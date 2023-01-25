Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Related
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
Final injury report for Chiefs vs. Bengals, AFC Championship Game
The Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals released their third and final injury reports of the week on Friday ahead of their AFC Championship Game matchup. You can find the injury reports from earlier this week here: Wednesday — Thursday. Check out the injury report for each team, complete...
NBC Sports
Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction
The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
KCTV 5
Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Score Prediction For Bengals-Chiefs AFC Title Game
We're 48 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the AFC and NFC Championship Games are still coming in. On Friday, FOX's Shannon Sharpe made his. During today's episode of Undisputed, Sharpe made his pick for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the ...
Cincinnati Bengals shift back to betting underdog against Kansas City Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals initially opened as 1.5-point betting underdogs to the Kansas City Chiefs this week and after several drastic line movements, that's right where they find themselves again, according to Tipico Sportsbook. Kansas City opened as the favorite to win the AFC title after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in...
Bengals go for 4-0 vs. KC in AFC title rematch
The Bengals and Chiefs have become familiar foes. When the teams face off Sunday in Kansas City to determine the AFC champion, it’ll be their fourth meeting in 393 days and a rematch of last year’s conference title game.
What channel is the Bengals vs Chiefs game on? How to watch the AFC championship on Sunday
The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Kansas City to play the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The winner will claim the AFC title and a spot in the Super Bowl. The Bengals, already the AFC North champions, beat the Buffalo Bills 27-10 on Jan. 22 in a...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator
The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
atozsports.com
One Bengals rookie will be in the national spotlight vs. Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals will need one of its impact rookies to continue to excel in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati’s rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has had and up and down campaign. However, his best performance came when the Bengals most needed it in Sunday’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
All Bengals Staff Picks For AFC Championship Rematch Against Kansas City Chiefs
Will Cincinnati beat Kansas City for a fourth-straight time
Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year
The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear
The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
NFL conference championships reportedly could become Sunday, Monday games
Rumors about the NFL making drastic changes to future AFC and NFC Championship Games aren't quieting down ahead of this year's contests. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that one "idea that definitely has some traction among the NFL’s power brokers" is to spread the pair of conference championship games between Sunday and Monday.
NFL Star Dealing With Significant Head Trauma
The National Football League is filled with major hits, but this season one player seemed to suffer some of the worst hits for his long-term health. Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions this season, and he is still dealing with significant head trauma today.
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Concerning report emerges about Tua Tagovailoa
A somewhat concerning report has emerged about the health of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa will not take part in the Pro Bowl Games next week as he is still in the concussion protocol after a month, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Dec. 26 against the Green Bay... The post Concerning report emerges about Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Comments / 0