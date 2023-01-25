ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estes Park, CO

Estes Park Trail Gazette

VISIT ESTES PARK HAPPENINGS

Jan 27, 28, 29, 30: Meet The New Artists. Art Center of Estes Park. Jan 27: Alex Thoele (chain station) – acoustic. The Rock Inn Mountain Tavern. From: 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Jan 27, 28 & Feb 2: James Davis Spanish &Classical Guitar. Twin Owls Steakhouse. Jan 28:...
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

What’s Happening at the Estes Valley Library

Sundays, 1 – 5 p.m. Repatriation, Restorative Justice, and the Colorado Museum Landscape in 2023 Friday, January 27, 5:30 – 7 p.m., Hondius Room and online. Steve Nash, Senior Curator of Archaeology and Director of Anthropology at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, will help us better understand the Colorado museum landscape with respect to artifacts, and discuss the repatriation and restorative justice work his museum has done.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Estes Park Health recognizes National IV Nurse day

IV nurses are frontline caregivers who are crucial to treating the patients at Estes Park Health. Infusion nurses are registered nurses who specialize in the administration of intravenous medication or therapies and the insertion of intravenous devices. Each year on January 25th, the healthcare profession recognizes the decades of continuing education, advocacy, and professional development that have driven the infusion specialty.
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Poppy’s Wonderful Winter Specials

Poppy’s Pizza has been operating on the river’s edge in downtown Estes Park for close to 30 years and is among the most affordable options for lunch in the Estes Valley. During the winter season Poppy’s has a different special everyday! Mon. is Chicken Pot Pie day, Tue. has a lunch special of a BLT sandwich and cup of soup then for dinner starting at 4 p.m. they offer a $15 Pizza Date Night, and all day Tue. is a special Liver and Onions meal.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

County commissioners host open house for regulation draft feedback

Larimer County Commissioners held an open house at the Estes Park Community Center on Wednesday night as a way to gather in-person feedback on the second public review draft of the county’s proposed short-term rental(STR) regulations released on Jan.13. The audience – made up of both those for and...
ESTES PARK, CO
CBS Denver

Parks crew uncovers 50-year-old tennis practice wall at Alice Sweet Thomas Park

By Rylee DunnA parks maintenance crew in Arvada stumbled upon a historical artifact recently when they uncovered a 50-year-old tennis practice wall at Alice Sweet Thomas Park while performing regular maintenance. Arvada's Director of Vibrant Communities and Neighborhoods Enessa Janes said her department was considering the possibility of restoring the wall.Janes said the wall was discovered during renovation of the tennis courts at Alice Sweet Thomas Park. A team was removing damaged siding and exposed the wood paneling underneath it, revealing the old practice wall."I'm not familiar with the historical significance," Janes said. "The tennis courts were built in 1974;...
ARVADA, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Student of the Week: Sadie Morgan

The Estes Park Trail-Gazette congratulates EPHS senior Sadie Morgan for being named Bank of Estes Park’s Student of the Week. In her time at EPHS, Sadie has kept herself busy as a multi-sport athlete, competing as a four-time state diver and playing both volleyball and soccer for 13 years of her life. Her time spent in athletics has earned Sadie 10 varsity letters throughout her high school career, which she considers her biggest achievement.
ESTES PARK, CO
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Why is Estes Park so windy?

In the winter of 2021-2022, Estes Park and surrounding areas experienced some of the worst. wind gusts ever recorded in the valley. During that season, a gas station canopy was blown off its supports. Wind gusts in Glen Haven. were recorded at 99 mph, equivalent to winds created in a...
ESTES PARK, CO
K99

This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location

A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Mike Rowe Visits Northern Colorado on an Episode of Dirty Jobs

If you were in Berthoud last June, you might have seen a familiar, yet dirty face as Mike Rowe was in Northern Colorado to film a segment for Dirty Jobs. The two-day shoot took place at a company called Biochar Now. Biochar Now creates a product, similar to charcoal, as an agricultural amendment placed into the soil to increase fertility. Biochar can also be used in other various applications such as algae removal, odor control, reclamation, and more.
BERTHOUD, CO
OutThere Colorado

America's 'dirtiest' cities: Where Colorado places rank

Considering 23 different metrics across the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction, LawnStarter ranked 152 of the largest American cities in terms of 'dirtiness'. With the data analysis including factors like percentage of local smokers, share homes with pests like mice and roaches, how many tons of waste are in nearby landfills, and residents dissatisfied with garbage collection, here's a look at how Colorado's cities ranked.
COLORADO STATE
ESPN Western Colorado

Regal Cinemas Closing Two Colorado Theater Locations

At least 39 more Regal Cinemas movie theaters are closing across the nation including two in Colorado. The COVID-19 pandemic was devastating to the movie industry and it's possible it will never fully recover. Cineworld, the parent company of Regal filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy four months ago and is closing 39 more theater locations across the country.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Brittany Anas

13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists

(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Iconic Colorado Restaurant Remains Standing After Uncertain Times

An iconic restaurant/attraction in Colorado is back in action, following a period of uncertainty regarding its future. El Rancho has been a staple in Colorado's restaurant world since 1947. The two-story lodge-like building is located off I-70 in Evergreen. The structure's bright neon sign catches motorists' eye, causing many people to pull off the highway and see what's inside.
EVERGREEN, CO

