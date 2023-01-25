CHENEY, Wash. — Angelo Allegri scored 17 points as Eastern Washington beat Idaho State 81-68 on Thursday night for the Eagles' 11th straight win. Allegri also contributed seven rebounds for the Eagles (15-7, 9-0 Big Sky Conference). Steele Venters shot 7 for 12 to add 16 points. Casey Jones was 3 of 6 shooting (2 for 5 from distance) to finish with 10 points.

POCATELLO, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO