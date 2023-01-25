Read full article on original website
Urgent warning to shoppers as Walmart under investigation for supplements – see if you’re affected
WALMART is allegedly under investigation due to recent questions about their dietary supplements. These inquiries specifically have to do with magnesium products. Attorneys for Top Class Actions believe that Walmart may be mislabeling the magnesium supplements that are under the retail chain's Equate brand, according to Best Life. Magnesium is...
wmar2news
Physical activity leads to fewer sick days for young children, study finds
Data released this week indicate that lower physical activity among children ages 4-7 is associated with a higher frequency of respiratory tract infections. The data released by the Medical University of Warsaw looked at the number of steps children took in a given day and their participation in sports. The study indicated that an increase of 1,000 steps per day could reduce the number of days that child has upper respiratory tract infections by as much as four days during the peak of the cold season.
