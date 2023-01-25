ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleair Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Pinellas considers clean-energy loan program to entice affordable housing

In a bid to attract developers of affordable housing, Pinellas County could expand a program meant to encourage builders to invest in energy-saving features or ones that improve resiliency to climate change. County commissioners Jan. 19 directed staff to bring back more information on possible changes to its Property Assessed...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Vacant church land could soon become affordable housing

Officials with St. Petersburg’s Palm Lake Christian Church hope to set a new trend by transforming long-vacant institutionally-zoned land into much-needed housing. The church’s governing board recently filed a site plan with the city that calls for a three-story residential building with 72 beds for people with disabilities. They also hope to build 14 cottages surrounding a community garden.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Treasure Island resort, Clearwater penthouse sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Treasure Bay Resort and Marine Club has sold for over $10.88 million. Sunset Bay Properties LLC sold the 83-room resort at 11125 Gulf Blvd. in Treasure Island to an LLC connected to Largo-based Equity Management Partners, which is headed by business mogul Ben Mallah.
CLEARWATER, FL
Longboat Observer

Fire destroys Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse

A fire destroyed the Sarasota Polo Club's clubhouse early Saturday morning in Lakewood Ranch. Twenty units responded to the fire, including seven engines, a ladder truck and two tankers. Sarasota County Fire Department Battalion 2 Chief Michael Huff said the fire was reported at 12:57 a.m. and firefighters from Station 7 (4754 17th St., Sarasota) were the first to respond.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
ABC Action News

They sold land under their mobile homes, now they regret it

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Nancy DeCamp can no longer bear to enter the home on lot 257. Her sister Tootie lived here, just a golf cart ride from where Nancy shares a place with her husband in their manufactured home community in central Pinellas County. After Tootie died in October, the DeCamps tried, without success, to sell her home.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

Sarasota Has a Poop Problem

Each week, the Suncoast Waterkeeper releases water sample reports from seven sites throughout Sarasota County’s bays. The latest report showed a general decline in enterococci colony-forming units (in laymen’s terms, that means poop). Less poop in our waters? That’s great news! Right?. Not so fast. Dr. Abbey...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Kolter files plans for Hilton hotel in St. Pete

The Kolter Group is planning to build a new 14-story hotel at the site that’s home to retailer Fit2Run. The plans from KT Runner St. Pete LLC, Kolter’s LLC, show the Tempo by Hilton-flagged hotel would be developed at 232 and 256 2nd St. N., which were sites Kolter purchased in 2021 for a combined $7.5 million.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Pinellas Medieval Fair is coming to Largo on Feb. 4-5.

LARGO — Once upon a time, Largo was home to one of the most popular renaissance festivals in all the land, annually drawing thousands of costumed guests seeking fun, frivolity, and, of course, turkey legs. But in the early aughts, the Bay Area Renaissance Festival, a sprawling show that...
LARGO, FL
10NEWS

Crash snarls traffic along I-75 North in Sarasota

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A crash along northbound Interstate 75 snarled traffic Thursday morning in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash was reported just before 8 a.m. along northbound I-75 south of Clark Road. All lanes are back open. However, at one point only one lane was able to get by, traffic cameras showed.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy