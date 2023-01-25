Read full article on original website
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements
Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
CBS Sports
Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde fight prediction, odds, undercard, preview, start time, how to watch
One of boxing's most exciting fighters returns to the ring on Saturday night when Artur Beterbiev defends his WBC, WBO and IBF light heavyweight world championships against Anthony Yarde. The fight takes place at Wembley Arena in London (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+). Beterbiev (18-0, 18 KO) has a deserved reputation...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney wants concessions from Vasyl Lomachenko, negotiations stalled
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko negotiations are temporarily stalled due to money, and it’s hoped that the two can bridge the impasse soon, or else they’ll have to move on. Mike Coppinger of ESPN reports that undisputed lightweight champion Haney (29-0, 15 KOs) was “concessions”...
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Hits harder than boxing’ – Slap Fighting has CTE written all over it
There’s a new combat sport on the scene that hits harder than boxing and growing at an incredible rate, thanks to UFC’s Dana White. “Power Slap” or Slap Fighting” – as it’s also known – has caused widespread controversy in the United States since the Nevada State Athletic Commission ratified its inclusion as a sanctioned form.
worldboxingnews.net
Don King keeps ‘heavyweight title’ involved in PPVs thanks to WBA
Don King’s latest heavyweight show kept the long-term promoter clinging to the peripheral of the division with the World Boxing Association. After losing his grip on the WBA’ regular’ belt despite the WBA consistently ranking most of his heavyweight fighters, King got another one to headline his shows.
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul, Tommy Fury get physical during staredown at ‘Beterbiev vs. Yarde’
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury nearly came to blows during an intense staredown earlier today (Sat., Jan. 28, 2023) at the Artur Beterbiev vs. Anthony Yarde event from inside Wembley Arena in London, England. It was announced earlier this week that Paul and Fury will finally lock horns on Feb....
Boxing Scene
Marcus Browne Shreds Anthony Yarde, Gives Him No Chance Against Artur Beterbiev
Anthony Yarde has climbed the highest of mountains and brazenly shouted to all that would listen that Artur Beterbiev’s unified reign is on the verge of coming to an end. A trifecta of stoppage victories has convinced the Londoner of his audacious claims. But while the 31-year-old contender maintains...
Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in line for ‘biggest purse in boxing history’ as Saudi Arabia set to table fight offer
TYSON FURY and Oleksandr Usyk are in line for the "biggest purse in boxing history" as Saudi Arabia prepare to table a mega-money offer. The pair of unbeaten champions are still in talks for the heavyweight division's first four-belt undisputed decider. If the Middle East win the race to host...
BBC
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde: World champion travels to London with ferocious reputation
Artur Beterbiev v Anthony Yarde - WBO, WBC & IBF light-heavyweight titles. Venue: OVO Arena, Wembley Date: Saturday, 28 January. Coverage: Follow live text coverage and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:00 GMT. Artur Beterbiev is the only world champion in boxing to have a 100% knockout...
Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight
Oscar De La Hoya made a big prediction about a potential Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight. Garcia and Davis are both undefeated and typically fight with 135 or 140 weight limits. There has been talk over the last several months about the two potentially squaring off in April. De La Hoya says such a fight is... The post Oscar De La Hoya makes big prediction about Ryan Garcia-Gervonta Davis fight appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
worldboxingnews.net
Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz
Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
worldboxingnews.net
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
worldboxingnews.net
Moses Itauma wins with TWO punches as brother Karol gets KO’d
Moses Itauma landed two punches in his heavyweight professional debut as he knocked out Marcel Bode in fourteen seconds. The amateur standout, who won the world championships before signing with Frank Warren, hit a couple of solid straight left hands. That was all she wrote. Itauma put the devastation of...
Rui Hachimura fans furious over ‘spoiled’ Lakers debut as major streaming network NBA Rakuten ‘crashes’ in Japan
RUI Hachimura fans are furious after his Los Angeles Lakers debut was spoiled by a major outage affecting the NBA Rakuten streaming service. Hachimura, 24, became the first Japanese-born player in Lakers history after coming off the bench in Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers acquired Hachimura...
worldboxingnews.net
Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie final press conference round-up
As the countdown continues for the inaugural boxing event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood this Saturday, January 28, Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) hosted a press conference today in Los Angeles ahead of his NABO title defense against George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) of Accra, Ghana.
Boxing Scene
Melikuziev: If Everything Goes Well On Saturday, I Want A Rematch With Gabe Rosado
Bektemir Melikuziev continues to move forward with his career. However, there remains a part of the Uzbek southpaw that wants to recapture the ‘Bek the Bully’ aura of invincibility predating his lone career defeat. The 2016 Olympic silver medalist and current super middleweight prospect has won three straight...
BoxingNews24.com
Sergey Kovalev predicts Beterbiev “will smash” Yarde on Saturday
By Charles Brun: Former IBF/WBA/WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev predicts unified 175-lb champ Artur Beterbiev will “smash” challenger Anthony Yarde within six rounds on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London, England. Kovalev is familiar with Yarde (23-2, 22 KOs), having knocked him out in the...
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian Wants Yarde To Win, Feels Russian Boxers Should Be Shelved
When Artem Dalakian took to the stage for the press conference for his WBA flyweight title defence against David Jimenez, he made sure he went to sit in the seat normally reserved for the challenger. It wasn’t a case of being the away fighter, or having a challenger’s mentality. He did not want to sit in front of a picture of a Russian.
Major Boxing Match Announced
The boxing world is gearing up for a major boxing match that was just announced to take place in just one month on February 26, 2023. ESPN has announced that boxer and Youtube superstar Jake Paul will be fighting boxer Tommy 'TNT' Fury on February 26, 2023, only on ESPN+ pay-per-view.
