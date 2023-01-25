ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

rentonreporter.com

Suspects in Renton armed carjacking arrested in Snohomish County

Two suspects believed to be involved in an armed carjacking in Renton were apprehended in Snohomish County a day after they allegedly tried to steal a car with a young child inside. Renton Police were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at a business parking lot in the 400 Block...
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Bathtub burglar: Man breaks into Madrona home, takes fully-clothed bath

SEATTLE — A 27-year-old man was arrested Friday night after breaking into a Madrona home, filling up the bathtub and taking a bath with his clothes on. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received reports of the burglary on the 1700 block of 34th Avenue around 7:15 p.m. A woman reportedly returned home to find one of her windows smashed and a man inside. She remained outside and called 911, police said.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma Police looking for info, suspects in deadly shooting of 16-year-old

TACOMA, Wash. - Detectives with Tacoma Police are looking for information on a suspect or suspects involved in the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old boy last week. On Jan. 15 around 5:15 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call that a vehicle had crashed into a yard on N. Pearl Street, and that the caller believed the driver had been shot.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Seattle police, mayor call for action following release of Tyre Nichols video

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle's Police Chief, Mayor, Council President, and Police Guild President all widely condemned the Tyre Nichols video on Friday and took a cautious approach to any public reaction. The video was released late Friday afternoon and shows five Memphis police officers beating Nichols, who later succumbed...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Surveillance video shows burglary of West Seattle auto shop hit twice over the weekend

SEATTLE — Employees at West Seattle Autoworks are growing frustrated with what they say is a rise in break-ins in the area. On Friday, Jan. 20, a safe was stolen from the business after an office window was smashed. Hours later, thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen after a group of thieves smashed through the garage door with a van.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man punches, kicks woman in Georgetown before pulling knife on police officer

SEATTLE — A man was arrested after allegedly punching and kicking a woman, then pulling a knife on an officer on Wednesday in Georgetown. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers received a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. reporting that a man was assaulting a woman on the 500 block of South Michigan Street in Seattle. An officer driving in the neighborhood was flagged down by community members at the same time for the same incident, SPD added.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store

SEATTLE — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Avenue Northwest, and...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Do you recognize this Tacoma burglary suspect?

TACOMA, Wash. — Detectives with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department are hoping someone might recognize a burglary suspect who was caught on camera inside a Tacoma home. On Jan. 11, a man entered a home in the 4700 block of Waller Road East. Surveillance video shows him rummaging through the home for a few minutes.
TACOMA, WA

