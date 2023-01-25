Read full article on original website
Anna Maria Island residents do not like state leader's idea of merging cities to make way for a parking garage
HOLMES BEACH, Fla. - A Florida leader suggested merging all cities on Anna Maria Island, but both residents and leaders made it very clear that they oppose it. One by one Tuesday evening, Anna Maria Island residents passionately spoke in a standing-room-only Holmes Beach City Commission meeting. "We’re all kind...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas considers clean-energy loan program to entice affordable housing
In a bid to attract developers of affordable housing, Pinellas County could expand a program meant to encourage builders to invest in energy-saving features or ones that improve resiliency to climate change. County commissioners Jan. 19 directed staff to bring back more information on possible changes to its Property Assessed...
stpetecatalyst.com
Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing
Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
Pinellas County leaders: Number of homeless people increasing across Tampa Bay
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of volunteers hit the streets in Pinellas County to count the number of homeless people in the Tampa Bay area community. Dozens of homeless people met with volunteers at Williams Park in St Petersburg. Counting the number of unsheltered people in the county helps...
Developers tracking SunRail train into Polk including Lakeland
According to Lakeland Community and Economic Development Planning and Transportation Manager Chuck Barmby, area developers are asking a question that lots of Polk County residents are also asking. When will SunRail make it into Polk County?. “Every multi-family developer that wants to develop in downtown Lakeland, and I’m sure this...
Longboat Observer
Fire destroys Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse
A fire destroyed the Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse early Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch. Twenty units responded to the fire, including seven engines, a ladder truck and two tankers. Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion 2 Chief Michael Huff said the fire was reported at 12:57 a.m. and firefighters from Station 7 (4754 17th St., Sarasota) were the first to respond.
Backyard chickens: Is it legal to keep chickens in Tampa & St. Pete?
As egg prices remain elevated, where in Tampa Bay can you keep chickens to get your eggs at home?
ABC Action News
They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota Has a Poop Problem
Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
St. Pete restaurant lands on Yelp 100 places to eat in 2023 list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Yelp released its 2023 list of some of the best places to stick your forks in – and some restaurants in the Tampa Bay area were included. "It's an honor," Dan Schmidt said. Schmidt is the owner of Uptown Eats in St. Petersburg. The...
stpetecatalyst.com
Kolter files plans for Hilton hotel in St. Pete
The Kolter Group is planning to build a new 14-story hotel at the site that’s home to retailer Fit2Run. The plans from KT Runner St. Pete LLC, Kolter’s LLC, show the Tempo by Hilton-flagged hotel would be developed at 232 and 256 2nd St. N., which were sites Kolter purchased in 2021 for a combined $7.5 million.
Florida neighbors call for change after 20 tons of trash removed from ‘hoarder’s’ yard
"If he comes out and this starts all over again, I guess we're all in for another big fight," Watts said. "I don't think the laws are tailored to any extreme situation like this."a
cltampa.com
A St. Pete home designed by architect Sam M. Goldman, a student of Frank Lloyd Wright, is now for sale
Last week, a mid-century home designed by the prominent local architect Sam M. Goldman hit the market in St. Petersburg, and now another one on the other side of the peninsula is up for grabs. Located on 3910 Belle Vista Dr. E, in St. Pete Beach, Goldman completed the tri-level...
Beach Beacon
Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.
LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
Hernando County woman dies after running stop sign, struck by car before crashing into tree
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly woman has died following a crash early Friday morning. According to police, a Hernando County woman, 76, was traveling eastbound on Snow Hill Road around 7:27 a.m. when she failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. As a result, a Dover man, 26, collided […]
Road closures, neighborhood maps for 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Fest
There are some traffic impacts drivers need to be aware of due to Gasparilla. Here's a schedule of road closures for the 2023 festival.
19-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard exit
He suffered serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.
Mayor refuses to hand over key to the city as Gasparilla pirates invade downtown Tampa
At high noon on Tuesday the pirates showed up downtown demanding the key to the city at Lykes Gaslight Square Park.
10NEWS
Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
