ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PennLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

WWE Royal Rumble wrestling live stream (01/28/23): How to watch, time, channel

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match is officially here, and this year, the event will be taking place at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. This headliner event will encompass two separate matches— a mens and womens match— with 30 participants apiece. It is said that both showdowns will begin with just two wrestlers in the ring, however, different stars will gradually arrive, too, in timed intervals.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
201K+
Followers
88K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy