ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive.com

Michigan State vs. #1 Purdue prediction, pick & preview: Sunday, 1/29

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Purdue Boilermakers are looking like the best team in the country at the moment, as they enter this game with a 20-1...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
MLive.com

Why Michigan State has reason for optimism in the second half of Big Ten play

EAST LANSING – Ten down, ten to go. Michigan State reached the halfway point of its Big Ten schedule on Thursday by holding on to beat Iowa, 63-61 at home. The Spartans hit the midway point with a 6-4 record in Big Ten play. That record’s not as sparking as a typical Michigan State season, but given some of the challenges they’ve faced over the last month, there are reasons for players and coaches to be pleased with that mark.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Outlook for Michigan State football’s latest transfer additions

On a snowy day in January 2021, Kenneth Walker III stepped onto Michigan State’s campus for the first time. The little-known running back transfer from Wake Forest went on to put together one of the greatest individual seasons in program history that fall and he’s now one of three finalists for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

MLive’s Miss Basketball watch list update for Jan. 26

The impressive performances continue to come in for the state’s top senior girls high school basketball players as they all compete for a chance to be crowned the next Michigan Miss Basketball award winner. See how the top candidates have performed through the first month of the season below....
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Northwest recognizes Ryan Carroll for 200th win

JACKSON -- Northwest recognized girls basketball coach Ryan Carroll for picking up career win No. 200 this week. The 200th victory came Tuesday, a 63-21 win at Eaton Rapids. Friday’s game against Interstate 8 rival Western was the Mounties first home game since his 200th win.
JACKSON, MI
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Vito's Espresso in Spring Arbor

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Vito’s Espresso in Spring Arbor. The interior at Vito’s Espresso, 7975 Spring Arbor Road in Spring Arbor, on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023. The coffee restaurant features a variety of coffee drinks and food items like quiches, soups and salads. 2 / 12. Michigan’s...
SPRING ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Here are the boys basketball teams trending up in the Jackson area, and the updated power rankings

JACKSON -- With the end of January looming in the near distance, the conference races are heating up in boys basketball. All season long, Napoleon and Jackson have held down the top two spots in our power poll, and that shows no sign of changing any time soon. This is a bit of a departure from last year, where Napoleon and Vanercook Lake traded the top spot and the Cascades Conference came down to the two of them, though with Michigan Center and Hanover-Horton having something to say about it down the stretch.
JACKSON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy