Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Matlow no longer in race for Florida Democratic Party Chairman

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A little over two weeks after putting his name in the running to lead the Florida Democratic Party a Tallahassee city commissioner has now withdrawn his name. Jeremy Matlow, seat 3 on the city commission, said he got into the race initially after seeing “an abuse...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
tallahasseereports.com

The Tallahassee Reports Morning Briefs: Friday, Jan. 27

The clash between Governor Ron DeSantis and the defenders of an Advanced Placement African American Studies course ratcheted up another notch on Wednesday. The famed attorney Ben Crump says he plans to bring a class-action lawsuit against the state if it doesn’t reverse its decision. A grand jury has...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Will DeSantis shake up FAMU’s BOT?

Earlier this month, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new members, including some outspoken conservatives, to New College of Florida’s board of trustees. New College is the most liberal and LGBTQ+-led campus in Florida, and DeSantis’ recent selections upset students, staff, faculty and supporters of the school in Sarasota.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Crump leads ‘Stop the Black Attack’ rally

Local leaders, students and civil rights organizations stood together in Florida’s Capitol Wednesday in agreement on one thought: College courses cannot be censored. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump went so far as to issue a warning to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, promising a lawsuit if an Advanced Placement course of African American studies is banned in the state.
FLORIDA STATE
Tallahassee Reports

Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor on AP Black History Course: ” I Think it’s Trash.”

This past week Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor did not mince words when he addressed the recent controversy over the Florida Department of Education denied approval of an AP African American history course. During the closing minutes of the January 24th Leon County Commission meeting, Proctor addressed the course and said “I think it’s trash.” […]
LEON COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

FSU NURSING PROFESSOR NAMED 2023 PRESIDENTIAL LEADERSHIP SCHOLAR

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. January 26, 21023 — A Florida State University faculty member will join a unique network of leaders making a difference in the world. Associate Professor Eugenia Millender, co-founder and co-director of the Center of Population Sciences for Health Equity in the College of Nursing, is one of 60 scholars who will form the Presidential Leadership Scholars’ (PLS) eighth annual class.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Is FAMU ready to accept more students?

It is official, Fall 2022 is out, and Spring 2023 is in. Welcome back to your number one public HBCU,. Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University. This semester has been a whirlwind of events, and it has. just begun. Students and staff have been under immense pressure to maintain stability during...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
yieldpro.com

Marcus & Millichap brokers sale of luxury student-housing townhomes in Tallahassee, Florida

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm specializing in investment sales, financing, research and advisory services, announced the sale of The Highlands, a 78-bed student housing asset in Tallahassee, Florida. The 78-bed property sold for $5,721,500. “Given the current macro-economic environment and the impact it is having...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WALB 10

Whigham residents are concerned for the future of city growth

New lofts in downtown Tifton bring life to the area. Valdosta groups work to keep weapons away for kids. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Georgia congressman appointed to House Intelligence Committee. Colquitt Regional Medical Center offers free car seat checks for proper installation, safety. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WHIGHAM, GA
thefamuanonline.com

Chicken spots have taken over Tallahassee and we’re sick of it

With the recent grand opening of Slim Chickens on North Monroe Street and Raising Canes in the process of being built right across from Guthrie’s on West Tennessee Street, it seems that chicken is now becoming the main dish here in Tallahassee. The over-saturation is killing the taste buds of many, especially college students, who are craving anything but chicken fingers, wings, or a sandwich.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Road corridor dedicated to former Leon County School Board member

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens gathered at the Agustus Raa Middle School Wednesday for the road dedication to former Leon County School Board member Joy Bowen. The stretch of road, which will now bear Bowen’s name, runs on Tharpe Street from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to Ocala Road in honor of her dedication to Leon County Schools, the children she’s impacted and the community.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

Nathaniel Pye exhibit “The North Florida Dream of a Native Son: This is My Place, These are My People” to open on Feb. 4

An exhibit of watercolors by North Florida artist Nathaniel Pye will be featured at Jefferson Arts Gallery during the month of February. The opening reception for the exhibit, entitled “The North Florida Dream of a Native Son: This is My Place, These are My People,” begins at noon and lasts until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. His paintings of animals, plants, rivers, forests, canopy roads, and lighthouses capture aspects of life in the rural South where he grew up.
MONTICELLO, FL

