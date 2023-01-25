Read full article on original website
Ford recalls 382,000 vehicles due to potential rearview video failure
Ford Motor Company announced that they are recalling more than 382,000 vehicles due to potential video output failure. They says the failure could prevent the rearview camera image from displaying.
Backup camera issue leads to recall of nearly 383,000 Ford SUVs
DETROIT -- An estimated 383,000 Ford SUVs are being recalled due a problem with the vehicle’s touch screens that may not show a camera image when backing up. According to the Associated Press, the recall impacts certain 2020 to 2023 Ford Explorers and Lincoln Aviators, along with certain models of the 2020 to 2022 Lincoln Corsairs.
Jalopnik
Alfa Romeo Planning BMW 5 Series Competitor Because That's Important These Days
Alfa Romeo is currently accepting pre-orders for its small Tonale crossover, but if you actually want to buy an Alfa in the U.S. today, your only choices are the Giulia and the Stelvio. But the Italian automaker does recognize that it needs to offer something closer to a full lineup, so it’s working on that. And apparently, that involves a midsize sedan or something similar.
Chrysler recalls 67K hybrid minivans in U.S. due to this malfunction
Chrysler is recalling 67,000 of its Pacifica hybrid minivan models between 2017 and 2023 in the U.S. due to a potential issue with a transmission wiring connector, according to Car and Driver. The problem could lead to spontaneous engine shutdown. However, it has been reported in 0.2% of Pacifica Hybrid...
Jalopnik
Ford Recalls 462,000 Cars for Broken Rear-View Cameras
For the past four years, backup cameras have been mandatory for new cars in the United States. Yet, despite years of practice, it seems automakers still haven’t quite perfected the art of “showing images from a camera that is behind you.” Case in point: Yet another backup camera recall.
Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell
Here's a look at why the Toyota Sequoia full-size SUV isn't selling well, and how it compares to the sales of other Toyota models. The post Toyota’s Biggest SUV Is Struggling to Sell appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start
A new Ford recall includes nearly 400,000 Ford and Lincoln SUVs. It is Ford's first recall of 2023 after leading all automakers in 2022. The post A New Ford Recall in 2023: The Most-Recalled Car Brand of 2022 is Already Off to a Rough Start appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022
Ford recalls included nearly nine million vehicles from 67 total bulletins. Ford recall issues related to fire risk, camera and electrical failures, and drivetrain problems. The post Ford Recalls Over 8 Million Vehicles in 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Auto parts giant under investigation for tires it ‘knew could cause crashes and deaths’ yet didn’t recall for 20 years
GOODYEAR Tires is under criminal investigation over its G159 Recreational Vehicle tire produced between 1996 and 2003. The auto parts giant allegedly was aware that its G159 could fail and cause severe crashes but didn’t recall the product until 2020. Government officials are blaming the controversial tire for crashes...
Chevy offers Malibu buybacks; 14,000 BMW electric vehicles among recent car recalls
Chevrolet is offering to buy back certain 2022-23 Malibu vehicles that have a defect that hampers their safety features.
3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend
When choosing the best compact SUV to buy it can be difficult. Here are 3 options for you to consider when car shopping. The post 3 of the Best Compact SUVs to Buy According to MotorTrend appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cadillac Voids Warranty After Escalade-V Owner Refinances Car
A Cadillac Escalade-V owner has apparently voided the warranty on his car after refinancing it at a lower interest rate. According to GM Authority, who spoke directly to the customer involved, the V was purchased in September 2022 via GM Financial. The customer then refinanced the vehicle at a lower interest rate with a different unnamed company. There was no need to change the title, as the car remained in the hands of the same person.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
Jalopnik
Zero Motorcycles Is Offering Riders EV Incentives Because the Federal Government Won’t
Zero Motorcycles is offering discounts on its bikes to encourage riders to switch to EVs. The EV motorcycle maker says it’ll give riders an “instant incentive” of up to $4,250 on certain 2022 models as part of its “Go Electric” program, which could make up for a current lack of federal tax credits that apply to EV bikes in the U.S.
Automotive Company With The Most Recalls Goes To. . . .
You see and hear it on a weekly basis; Recall. This vehicle, that baby product, food companies, and the list goes on and on. But the vehicle industry keeps making headlines by recalling units due to a plethora of reasons. In a Forbes.com article, automakers issued no fewer than 300...
Jalopnik
At $15,000, Is This 2005 Jaguar XK8 a Superb Deal?
It’s expected that within a couple of years, Jaguar will no longer offer a sports car of any kind. That makes used examples like today’s Nice Price or No Dice XK8 all the more dear. Let’s see if this clean convertible cleans up in our vote. You...
Jalopnik
Be the King of the Road in this LT4-Powered 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS 30th Anniversary Edition
A lot of times, an anniversary edition is nothing special. Sure, you might get a special paint color, unique wheels, and some different leather for the seats, but most of the time, who cares? They’re something only the most dedicated fans care about, and few people would be willing to pay a premium for one. But that’s decidedly not the case with the 1997 Chevrolet Camaro SS 30th Anniversary Edition.
insideevs.com
California: Plug-In Car Sales Increased To Nearly 350,000 In 2022
Plug-in electric car sales in California noticeably increased in 2022, reaching new record levels - both in terms of volume and market share. According to the California Energy Commission's data, some 345,818 new zero-emission vehicles (ZEV) were sold last year in California, which is 38 percent more than a year ago and 138 percent more than in 2020.
Jalopnik
At $6,800, Is This 1972 Volvo 145 Worth its Weight in Patina?
Hagerty just listed the Volvo 200 series as one of the highest appreciators of 2022. Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Volvo 145 is that model’s immediate ancestor, but will it find similar appreciation in our vote?. At $17,000, I thought yesterday’s 1990 Ford F350 Centurion seemed like...
