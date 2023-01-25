Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Michigan State vs. #1 Purdue prediction, pick & preview: Sunday, 1/29
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Purdue Boilermakers are looking like the best team in the country at the moment, as they enter this game with a 20-1...
MLive.com
Why Michigan State has reason for optimism in the second half of Big Ten play
EAST LANSING – Ten down, ten to go. Michigan State reached the halfway point of its Big Ten schedule on Thursday by holding on to beat Iowa, 63-61 at home. The Spartans hit the midway point with a 6-4 record in Big Ten play. That record’s not as sparking as a typical Michigan State season, but given some of the challenges they’ve faced over the last month, there are reasons for players and coaches to be pleased with that mark.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball stinging after another close loss: ‘We know we’re a good team’
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan, trailing Purdue by seven points midway through the second half, needed a stop. The defense was sound throughout the possession, with Kobe Bufkin poking the ball out of bounds at one point before contesting a 3 at the end of the shot clock. It missed, but Purdue’s Zach Edey beat Hunter Dickinson to the rebound.
MLive.com
Outlook for Michigan State football’s latest transfer additions
On a snowy day in January 2021, Kenneth Walker III stepped onto Michigan State’s campus for the first time. The little-known running back transfer from Wake Forest went on to put together one of the greatest individual seasons in program history that fall and he’s now one of three finalists for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
MLive.com
How to watch Michigan vs. Purdue (1/26/23): Free live stream, tipoff time, channel
Michigan gets a shot at college basketball’s best on Thursday night. The Wolverines welcome top-ranked Purdue for a late-night tip. Watch Michigan basketball on FuboTV (7-day free trial) Michigan beat Purdue at home last season when the Boilermakers were ranked third in the country. The Michigan women also play...
MLive.com
Four Michigan State football players charged with assault entering diversionary program
ANN ARBOR – Four Michigan State football players charged with misdemeanor assault for their roles in a postgame tunnel incident at Michigan are in line to have the charges dropped. Defensive ends Itayvion “Tank” Brown and Brandon Wright and defensive backs Angelo Grose and Justin White entered into a...
MLive.com
Detroit U-D Jesuit’s Zavier Banks wins Metro Detroit Athlete of the Week poll
Zavier Banks has stepped up his game in a big way this season for the Detroit U-D Jesuit basketball team. Becoming a strong inside presence for the Cubs, he averages 17 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting close to 80 percent from inside the arc. Because of his...
MLive.com
MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 26
The impressive performances continue to come in for the state’s top senior girls high school basketball players as they all compete for a chance to be crowned the next Michigan Miss Basketball award winner. See how the top candidates have performed through the first month of the season below....
MLive.com
Ann Arbor basketball highlights: Balanced scoring keeps Huron boys undefeated
ANN ARBOR – It took a total-team effort for Ann Arbor Huron to hold off upset-minded Ypsilanti Lincoln on Friday. The River Rats used a balanced scoring attack to fend off Lincoln, claiming a 54-46 win to remain undefeated on the season.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor Huron’s Thomas twins announce college football commitments
ANN ARBOR – Jamari Thomas and Jamil Thomas have been together at every step on the football field and that will continue at the college level. The Ann Arbor Huron standout football players and twin brothers announced their commitment to play for Saginaw Valley State on Thursday afternoon.
MLive.com
Northwest recognizes Ryan Carroll for 200th win
JACKSON -- Northwest recognized girls basketball coach Ryan Carroll for picking up career win No. 200 this week. The 200th victory came Tuesday, a 63-21 win at Eaton Rapids. Friday’s game against Interstate 8 rival Western was the Mounties first home game since his 200th win.
MLive.com
Here are scores from games around the Jackson area for Friday, January 27
JACKSON -- Here are scores of games involving Jackson-area teams for Friday, January 27. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
MLive.com
‘Gutty’ Zach Penoza shines late as Troy basketball tops Bloomfield Hills in key OAA White battle
BLOOMFIELD HILLS -- Troy senior guard Zach Penoza was not looking to be the star of the game on Thursday night. Playing in a key OAA White road matchup against Bloomfield Hills, Penoza simply wanted to play his role as best he could to help the team win. In the...
MLive.com
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Vito's Espresso in Spring Arbor
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Vito’s Espresso in Spring Arbor. The interior at Vito’s Espresso, 7975 Spring Arbor Road in Spring Arbor, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The coffee restaurant features a variety of coffee drinks and food items like quiches, soups and salads. 2 / 12. Michigan’s...
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Late 3-pointer lifts Leslie
Jared Peck hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the game and Leslie beat Bath 39-37 on Friday. Peck finished with 13 points. Bronson Clayton added eight.
MLive.com
Gabriel Richard girls basketball gets payback and gives Farmington Hills Mercy its first loss
FARMINGTON HILLS -- Charlotte Miller had been waiting a long time for the locker room celebration she experienced on Friday night. After all, Miller and her teammates on the Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard girls basketball team had never known what it felt like to beat Farmington Hills Mercy.
MLive.com
Saginaw girls roundup: Dow bounces back in time to fend off Heritage
SAGINAW, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: MIDLAND DOW 47, SAGINAW HERITAGE 39.
MLive.com
Ann Arbor-area high school basketball schedule for Jan. 27
ANN ARBOR – Here is the schedule of games for Ann Arbor-area high school basketball teams for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.
MLive.com
Saginaw boys roundup: Reigning champ slows Bridgeport’s roll to the throne
SAGINAW, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Saginaw area for Jan. 27, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing hbernreu@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: FREELAND 51, BRIDGEPORT 41.
MLive.com
Here are the boys basketball teams trending up in the Jackson area, and the updated power rankings
JACKSON -- With the end of January looming in the near distance, the conference races are heating up in boys basketball. All season long, Napoleon and Jackson have held down the top two spots in our power poll, and that shows no sign of changing any time soon. This is a bit of a departure from last year, where Napoleon and Vanercook Lake traded the top spot and the Cascades Conference came down to the two of them, though with Michigan Center and Hanover-Horton having something to say about it down the stretch.
