road to four lanes. The project also includes construction of a new bridge over Shadroe Canal, drainage installation, and lighting. Motorists should expect intermittent Northbound and Southbound lane closures during nighttime/overnight hours, weather permitting. Motorists should use caution while driving in the area. This south segment from Tropicana Parkway to Pine Island Road costs $13.6 million. The contractor is Wright Construction. The project is expected to be completed by spring 2023. For questions, please contact Kris Cella at (239) 337-1071.
Helicopter used to remove boats from mangroves on Fort Myers Beach
"We're working here with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean out the mangroves in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way."
Pine Island "Nashville Gone South" festival
The St. James City Civic Center will host the "Nashville Gone South" Hurricane Relief Festival today, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
