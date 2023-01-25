Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nebraska Football putting full-court press on five-star QB Dylan RaiolaThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Related
Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
AZFamily
Man dies nearly a month after shooting at Phoenix bus stop
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man has died nearly a month after he was shot by a teenage boy at a Phoenix bus stop. Investigators said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died at the hospital on Jan. 17. On Dec. 23, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., investigators say a group...
AZFamily
Police seek 2 suspects connected to deadly shooting in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for two men allegedly involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west Phoenix. Around 2:15 p.m., Phoenix police say they were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near 35th and Missouri Avenues. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Phoenix police looking for help identifying jewelry robbery suspect
Phoenix police are looking for someone who allegedly reached over the counter and stole several pieces of jewelry at a Curacao store near 75th Avenue and Thomas Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Police release bodycam video of Scottsdale sergeant being shot
Authorities have released body camera video taken during a police incident on Jan. 6, 2023 that led to a Scottsdale Police sergeant being shot at an apartment in the Downtown Phoenix area. (Viewer Discretion Advised)
AZFamily
Suspect arrested after Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scottsdale Police officers confirmed Saturday morning that a suspect allegedly involved in the four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale in January has been arrested. The suspect’s identity or details about their arrest has not been made available by Scottsdale Police yet. The following is...
AZFamily
Judge rejects DNA evidence in 2015 murder case of Scottsdale woman
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Prosecutors in the 2015 murder case of a Scottsdale woman suffered a significant setback last month when a judge ruled DNA evidence couldn’t be used because of the way it was obtained. Investigators got DNA from the crime scene and ran a search to see if it matched any family members that were convicted felons. It found that the DNA belonged to a relative of Mark Mitcham, who was in prison. Police kept digging and eventually arrested his brother Ian Mitcham in April 2018 in connection to the murder of Allison Feldman.
fox10phoenix.com
Man threatened to blow up Eloy Police and businesses, officials allege
ELOY, Ariz. - An Eloy man has been arrested, according to Eloy Police, for making threats to blow up a number of establishments within the South Central Arizona city. In a statement, officials with Eloy Police say Marcus Myers made the threats during the afternoon hours of Jan. 26. Myers allegedly made three calls, and threatened to blow up the Eloy Police Department, as well as a discount retailer in Eloy and a drug store in Casa Grande, which is located to the north of Eloy.
AZFamily
GRAPHIC: New body-cam videos show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Intense body-cam video shows a man shooting a Scottsdale sergeant as a group of officers were trying to apprehend a sexual assault suspect at a downtown Phoenix apartment earlier this month. On Jan. 6, Scottsdale officers were looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, who was a suspect in a previous sexual assault case and had a warrant out of Mesa.
AZFamily
Family of man killed by Phoenix police struggling to get body back to Mexico
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Three weeks after a man with scissors was shot and killed by police in south Phoenix, his family says they’re scrambling to get his body back to Mexico. They say the father of four came to the Valley seven years ago to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to that deadly shooting with police. Cosme Medina Núñez was 46 years old and originally from Sinaloa. His wife tells Arizona’s Family he had been working in construction and at a tire shop in Phoenix, sending back money to his wife, kids and parents.
AZFamily
Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
AZFamily
2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.
AZFamily
Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
Teen Girls Missing From Mesa, Arizona Group Home Found Dead In Water Basin
Kamryn Meyers and Sitlalli Avelar reportedly left a group home on Jan. 7. Their bodies were found nearby. Two teenage girls who walked away from their Mesa, Arizona group home in early January have been found dead. Kamryn Meyers, 15, and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were both living at a Powerhouse...
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
4 suspects arrested for drive-by shooting that killed 14-year-old in Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — The Coolidge Police Department has arrested four subjects for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl last week. Miyka Crawford died after she was shot at around midnight on Jan. 19 at a home near 1st Street and Coolidge Avenue. On...
statepress.com
ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation
An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
Comments / 6