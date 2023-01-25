ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

12 News

Teen arrested for deadly shooting at bus stop in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage male has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting at a west Phoenix bus stop, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Police said on Friday, December 23, 2022, at about 5:21 p.m., Phoenix officers received word a man had been shot at a bus stop near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies nearly a month after shooting at Phoenix bus stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Investigators say a man has died nearly a month after he was shot by a teenage boy at a Phoenix bus stop. Investigators said 51-year-old Shawn Hall died at the hospital on Jan. 17. On Dec. 23, 2022, just before 5:30 p.m., investigators say a group...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police seek 2 suspects connected to deadly shooting in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are searching for two men allegedly involved in a deadly shooting that happened Friday afternoon in west Phoenix. Around 2:15 p.m., Phoenix police say they were called to a shooting in a neighborhood near 35th and Missouri Avenues. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Alexis Villegas with several gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect arrested after Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Scottsdale Police officers confirmed Saturday morning that a suspect allegedly involved in the four Molotov cocktail incidents in Scottsdale in January has been arrested. The suspect’s identity or details about their arrest has not been made available by Scottsdale Police yet. The following is...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Judge rejects DNA evidence in 2015 murder case of Scottsdale woman

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Prosecutors in the 2015 murder case of a Scottsdale woman suffered a significant setback last month when a judge ruled DNA evidence couldn’t be used because of the way it was obtained. Investigators got DNA from the crime scene and ran a search to see if it matched any family members that were convicted felons. It found that the DNA belonged to a relative of Mark Mitcham, who was in prison. Police kept digging and eventually arrested his brother Ian Mitcham in April 2018 in connection to the murder of Allison Feldman.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man threatened to blow up Eloy Police and businesses, officials allege

ELOY, Ariz. - An Eloy man has been arrested, according to Eloy Police, for making threats to blow up a number of establishments within the South Central Arizona city. In a statement, officials with Eloy Police say Marcus Myers made the threats during the afternoon hours of Jan. 26. Myers allegedly made three calls, and threatened to blow up the Eloy Police Department, as well as a discount retailer in Eloy and a drug store in Casa Grande, which is located to the north of Eloy.
ELOY, AZ
AZFamily

GRAPHIC: New body-cam videos show shooting of Scottsdale sergeant in downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Intense body-cam video shows a man shooting a Scottsdale sergeant as a group of officers were trying to apprehend a sexual assault suspect at a downtown Phoenix apartment earlier this month. On Jan. 6, Scottsdale officers were looking for 37-year-old Kenneth Hearne, who was a suspect in a previous sexual assault case and had a warrant out of Mesa.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family of man killed by Phoenix police struggling to get body back to Mexico

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Three weeks after a man with scissors was shot and killed by police in south Phoenix, his family says they’re scrambling to get his body back to Mexico. They say the father of four came to the Valley seven years ago to provide for his wife and kids in Mexico and they’re struggling to understand what led up to that deadly shooting with police. Cosme Medina Núñez was 46 years old and originally from Sinaloa. His wife tells Arizona’s Family he had been working in construction and at a tire shop in Phoenix, sending back money to his wife, kids and parents.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after shooting in west Phoenix neighborhood

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is dead after a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood on Friday afternoon. Officers arrived near 36th and Missouri avenues and found a man shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. The man hasn’t been identified. Video from Arizona’s Family...
PHOENIX, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise

ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
SURPRISE, AZ
KTAR.com

2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school

PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
statepress.com

ASU student found with explosives at PVE sentenced to 18 months probation

An ASU student was sentenced Friday to 18 months of unsupervised probation after explosive materials were found in his dorm room in February 2022. Logan Reynolds, who was studying chemistry, was initially charged with two counts of misconduct involving weapons, but in December, Reynolds pled guilty to one count of solicitation of misconduct involving weapons, a class six undesignated offense. Due to the plea agreement, the second count was dismissed.
TEMPE, AZ

