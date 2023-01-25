The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble match is officially here, and this year, the event will be taking place at approximately 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. This headliner event will encompass two separate matches— a mens and womens match— with 30 participants apiece. It is said that both showdowns will begin with just two wrestlers in the ring, however, different stars will gradually arrive, too, in timed intervals.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO