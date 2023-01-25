ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Edelman reveals his Chiefs-Bengals AFC Championship Game prediction

The AFC Championship Game is a repeat of last season's matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Even though the Chiefs are 1.5-point betting favorites, a lot of experts and fans are picking the Bengals to repeat as AFC champs and advance to the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season.
CINCINNATI, OH
KCTV 5

Kelce listed as ‘questionable’ for Chiefs vs. Bengals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Travis Kelce is listed as “questionable” for the AFC Championship on Sunday, as are Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. According to the injury reported posted on the Chiefs’ website and shared on Twitter, Kelce is “questionable” due to some kind of back injury. He did fully participate in practice, though.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
Larry Brown Sports

Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator

The New York Jets have hired a new offensive coordinator, and those who watched Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos this season will probably not be that thrilled with the decision. The Jets announced on Thursday that they have named Nathaniel Hackett their next offensive coordinator. Hackett was most recently the head coach of the... The post Jets hire ex-head coach as new offensive coordinator appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
atozsports.com

One Bengals rookie will be in the national spotlight vs. Chiefs

The Cincinnati Bengals will need one of its impact rookies to continue to excel in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Cincinnati’s rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt has had and up and down campaign. However, his best performance came when the Bengals most needed it in Sunday’s Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
The Spun

Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation.  Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
The Spun

Pro Football Writers Announce NFL Coach Of The Year

The Pro Football Writers of America selected their 2022 Coach of the Year on Thursday. The PFWA gave the award to Brian Daboll, who led the New York Giants to an unexpected playoff appearance during his inaugural season. The Giants went 4-13 in 2021 behind Joe Judge, cementing their fifth straight ...
MICHIGAN STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is “committed to finding a veteran.” He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

NFL conference championships reportedly could become Sunday, Monday games

Rumors about the NFL making drastic changes to future AFC and NFC Championship Games aren't quieting down ahead of this year's contests. Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that one "idea that definitely has some traction among the NFL’s power brokers" is to spread the pair of conference championship games between Sunday and Monday.
OnlyHomers

NFL Star Dealing With Significant Head Trauma

The National Football League is filled with major hits, but this season one player seemed to suffer some of the worst hits for his long-term health. Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple concussions this season, and he is still dealing with significant head trauma today.
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Larry Brown Sports

Concerning report emerges about Tua Tagovailoa

A somewhat concerning report has emerged about the health of Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Tagovailoa will not take part in the Pro Bowl Games next week as he is still in the concussion protocol after a month, according to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN. Tagovailoa suffered a concussion on Dec. 26 against the Green Bay... The post Concerning report emerges about Tua Tagovailoa appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy