ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, GA

New Davis Companies franchise brews up in Thomasville

By Carlton Fletcher carlton.fletcher@albanyherald.com
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago

ALBANY — Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany in 2014, announced its latest business development, 7 Brew Coffee, has opened in Thomasville. The refreshment franchise is known for its infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies and teas. The drive-thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along U.S. Highway 19 in Thomasville.

The Thomasville location is the first 7 Brew Coffee franchise location in Georgia. But Davis Companies says the franchise will soon be available across the state.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WALB 10

Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth

New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WHIGHAM, GA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Lewis Taylor Farms counters rising labor costs

Lewis Taylor Farms Inc., one of the Southeast’s largest privately-owned vegetable and greenhouse operations, battles escalating costs through in-house mechanization and efficient use of labor as well as improved methods of fighting pests and diseases. In 2019, the farm paid $350 a ton for fertilizer. Today, it’s $960. Cartons...
TIFTON, GA
The Albany Herald

Transformational groundbreaking

ALBANY — Phoebe held a joint groundbreaking ceremony Thursday for two transformational facilities that, together, represent the largest construction project in the Albany area and the most significant investment in new health care infrastructure in southwest Georgia in recent years. “Phoebe is committed to remaining our region’s largest provider...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany Mars plant to downsize

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Mars Chocolate North America manufacturing plant in Albany is downsizing one of its lines — but not closing the entire plant, according to Jana Dyke, Albany Dougherty County Economic Development Commission president. Most employees will keep their jobs and others will be moved to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Albany’s Molson Coors brewery announces seasonal layoffs

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany’s Molson Coors plant has issued a statement about layoffs due to seasonal production. According to a statement from the company, around 45 people will be laid off starting Jan. 30. The company says it is expecting the layoffs to happen over an eight-week period...
ALBANY, GA
a-z-animals.com

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World’s Biggest Chicken

See Why a Small Georgia Town Is Building the World's Biggest Chicken. Fitzgerald, Georgia is a small town like any other. You’ll find this southern gem just 25 miles northeast of Tifton in south-central Georgia. Fitzgerald is the county seat of Ben Hill. The town, which was founded in 1896 by a land corporation under the leadership of Philander H. Fitzgerald, is known best as a site of peace between Civil War veterans.
FITZGERALD, GA
WALB 10

Downtown Cairo sees job, business growth

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Downtown Cairo is growing. Four new businesses have opened up since November 2022. That means more than 23 new jobs. Ansley Lacy started the Mainstreet Marketing Director job in November 2022. “I took the job because I noticed the momentum and it’s just been growing ever...
CAIRO, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids

The early closing stems from recent crime-related incidents that happened at the park. Lowndes County Bird Supper returns to help bridge the gap between the community and state leaders. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM EST. The Bird Supper is a great way to bridge the gap between state...
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Jan. 26 for a new medical tower and community building. The planned facilities will be called the Trauma and Critical Care Tower and Living and Learning Community. Phorbe says the new facilities’ construction marks...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Good news, bad new: Coming recession should be moderate

ALBANY — If there’s going to be a recession, better that it be short and sweet — or at least short and mild. While a recession seems to be on the way toward the end of 2023, its duration and impact should be less severe than other recent economic downturns, according to a prediction by the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Heroes Among Us: Robert Marshall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Robert Marshall is just 93 years young. He spent his birthday surrounded by loved ones. Mr. Marshall is known for his many roles—one being an Army veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Special Third Class (SP3) from 1953 to 1955. But many know him as...
BROOKS COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

An Evening for ABAC fundraiser scheduled Feb. 25

TIFTON — A fun night of food, dancing, and supporting student scholarships will take place at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College’s annual “An Evening for ABAC” on Feb. 25. The event, which will be held at the Tifton Campus Conference Center, will include a silent auction, a...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

Valdosta-Lowndes County community getting expansion in arts through planned building

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The sign on the corner of Webster and North Ashley Streets in Valdosta marks the expansion in the life of the arts in the Valdosta-Lowndes community. The Turner Center is the future home of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station. The Turner Center plans to break ground on the 10,000 sq. ft. community resource at 512 N. Ashley St. in summer 2023.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Update: 1 killed in Albany hotel shooting

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person has been killed after being shot in the head at an Albany hotel, according to the Albany Police Department (APD). The suspect, identified as Anthony Manriquez, 17, shot Jerri Dudley, 48, in the head, APD says. The shooting happened on Friday before 11 a.m....
ALBANY, GA
Ocala Gazette

The sheriff’s turkey trouble

Marion County’s top law enforcement officer broke a state law during the early days of Florida’s spring gobbler season in 2021. Sheriff Billy Woods and his wife were caught hunting turkey over bait while in a ground blind in rural Madison County on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, according to a report filed that day by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officer Randy McDonald.
MARION COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta juveniles arrested for stealing Play Station

VALDOSTA – Three juveniles from Valdosta were arrested for robbery and aggravated assault after stealing a Play Station 5. Arrested 1: Juvenile, African American male, 11 years of age, Valdosta resident;. Arrested 2: Juvenile, African American male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident;. Arrested 3: Juvenile, African American male,...
VALDOSTA, GA
The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
10K+
Followers
199
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Albany Herald

Comments / 0

Community Policy