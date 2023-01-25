Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Rideshare workers push for safety protections after driver killed in Renton shooting spree
RENTON, Wash. — A man who was killed during a random shooting spree in Renton earlier this month was a well-known rideshare driver. Those who knew him said he was kind and advocated for the rights of rideshare drivers. Mahamadou Kabba was one of three people shot at random....
rentonreporter.com
Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County
Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
KOMO News
Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath
SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
Robbery spike in King County; Snoqualmie suspects possibly involved in crime spree
Snoqualmie police say a violent robbery is now impacting the Snoqualmie Ridge community. Investigators believe the suspects are linked to other crimes – an attempted carjacking, and possibly other robberies all over King County. Police say it shows the crimes are becoming more widespread and criminals are becoming more...
publicola.com
Officer Responding to Overdose Call Killed Woman In Marked Intersection Where City Canceled Safety Project
Editor’s note: This story has been edited to reflect the fact that the Seattle Police Department, not the Seattle Fire Department, confirmed that the police officer was responding to a call about an overdose. On Monday, a police officer responding to an overdose call in South Lake Union in...
Snohomish County deputies chase man who nearly collides with apartment building
A man was arrested early Friday morning after a brief chase where he nearly hit a pedestrian and an apartment building, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 3 a.m. Friday, a Snohomish County deputy spotted a Ford F-150 driving erratically and crossing all lanes of traffic, nearly hitting a pedestrian.
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old
TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
Peaceful protests in Seattle after release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
With the Memphis Police Department releasing bodycam footage of the arrest of of Tyre Nichols on Friday afternoon, peaceful protests took place around Seattle in the evening. The Seattle Police Department said on Friday that it was “planning, preparing, and staffing to provide public safety throughout the city should police resources be needed.”
KOMO News
Deputies seek driver of 'likely-stolen' Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies searching for suspect, likely-stolen Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting. Deputies are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Pierce County on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting happened at a home on the 18300 block of...
KOMO News
Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
KOMO News
Surveillance video shows burglary of West Seattle auto shop hit twice over the weekend
SEATTLE — Employees at West Seattle Autoworks are growing frustrated with what they say is a rise in break-ins in the area. On Friday, Jan. 20, a safe was stolen from the business after an office window was smashed. Hours later, thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen after a group of thieves smashed through the garage door with a van.
KOMO News
Man punches, kicks woman in Georgetown before pulling knife on police officer
SEATTLE — A man was arrested after allegedly punching and kicking a woman, then pulling a knife on an officer on Wednesday in Georgetown. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. reporting that a man was assaulting a woman on the 500 block of South Michigan Street in Seattle. An officer driving in the neighborhood was flagged down by community members at the same time for the same incident, SPD added.
Officers recover stolen cars, packages and more from empty building in South Lake Union
Seattle — Seattle police are investigating after finding stolen cars, bikes, and more in an empty building in South Lake Union on Tuesday morning, according to an SPD Blotter post. Officers were patrolling around 4:45 a.m. when they saw a running car parked in a building that is under...
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
KOMO News
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store
SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?
TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
KOMO News
Mail truck thefts in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood have residents on edge
SEATTLE — As USPS investigates the recent thefts of four different mail trucks, neighbors impacted by the crimes expressed shock and worry. Since the start of the year, four different mail trucks have been stolen in Seattle. The most recent case occurred on Tuesday in Beacon Hill. The truck...
Family anxious for answers as homicide investigation into 16-year-old girl's death continues
SEATTLE — The family of a 16-year-old girl is still anxious for answers nearly four months after she was found dead along State Route 509 in Seattle. The investigation into Keyaleas Brewer’s death began 111 days ago. Since then, there have been no arrests and lots of questions.
'Haven't seen anything like it': Tuesday crime spree spreads from Milton to Renton, Kent
RENTON, Wash. — Milton Mayor Shanna Sherrell still can’t believe what she saw on Tuesday night while coming out of the Safeway on 900 Meridian Avenue East: a woman getting her car stolen, right in the parking lot. “I approached her with some caution, because I don’t know...
Comments / 0