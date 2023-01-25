Read full article on original website
Bear Captures 400 Selfies with Hijacked Wildlife Camera in the United StatesSara IrshadBoulder, CO
Sultana High wide receiver attending CU Coach Prime’s first Junior DayThe HD PostBoulder, CO
Zach and Madison Were Preparing for Their Wedding When He Was Diagnosed With Cancer.Gochi EzFort Collins, CO
Trails north of Nederland to close for slash pile burningMatt WhittakerBoulder County, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette
VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS
Jan 27, 28, 29, 30: Meet The New Artists. Art Center of Estes Park. Jan 27: Alex Thoele (chain station) – acoustic. The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern. From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Jan 27, 28 & Feb 2: James Davis Spanish &Classical Guitar. Twin Owls Steakhouse. Jan 28:...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
What’s Happening at the Estes Valley Library
Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m. Repatriation, Restorative Justice, and the Colorado Museum Landscape in 2023 Friday, January 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Hondius Room and online. Steve Nash, Senior Curator of Archaeology and Director of Anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will help us better understand the Colorado museum landscape with respect to artifacts, and discuss the repatriation and restorative justice work his museum has done.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Estes Park Health recognizes National IV Nurse day
IV nurses are frontline caregivers who are crucial to treating the patients at Estes Park Health. Infusion nurses are registered nurses who specialize in the administration of intravenous medication or therapies and the insertion of intravenous devices. Each year on January 25th, the healthcare profession recognizes the decades of continuing education, advocacy, and professional development that have driven the infusion specialty.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Poppy’s Wonderful Winter Specials
Poppy’s Pizza has been operating on the river’s edge in downtown Estes Park for close to 30 years and is among the most affordable options for lunch in the Estes Valley. During the winter season Poppy’s has a different special everyday! Mon. is Chicken Pot Pie day, Tue. has a lunch special of a BLT sandwich and cup of soup then for dinner starting at 4 p.m. they offer a $15 Pizza Date Night, and all day Tue. is a special Liver and Onions meal.
Gafner mixes history with the present in vision for new dive bar
For the last nine years, Sean and Rebecca Gafner have been an integral part of the Longmont dining scene. In April the couple plan to add a new name to their collection of restaurant brands, 99_bar, Burgers and Beer, at 499 Main Street. Recently, Sean Gafner talked to the Leader...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
County commissioners host open house for regulation draft feedback
Larimer County Commissioners held an open house at the Estes Park Community Center on Wednesday night as a way to gather in-person feedback on the second public review draft of the county’s proposed short-term rental(STR) regulations released on Jan.13. The audience – made up of both those for and...
Parks crew uncovers 50-year-old tennis practice wall at Alice Sweet Thomas Park
By Rylee DunnA parks maintenance crew in Arvada stumbled upon a historical artifact recently when they uncovered a 50-year-old tennis practice wall at Alice Sweet Thomas Park while performing regular maintenance. Arvada's Director of Vibrant Communities and Neighborhoods Enessa Janes said her department was considering the possibility of restoring the wall.Janes said the wall was discovered during renovation of the tennis courts at Alice Sweet Thomas Park. A team was removing damaged siding and exposed the wood paneling underneath it, revealing the old practice wall."I'm not familiar with the historical significance," Janes said. "The tennis courts were built in 1974;...
Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions including cliff divers
Casa Bonita is gearing up for reopening and is in need of its ever-so-popular cliff divers for the grand entertainment as well as hundreds of other staff members.
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Student of the Week: Sadie Morgan
The Estes Park Trail-Gazette congratulates EPHS senior Sadie Morgan for being named Bank of Estes Park’s Student of the Week. In her time at EPHS, Sadie has kept herself busy as a multi-sport athlete, competing as a four-time state diver and playing both volleyball and soccer for 13 years of her life. Her time spent in athletics has earned Sadie 10 varsity letters throughout her high school career, which she considers her biggest achievement.
This town could be Colorado's snowiest town 4 years in a row
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Winter Park has taken the title for snowiest town in Colorado three consecutive years, and it's in good position to take that spot again this year. Although, as of Jan. 25, the town finds itself in second place. As of Wednesday morning, 116.4 inches of...
Two Colorado spots among 'best cities for hippies'
Break out the tie-dye and peace symbols – Estately has ranked two places in Colorado among the 'best US cities for Hippies.'. Ranking 4th on their list of 17 spots was Boulder, Colorado, long known for its eclectic music and arts scene. "A popular hippie town back in the...
Estes Park Trail Gazette
Why is Estes Park so windy?
In the winter of 2021-2022, Estes Park and surrounding areas experienced some of the worst. wind gusts ever recorded in the valley. During that season, a gas station canopy was blown off its supports. Wind gusts in Glen Haven. were recorded at 99 mph, equivalent to winds created in a...
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
cpr.org
What do you call people from Colorado Springs? This is what we found out
Residents of Denver are called Denverites. People from Pueblo, Puebloans. And informally, those from Manitou Springs might be called Manitoids. It's called a demonym — a name that identifies a group of people as they relate to a particular place. And while the city has dubbed itself "Olympic City...
Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs
If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank
Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations
At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times
An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
