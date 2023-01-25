Loudonville Rotary salutes winners of Rotary Four-Way Test Speech Competition

Lily Valentine and Callie Scarberry, students from Loudonville High School, received cash prizes recently in recognition of their presentations as part of the annual Rotary Four-Way Test Speech Competition held throughout Ohio.

Ben Blubaugh, a Rotary board member and retired principal at the high school, presented the prizes and announced Scarberry has been invited to deliver her presentation at the Rotary District 6600 competition in Van Wert in late March, where a larger scholarship is offered to the winners.

The Four-Way Test Speech Competition is offered to high school students, who must prepare a five-to-seven-minute speech to illustrate the Rotary Four-Way Test. It asks the following four questions about "the things we think, say or do : "

Is it the truth?

Is it fair to all concerned?

Will it build goodwill and better friendships?

Will it be beneficial to all concerned?"

