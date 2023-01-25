ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Debra Evans
3d ago

14 charging stations? Well that should take care of everyone in Delaware , charging their cars. They haven’t quoted the price and they expect every car to be electric by a certain date? This is ridiculous. Always the cart before the horse! People can’t afford these car. How did they expect the lower and middle income to purchase and then install the electric charge in their homes. Our electric goes out when it storms. Maybe someone with a little common sense could create a time line that is practical. When an electric car can go 500 miles without a charge (Toyota Hybrids can go 60 mpg and the batteries last over 200,000 miles driven), and the electric grid is prepared for the electric cars that are reasonable to purchase, then set a date to go electric. But right now, open the pipelines, especially the Key Stone Pipeline and gas prices will go down again. We are no where ready for this change right now.

Jeff Tippitt
3d ago

Dnrec can spend the money on this but won’t spend the money on up keep on the boat ramps or duck blinds/deer stands…

WBOC

Rehoboth Boulevard to Close For Drawbridge Repairs

MILFORD, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Rehoboth Boulevard between Cedar Beach Road (SR 36) and NE Front Street (SR 14) for drawbridge repairs. According to DelDot, the repairs are for damage resulting from oversized vehicles hitting the bridge in Dec. 2021 and again...
MILFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s fourth medical marijauna dispensary opening soon

Sussex County is weeks away from getting its fourth medical marijuana dispensary – this one in Seaford. It’s an area of the county that’s drastically underserved, said Greg Huggler, general manager of Fresh Delaware. Patients won’t have to drive all the way to the beach or Georgetown anymore, he said.
SEAFORD, DE
WHYY

Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts

With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

State planners: Put hold on Freeman applications

One of the largest projects ever proposed in Sussex County was reviewed by state officials during an Office of State Planning Coordination Preliminary Land Use Service meeting Jan. 25. Carl M. Freeman Companies proposes to build Cool Spring, a mixed-use residential community with 2,000 units, including 950 single-family homes, 300...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex council approves Ritter application

Howard Ritter & Sons can continue selling landscape materials at their location off Plantation Road, which they have been doing since the 1970s. At its Jan. 24 meeting, Sussex County Council unanimously approved a conditional-use application filed by the company to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit near Lewes.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Dock repairs on the way in Lewes

Repairs to the docks at Canalfront Park in Lewes are moving forward thanks to $500,000 in funding from the Greater Lewes Foundation. The project comprises 9,000 square feet of new boardwalk, upgraded landings, an improved gazebo and work at the Net House. Bids will be accepted until 2:30 p.m., Thursday,...
LEWES, DE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Delaware

If you live in Delaware and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Healthcare now more accessible with mobile services in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. – In southern Delaware, primary care now coming to a street or parking lot near you with mobile health services on the move. “Provides multiple services, we’re going to be expanding as we go, screenings, blood pressure screenings, vaccination events including flu and COVID boosters as well as primary care opportunities,” says Dr. Shannon Pan, an MD with ChristianaCare.
LAUREL, DE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware

DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
WMDT.com

ChristianaCare opens new primary care facility in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – ChristianaCare has opened a new primary care facility to help residents in Rehoboth Beach. The office will offer care to ages 18 and up. They specialize in longer appointments to get to know patients better. Also, in the same location there will be ChristianaCare My65+ tailored to adults over 65, which will provide medication management, nutritional guidance, and specialist coordination.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
WBOC

Proposed Apartment Complex In Easton Stirs Controversy

EASTON, Md. - A newly-proposed apartment complex is coming under fire in Talbot County. The proposed project is a six-building 162-unit apartment complex at the south end of Camac St. in Easton. One of the biggest concerns that neighbors had was traffic. People in the quiet Hunters Mill neighborhood use...
EASTON, MD
WBOC

DPH Announces Closure of Covid-19 Call Centers

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) is announcing the closure of the COVID-19 call center and the vaccine call center due to a low volume of calls. The Call Centers' last day of operation will be Tuesday, January 31. Delawareans may still access critical COVID-19 information on the website at de.gov/coronavirus, where questions can be submitted via the contact form at coronavirus.delaware.gov/contact. General questions about COVID-19 can still be answered by calling 2-1-1 or by emailing DPHCall@delaware.gov, or Vaccine@delaware.gov for vaccine-specific questions.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

The Delaware Memorial Bridge is set to receive a new safety measure

The Delaware River and Bay Authority is going ahead with plans to build a new Ship Collision Protection System for the Delaware Memorial Bridge. The new system will protect the tower structure of the bridge in the event that a ship loses control and causes a collision. Delaware River and...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Upgrade to Raw Water Line and Traffic Pattern Change Along Naylor Mill Rd.

SALISBURY, Md - There will be a change of traffic on Monday Jan 30, due to upgrades to a raw water line along Naylor Mill Road. During routine maintenance and inspections, a support issue was identified for a raw water line that brings water from the well field to the Paleo Water Treatment Plant for treatment. Due to higher than normal rain amounts and unusual temperatures, the pilons supporting the raw water line have shifted and decayed faster than anticipated and compromised the structure.
SALISBURY, MD
delawarepublic.org

Seal season in Delaware may see some changes moving forward

Seal season starts in Delaware in the winter, and last year the MERR Institute, responsible for seal monitoring and rescue, had 185 reported sightings. Delaware’s seal population is migratory, but in the last decade MERR has been monitoring an emerging colony of seals. Rather than seals being born in...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Perch reign supreme this time of year

At the risk of bringing about the worst snowstorm since 1888, I will mention the winter has been very mild so far. My daffodils are popping up, and we are seeing daytime highs in the upper 50s. Most of us, myself included, have our boats under wraps, and truth be...
MILTON, DE

