Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements
Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
Ex-Floyd Mayweather star in shock WBC shot, shades Paul vs Fury
Former Floyd Mayweather star Badou Jack has earned a shot cruiserweight world title shot on the undercard of Paul vs Fury next month. “The Ripper,” – an ex-super-middleweight and light-heavyweight world champion, goes for a third weight class win in Saudi Arabia. Floyd Mayweather split. Based in Dubai...
Don King keeps ‘heavyweight title’ involved in PPVs thanks to WBA
Don King’s latest heavyweight show kept the long-term promoter clinging to the peripheral of the division with the World Boxing Association. After losing his grip on the WBA’ regular’ belt despite the WBA consistently ranking most of his heavyweight fighters, King got another one to headline his shows.
Benavidez vs Plant takes Vegas PPV date eyed for Wilder vs Ruiz
Premier Boxing Champions confirmed David Benavidez vs Caleb Plant for the Pay Per View date initially eyed for the Wilder vs Ruiz heavyweight bout. World Boxing News reported in 2022 that Deontay Wilder and Andy Ruiz Jr. only needed a mark on the calendar to be confirmed. However, the fight...
Steely respect as Beterbiev and Yarde near world title fight
UNIFIED WORLD LIGHT heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev and his challenger Anthony Yarde met the media for the final time today ahead of their highly-anticipated showdown at the OVO Arena, Wembley on Saturday. Yarde and Beterbiev were joined by their Hall of Fame promoters – Frank Warren and Bob Arum –...
‘Hits harder than boxing’ – Slap Fighting has CTE written all over it
There’s a new combat sport on the scene that hits harder than boxing and growing at an incredible rate, thanks to UFC’s Dana White. “Power Slap” or Slap Fighting” – as it’s also known – has caused widespread controversy in the United States since the Nevada State Athletic Commission ratified its inclusion as a sanctioned form.
Manny Pacquiao told his days are numbered ahead of legal claim
Manny Pacquiao once proclaimed his happiness at signing a deal with Paradigm Sports and Audie Attar. That dream is now a nightmare as Attar warned Pacquiao his days of ignoring his contract were numbered. Pacquiao faces a lawsuit next month with Paradigm and Attar seeking $20 million and change for...
John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez tops Fantasy Springs on Feb 23
One of boxing’s most energetic and fan-friendly fighters, NABA Super Flyweight Titleholder John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles will headline the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show of the year at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, February 23. Ramirez will defend...
Jamal James discusses ring return on Matias vs Ponce
Welterweight contender and Minneapolis-native Jamal “Shango” James held a media workout in his hometown Wednesday as he prepares to thrill crowd at The Armory on Saturday, February 25 when he battles 2016 Argentine Olympian Alberto Palmetta in the 10-round co-main event live on SHOWTIME in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
Moses Itauma wins with TWO punches as brother Karol gets KO’d
Moses Itauma landed two punches in his heavyweight professional debut as he knocked out Marcel Bode in fourteen seconds. The amateur standout, who won the world championships before signing with Frank Warren, hit a couple of solid straight left hands. That was all she wrote. Itauma put the devastation of...
Heaney vs Flatley II set for March 25 in Telford
NATHAN HEANEY WILL rematch Jack Flatley with the vacant WBA Continental middleweight title at stake and Andrew Cain will defend his WBC International Silver super bantamweight title against Ionut Baluta when Queensberry make a return to the Telford International Centre on Saturday March 25, live on BT Sport. Stoke hero...
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
Dedrick Crocklem proud to represent Tacoma Boxing Club
Light welterweight Dedrick “Yunghitta” Crocklem, 18, is carrying on the Tahoma Boxing Club’s (TBC) rich boxing tradition. The Washington-based TBC has produced a quartet of world champions in professional ranks along with three USA Olympians. Johnny Bumphus, who was a member of the 1980 USA Olympic Boxing...
Artur Beterbiev vs Anthony Yarde scorecard
World Boxing News provides a scorecard for the Beterbiev vs Yarde light heavyweight championship fight from London. Artur Beterbiev faces former challenger Anthony Yarde in a highly-anticipated showdown at the OVO Arena. The undefeated bruiser puts his exceptional 18-0 record on the line, having knocked out every single opponent he’s...
Beterbiev vs Yarde undercard results from Wembley Arena
World Boxing News presents undercard results from Wembley Arena in London as Beterbiev vs Yarde takes place for three world titles. In the headliner, Artur Beterbiev puts his IBF, WBC, and WBO light heavyweight belts on the line against former WBO challenger Yarde. Beterbiev vs Yarde live results. Moses Itauma...
Boxer Tony Curtis, 17, scores first round knockout in comeback
Young Boxer Tony Curtis put a horror debut in Mexico behind him with a first-round knockout in Dubai. The Briton battered Gerttipong Kumsahwat at the Cuban Boxing Club to push his record to 1-1 in the paid ranks. Boxer Tony Curtis wins in Dubai. Curtis, 17, avoided an unthinkable second...
Mexico vs Uruguay on March 4 DAZN bill from Culiacan
Matchroom Boxing returns to Mexico for the latest installment of their popular fight night series on Saturday March 4 at the Polideportivo Arena in Culiacan, Mexico exclusively live on DAZN – headlined by Angel Fierro facing Eduardo Estela. Fierro (20-1-2, 16KOs) defends his WBO NABO Lightweight title against Uruguay’s...
‘Whipped cream finish’ – Deontay Wilder continues strange rambles
Deontay Wilder continues to offer musings to his fans, causing wonderment regarding his headspace ahead of a return. After spending a long time away from interaction, Wilder is back with a vengeance. “The Bronze Bomber” initially drew worry from fans about his mental state before some pointed out that he could have been reciting song lyrics.
Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera signs with Matchroom
Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom – and will fight for the third time in the paid ranks on the undercard of the undisputed double-header with Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday February 4 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
Fan draws on abs to copy a creased Oscar De La Hoya in photo op
Oscar De La Hoya saw the funny side as a fan drew on abdominal muscles in honor of recent stories regarding his washboard stomach. The Golden Boy promoter faced heat on social media after many claimed he had his abs surgically enhanced as he approaches his 50s. Oscar De La...
