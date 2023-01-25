14 charging stations? Well that should take care of everyone in Delaware , charging their cars. They haven’t quoted the price and they expect every car to be electric by a certain date? This is ridiculous. Always the cart before the horse! People can’t afford these car. How did they expect the lower and middle income to purchase and then install the electric charge in their homes. Our electric goes out when it storms. Maybe someone with a little common sense could create a time line that is practical. When an electric car can go 500 miles without a charge (Toyota Hybrids can go 60 mpg and the batteries last over 200,000 miles driven), and the electric grid is prepared for the electric cars that are reasonable to purchase, then set a date to go electric. But right now, open the pipelines, especially the Key Stone Pipeline and gas prices will go down again. We are no where ready for this change right now.
Dnrec can spend the money on this but won’t spend the money on up keep on the boat ramps or duck blinds/deer stands…
Comments / 3