Data released this week indicate that lower physical activity among children ages 4-7 is associated with a higher frequency of respiratory tract infections. The data released by the Medical University of Warsaw looked at the number of steps children took in a given day and their participation in sports. The study indicated that an increase of 1,000 steps per day could reduce the number of days that child has upper respiratory tract infections by as much as four days during the peak of the cold season.

2 DAYS AGO