Scientists reveal how to spot signs of dementia nine years before diagnosis
It could be possible to spot signs of dementia up to nine years before diagnosis, a new study has found. The findings, published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association, mean that future at-risk patients could be screened to help identify those who might benefit from early interventions to reduce their risk of developing dementia-related diseases.
New Alzheimer's medication could add 'truly valuable' time to patient lives: Va. expert
WASHINGTON (7News) — A breakthrough Alzheimer’s medication could add years to those diagnosed with the disease. 7News On Your Side broke down what it does, who qualifies and how much the drug costs. Alzheimer’s dementia is an irreversible brain disease with devastating outcomes for patients and their families....
Opinion: Unsexy Indicators of Exceptionally Strong Mental Intellect
Being alone and not needing validation from others is a sign of exceptionally strong mental intellect. You're not afraid to be alone. Being alone doesn't mean you are lonely. In fact, it can be a time for self-reflection, which is important for your mental health. You may find that being alone gives you the opportunity to recharge your batteries and be more present when you are with others.
Using running to escape everyday stresses may lead to exercise dependence instead of mental well-being
Recreational running offers a lot of physical and mental health benefits—but some people can develop exercise dependence, a form of addiction to physical activity which can cause health issues. Shockingly, signs of exercise dependence are common even in recreational runners. A study published in Frontiers in Psychology investigated whether the concept of escapism can help us understand the relationship between running, well-being, and exercise dependence.
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
Workplaces depend on highly sensitive people. Protecting them from burnout is essential for our future
Highly sensitive people are strong performers in the workplace. Their time and energy need to be protected.
What Is Smartphone Addiction? How to Overcome This Negative Habit
Is smartphone addiction a real thing? Here's what to know about using smartphones in a healthy way and when it might be time to step away from the screen for a bit. For help breaking an unhealthy habit, there's also a section of tips for reducing phone usage throughout the day. You don't have to ditch smartphones entirely to cut back on the time you spend scrolling, but you can learn to limit yourself.
Why sharing your complete medical history with your clinicians is important
It’s your first visit to a cardiologist because you’ve had occasional episodes of an irregular heartbeat. As you fill out your pre-appointment paperwork, you carefully list the symptoms you’re experiencing and the treatments your primary care physician has recommended before referring you to a specialist. You don’t mention that you recently started taking Lexapro (escitalopram) to treat depression because you’re focused on your heart issue.
Corporate worker lists ‘manager red flags’ to look out for at your workplace
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 12, 2022. It has since been updated. Working under a toxic boss can be quite taxing and take a heavy toll on your mental health. While no one really signs up to work for a toxic boss, you know they'll go the extra mile to be nice while hiring you before revealing their true self. Sam, who often doles out advice on navigating a corporate career, posted a video highlighting how to identify red flags of bosses. In this particular video, she talks about bosses who only make time for employees to hand them work but never actually listen to them and get their feedback. “All of your one-on-ones with them are simply status updates rather than focusing on your development and goals,” Sam lists as the first red flag. Or: “You don’t have any one-on-ones with them because they’re too busy. Doing what? We don’t know.”
'Quiet hiring' could mean more contract positions: 7 in-demand roles paying from $16 up to $48/hour
One of the latest buzzwords in the work world is "quiet hiring." That's when an organization needs to hire for a new set of skills but in lieu of creating full-time positions finds contractors or encourages employees to upskill themselves, Emily Rose McRae, who leads Gartner's future of work research team, recently told CNBC Make It.
If you retire early, you could face 'faster cognitive decline' as you age, according to a new study
Early retirement "has important benefits" but also consequences in old age: You may have better physical health but face faster mental decline.
How Apps and Online Tools Can Help You Increase Testosterone
Testosterone is often associated with masculinity and male characteristics. However, increasing testosterone can have positive effects on the well-being of both men and women. It has been associated with various health effects, including improved muscle mass and strength, increased bone density, improved mood and cognitive function, and better cardiovascular health, among others.
5 Dangerous Web Application Vulnerabilities and How to Find Them
Software as a Service (SaaS) applications are a vital element of many organizations. Web-based software has significantly improved the way businesses operate and offer services in different departments such as education, IT, finance, media, and healthcare.
Microservices Explained: How Do They Work and What’s So Good About Them?
A microservice architecture is a system in which a large application consists of small services that work and communicate with each other using APIs. These services...
How to Format Go Source for Cleaner Consistent Code
Formatting your code is an important way of enhancing its readability, consistency, and reusability. Properly formatted code is easier to understand, modify, and maintain. One of...
Opinion: It's a Boundary Setting Problem, Not a Dating Problem
You're not a bad person. You're just setting boundaries that aren't realistic for you to handle. You've probably heard that it's a "dating problem" if you keep attracting the wrong kind of man. That's not true! It's actually a boundary setting problem.
4 Steps to Developing a Growth Mindset
We all have a voice that can encourage us to reach for the stars or pull us back into mediocrity. To make positive and successful changes, you must learn to identify this fixed mindset voice and develop a growth mindset instead. [1]. Identifying the Fixed Mindset Voice. A fixed mindset...
Registered Dietitian Explains When Too Much Protein Can Become A Problem
In an exclusive interview with Health Digest, registered dietitian Jamie Feit weighed in on when consuming excessive amounts of protein can be a problem.
