Tucson, AZ

Police: Man drives without license, passenger dies following car crash

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
The Tucson Police Department is looking into a crash which led to the death of a 27-year-old woman.

Public Information Officer Francisco Magos told KGUN 9 police first heard about a car accident at the corner of North Chantilly Drive and East 5th Street on Saturday, Jan. 14.

He says detectives learned a 48-year-old man was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala without a valid driver's license. Taylor Miller, 27, sat as a passenger in the car next to him.

As the man was turning west on 5th Street, Officer Magos says another driver in a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox rammed into them.

"Interviews in conjunction with roadway evidence indicate that failure to yield from a stop sign by the Impala is the known contributing factor," shared Officer Magos. "Investigators are working to determine if speed was also a factor."

Miller passed away Tuesday as a result of her injuries.

This case is currently under investigation. No charges or citations are issued yet.

Comments / 16

Willow Street
3d ago

just more 💩 driving around the streets of Tucson, laws are not important to them putting law abiding citizens in harm's way. Liberal voters put these soft on crime politicians in office, especially our LOW IQ MAYOR

Reply
11
Donald Ashburn
3d ago

people that don't have driver's license ought to go to jail for at least 2 years maybe three because if they're stupid enough to go out there and kill somebody or hurt somebody or anything should be punished severely

Reply(2)
5
Kristie Leibas
2d ago

Yesterday, 01/25/2023 you posted an article about my daughter, Tayler Miller and the accident that took her life. The article was full of misinformation along with out and out lies. I thought the news was supposed to report the facts not write a story to fit their own narrative. I can handle just about anything, but misinformation that touches my family and myself I will no stand for. Our family is suffering enough right now with the loss of my daughter. This was so uncalled for. You didn't even have the decency to reach out to me, her mother, who has been in constant contact with the detecive on her case. If you are true reporters and want to report the truth maybe you should really read the police report, talk to the detective talk to all of the victims who were in the car that was hit, there were THREE VICTIMS in the car. That is true reporting. Either take the article down or get it right.

Reply
3
 

