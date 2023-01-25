Read full article on original website
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
VP Harris forced attendees of her speech in Florida to sign a "attestation of vaccination" document.Sherif SaadTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."Malek SherifFlorida State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From TallahasseeTed RiversTallahassee, FL
WCTV
Matlow no longer in race for Florida Democratic Party Chairman
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A little over two weeks after putting his name in the running to lead the Florida Democratic Party a Tallahassee city commissioner has now withdrawn his name. Jeremy Matlow, seat 3 on the city commission, said he got into the race initially after seeing “an abuse...
tallahasseereports.com
The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Friday, Jan. 27
The clash between Governor Ron DeSantis and the defenders of an Advanced Placement African American Studies course ratcheted up another notch on Wednesday. The famed attorney Ben Crump says he plans to bring a class-action lawsuit against the state if it doesn’t reverse its decision. A grand jury has...
thefamuanonline.com
Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?
Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
thefamuanonline.com
Crump leads ‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally
Local leaders, students and civil rights organizations stood together in Florida’s Capitol Wednesday in agreement on one thought: College courses cannot be censored. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump went so far as to issue a warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, promising a lawsuit if an Advanced Placement course of African American studies is banned in the state.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
New OEV leader working to bring 1,500 jobs to Tallahassee
Tallahassee’s Office of Economic Vitality has a new leader who is no stranger to business development in the Big Bend.
Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”
This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
southfloridahospitalnews.com
FSU NURSING PROFESSOR NAMED 2023 PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. January 26, 21023 — A Florida State University faculty member will join a unique network of leaders making a difference in the world. Associate Professor Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity in the College of Nursing, is one of 60 scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class.
FSU responds to Anti-Semitic incident on campus Thursday
We're learning more about an incident at Florida State involving an Anti-Semitic display on campus. It's part of similar incidents happening at other campuses across the southeast.
Woman who just moved to Tallahassee wins top lottery prize
A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
thefamuanonline.com
Is FAMU ready to accept more students?
It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
Florida Pastors Criticize DeSantis for Black History Dismissal in Schools
State law requires African American history to be taught in Florida.
yieldpro.com
Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of luxury student-housing townhomes in Tallahassee, Florida
Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of The Highlands, a 78-bed student housing asset in Tallahassee, Florida. The 78-bed property sold for $5,721,500. “Given the current macro-economic environment and the impact it is having...
Florida Football: FSU has learned nothing from Dan Mullen
The Florida State Seminoles beat the Florida Gators this past season in a thrilling contest and they were so excited in Tallahassee to beat a 6-6 Florida football squad that they stormed the field. Do you Neighbors to the West. Do you. And to be fair FSU will probably be...
WALB 10
Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth
New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
Florida execution set for man in woman's 1990 slaying
A Florida man is scheduled to be executed for killing a woman after escaping from prison in 1990.
thefamuanonline.com
Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it
With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
WCTV
Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. The stretch of road, which will now bear Bowen’s name, runs on Tharpe Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ocala Road in honor of her dedication to Leon County Schools, the children she’s impacted and the community.
ecbpublishing.com
Nathaniel Pye exhibit “The North Florida Dream of a Native Son: This is My Place, These are My People” to open on Feb. 4
An exhibit of watercolors by North Florida artist Nathaniel Pye will be featured at Jefferson Arts Gallery during the month of February. The opening reception for the exhibit, entitled “The North Florida Dream of a Native Son: This is My Place, These are My People,” begins at noon and lasts until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. His paintings of animals, plants, rivers, forests, canopy roads, and lighthouses capture aspects of life in the rural South where he grew up.
