worldboxingnews.net
Robeisy Ramírez vs Isaac Dogboe for interim WBO belt
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown for the vacant interim WBO featherweight world title Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation...
worldboxingnews.net
Julio Cesar Chavez curbed addictions for revenge after 89-0 defeat
Boxing legend Julio Cesar Chavez says he stopped his drug and alcohol addictions to avenge his loss to Frankie Randall. Chavez lost to Randall for the first time in his career after going ninety fights undefeated [89-0 with one draw] up to 1994. Almost twenty-nine years to the day, Chavez...
worldboxingnews.net
John ‘Scrappy’ Ramirez tops Fantasy Springs on Feb 23
One of boxing’s most energetic and fan-friendly fighters, NABA Super Flyweight Titleholder John “Scrappy” Ramirez (10-0, 8 KOs) of Los Angeles will headline the first Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN show of the year at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino on Thursday, February 23. Ramirez will defend...
worldboxingnews.net
Alexis Rocha vs George Ashie final press conference round-up
As the countdown continues for the inaugural boxing event at YouTube Theater in Inglewood this Saturday, January 28, Santa Ana’s Alexis “Lex” Rocha (21-1, 13 KOs) hosted a press conference today in Los Angeles ahead of his NABO title defense against George “Red Tiger” Ashie (33-5-1, 25 KOs) of Accra, Ghana.
worldboxingnews.net
Dedrick Crocklem proud to represent Tacoma Boxing Club
Light welterweight Dedrick “Yunghitta” Crocklem, 18, is carrying on the Tahoma Boxing Club’s (TBC) rich boxing tradition. The Washington-based TBC has produced a quartet of world champions in professional ranks along with three USA Olympians. Johnny Bumphus, who was a member of the 1980 USA Olympic Boxing...
worldboxingnews.net
Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera signs with Matchroom
Puerto Rican amateur star Yankiel Rivera has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom – and will fight for the third time in the paid ranks on the undercard of the undisputed double-header with Amanda Serrano vs. Erika Cruz and Alycia Baumgardner vs. Elhem Mekhaled on Saturday February 4 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, live worldwide on DAZN.
