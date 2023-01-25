New Davis Companies franchise brews up in Thomasville

ALBANY — Davis Companies, a full-service commercial real estate development firm established in Albany in 2014, announced its latest business development, 7 Brew Coffee, has opened in Thomasville. The refreshment franchise is known for its infused energy drinks, coffee, Italian sodas, smoothies and teas. The drive-thru coffee shop is located next to Publix and Lowes along U.S. Highway 19 in Thomasville.

The Thomasville location is the first 7 Brew Coffee franchise location in Georgia. But Davis Companies says the franchise will soon be available across the state.