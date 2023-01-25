ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?

MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
C. Heslop

Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET

Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive

The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Fortune

Baby boomers could pass on $53 trillion to the next generation. Here’s a look at their average net worth and expert tips for protecting it

Baby boomers are the generation of workers born between 1946 and 1964. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. As the oldest working generation, baby boomers have one foot in the workforce and another in retirement. Time and favorable economic conditions have made it easier for this generation to build wealth compared to younger generations.
NBC Chicago

Unemployment Is Lasting Longer for More Americans—Here Are 3 Ways to Boost Your Savings

As employers hold back on hiring amid recession fears and rising interest rates, unemployed Americans are spending more time looking for jobs. In December, roughly 826,000 Americans reported being unemployed for 15 to 27 weeks, or about 3½ to 6 months, according to Labor Department data. That's up from 526,000 people who were unemployed for the same amount of time in April 2022.
OREGON STATE
NASDAQ

How Gen Z Should Prepare Their Finances for 2023 and Beyond

Gen Z may find it difficult to think about retirement planning, saving, and investing. Stock markets, especially the S&P 500, have been in turmoil as young workers begin their careers. A recession is also on the horizon. It has also been difficult for wages to keep up with inflation. What’s...
TODAY.com

What to know before filing your 2023 taxes

The IRS has officially opened the window to start filing your taxes. NBC’s Stephanie Ruhle breaks down changes some people may see this year.Jan. 24, 2023.
dallasexpress.com

Americans Increase Credit Card Debt

Federal Reserve data show that U.S. consumer borrowing rose by nearly $28 billion in November, a slight slowdown from the over $29 billion increase the month prior. The numbers speak to the ongoing trend of U.S. consumers leveraging higher levels of debt to deal with surging inflation. November’s stat is...
moneytalksnews.com

How to Create a Realistic Retirement Budget

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You’ve spent decades in the workforce earning a living, your schedule dictated by the demands of the job. All the while, you’ve been steadily adding to your savings so that one day you could get to this point: retirement.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy