kjzz.org
Cochise County elections director resigns, cites threatening work atmosphere
The elections director of heavily conservative Cochise County resigned on Tuesday after five years in the position, citing a physically and emotionally threatening work atmosphere. Lisa Marra's resignation comes just a few months after two Republican supervisors sued her in their bid to force a hand count of election results.
Two 17-year-olds arrested for smuggling migrants near Tombstone
Two juveniles were arrested near Tombstone for attempting to smuggle migrants, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Benson HS lifts lockdown following Border Patrol search
According to Benson police, the U.S. Border Patrol reported two vehicles dropped off 15 undocumented migrants just west of the school at 360 S. Patagonia Street.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Sahuarita, Arizona – January 2023 – A Necessary Evil?
Arizona school children have long been taught the five C’s of Arizona – Cotton, Cattle, Citrus, Climate and Copper. As you travel through the state you will eventually go past the giant open pit mines for copper. One such mine is located in the hills above the town...
Better Works program transforms lives of homeless in Sierra Vista
Better Works program provides jobs for the homeless in Sierra Vista. The program launched this month with the first four homeless people getting jobs to earn an income.
Cochise County see rise in electricity costs, thanks to natural gas prices
Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative is a nonprofit serving Cochise County. They waited to pass on increased costs to its members until after the peak summer season to ease the transition.
Juveniles arrested for smuggling migrants near Benson
Young smugglers were arrested during two different incidents, according to U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector Chief John R. Modlin.
Country music festival coming to Cochise County this March
4ever Ranch, located in Benson, is hosting a 3-day country music festival. Owner Del Thola said he's always wanted to bring an event like this to Cochise County.
KOLD-TV
Vail residents calling on authorities to fix “dangerous” road, after 16-year-old dies in crash on Mary Ann Cleveland Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Community members are speaking out after a 16-year-old girl died in a crash just days ago on Mary Ann Cleveland Way. Longtime resident, Erin Hite says something needs to change before another crash there turns deadly. “Even in the 12 years I’ve been here,...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the most underrated towns in each state.
