Jane Howard
3d ago
That poor child. Rest in peace, sweetheart. Those you put your trust in, failed you. May there be a Heaven. You deserve to live there and to be loved.
40
Beverly Bartolomeo
3d ago
Jail for a very long time sounds about right to me. The other guys may find this guy hurt a defenseless little kid and find their own kind of justice works just fine. 😉
21
pumkinhead!
3d ago
Damn I was praying he would pull through this is so heartbreaking. I couldn’t imagine if this happened to one of my kids. No way
22
Comments / 67