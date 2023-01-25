ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennings County, IN

Wave 3

Officials identify 3 killed in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS CO., Ind. (WAVE) - The three people who were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Jennings County have been identified. Christopher Hermann, Angela Lyons and her son, Jimmy Lyons, died due to smoke inhalation according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office. Calls came in around 5:30...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WRBI Radio

House fire causes State Road 350 shutdown

Ripley County, IN — State Road 350 east of State Road 129 had to be closed Friday morning because of a fully-involved house fire (pictured). The Ripley County Sheriff’s Office and Indiana State Police blocked off 350 in both directions between state roads 129 and 101 so that firefighters could get manpower and equipment to the scene.
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

3 people killed in house fire in Jennings County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called into a home on North County Road in North Vernon. When officials arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the house was...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Overturned Tanker Causes Shut Down of U.S. 421 in Ripley County

The accident took place early Friday morning. Photo by the Ripley County Sheriff's Office. (Ripley County, Ind.) – A tanker crash shut down U.S. 421 for several hours early this morning. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash on U.S. 421 near the northern county line around 5:41...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
wdrb.com

3 dead after house fire in Jennings County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- At least three people have died in a house fire in northern Columbia Township, according to the Jennings County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a fully involved house fire around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. The sheriff's office and fire crews contacted the Indiana State Fire Marshal's Office to lead the investigation into the cause of the fire.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Dupont man arrested for child solicitation

In December of 2022, Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder began an investigation into Chance J.T. Hacker, age 24 of Dupont Indiana. Chance allegedly began messaging a 14 year old female online and asked for sex acts from the child. On 1/27/2023, Chance agreed to meet with the 14 year old female. Chance arrived at the arranged meeting location, but was met instead by Detective Shawn Scudder, Detective Ricky Harris and Assistant Chief Jeremy Perkins of MPD. Chance was taken into custody without incident.
DUPONT, IN
WRBI Radio

Several departments battle Laurel structure fire

Crews from several Franklin County departments and one from Fayette County battled a structure fire at the corner of Pearl and Franklin streets in Laurel Thursday afternoon. The street around the scene was closed while Laurel firefighters along with crews from Metamora, Brookville, Blooming Grove, and Glenwood put out the blaze.
LAUREL, IN
WISH-TV

Police: 3 dead in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say three people died in a house fire early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Northern Columbia Township area. That’s about 30 miles northeast of Seymour. Police did not provide an exact address. Firefighters and police have...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Crash cleared, all lanes open on north I-275 in Lawrenceburg

GREENDALE, Ind. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane on northbound I-275 in Lawrenceburg has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are at the scene of a crash blocking a lane along the interstate in Indiana, Friday afternoon. Traffic cameras from the Ohio Department...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
korncountry.com

‘All Safe’ after bomb, gun threats at Jennings County schools

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The North Vernon Police Department (NVPD) is conducting an investigation after a bomb threat led to the evacuation of Jennings County High School on Thursday. A separate threat of a gun on campus at Jennings County Middle School was made after the evacuation and investigators ultimately determined the schools were safe after extensive searches of both.
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Two were arrested after police learned about marijuana being sold to juveniles

BEDFORD – On Thursday, Jan. 26, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Sergeant Lonnie Johnson responded to a local school where a young juvenile was in possession of a “vape”. Sgt. Johnson tested the substance in the vape and discovered that it was THC. He launched an investigation, with the assistance of Indiana State Police Trooper Chance Humphrey, on how and why such young juveniles were coming into possession of the illegal drug.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
YAHOO!

Jonesville man arrested for CSC allegations in Indiana

FREMONT, Ind. — A Jonesville man has been arrested on allegations of criminal sexual conduct in Steuben County, Indiana. Steuben County Sheriff Rodney Robinson announced this week the arrest of Kevin A. Lambos, 34, of Jonesville, on child molestation allegations stemming from April of 2022 at a residence in the 5300 block of East SR 120 in rural Fremont Township.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
