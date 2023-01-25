ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Bluffs, MA

vineyardgazette.com

Edgartown Planning Board Reviews Navigator Homes Project

The Edgartown Planning Board weighed in on the proposed Navigator Homes skilled nursing and workforce housing facility this week, seeking to address both town concerns and those of abutters. The project was approved by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission in November, and aims to resolve Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s needs for skilled...
EDGARTOWN, MA
nerej.com

Waldman Associates finalizes leases with two tenants at the Walpole Mall

Walpole, MA Dan Waldman of Waldman Associates said that the Walpole Mall has added Duck Donuts, a popular southern donut shop, to its tenant roster. Waldman represented the landlord and Josh Kulak of CBRE represented Duck Donuts. This will be Duck Donuts first location in the Boston area and the franchisee is expected to open additional units in the future.
WALPOLE, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Mashpee sells for $775,000

Paul Aries and Jennifer Aries acquired the property at 10 Magnolia Lane, Mashpee, from Robert C Lanza and Eileen P Lanza on Jan. 5, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $473. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
MASHPEE, MA
Eater

Slurp Oysters All Winter Long at Island Creek’s New Indoor Raw Bar

The oyster obsessives at Island Creek Oysters are adding an indoor raw bar to their sprawling farm operation on the South Shore. There’s been an outdoor raw bar available for years at the farm — which is located at 403 Washington Street, in Duxbury — but this will be the first time that customers have access to a year-round raw bar on site. The bar, which opens on Friday, January 27, is stocked with Island Creek’s own oysters as well as Aunt Dotty oysters from nearby Saquish, plus other comforting seafood dishes including clam chowder, ceviche, and a seafood cocktail with oysters, shrimp, salmon, and clams. The warmly lit, wood-paneled space is dotted with couches and cushions to lounge on while looking out across Duxbury Bay.
DUXBURY, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $800,000

John Ninteau and Sheryll Ninteau acquired the property at 17 Lantern Lane, Falmouth, from Ann B Lehan on Jan. 3, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $384. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 21,401 square-foot lot.
FALMOUTH, MA
FUN 107

Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List

The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
NEWPORT, RI
vineyardgazette.com

West Tisbury Committees Seek Volunteers

For West Tisbury residents hoping to get involved in town governance, the time is right. The town is seeking volunteers to serve as members on a number of municipal groups. Open seats are available on the capital improvements committee, complete streets committee, conservation commission, task force against discrimination, energy committee, joint transportation committee, community preservation committee and the local historic district commission.
WEST TISBURY, MA
capeandislands.org

Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges

More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
BOURNE, MA
quincyquarry.com

Quincy restaurants shut out of nominations list for prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards #mayorkoch

Quincy restaurants shut out of nominations list for prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Long ongoing talking up of a considerable upgrading of restaurants in Quincy in recent years notwithstanding, Quincy restaurants were yet again not among the recently announced regional nominees for the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.
QUINCY, MA
1420 WBSM

Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach

Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
WESTPORT, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement

“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
vineyardgazette.com

Keeping It Clean on the Island Septic Scene

On a boulder-peppered hill in Chilmark, a septic system is near completion. Tons of dense clay have been excavated and in its place a mess of tubes and concrete boxes now sit. Only one step is left: the septic must contend with Coop. As melted snow turned the clay to...
CHILMARK, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Oak Bluffs Holds Information Forum

The town of Oak Bluffs will sponsor a forum on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to share information about the importance of public service and processes related to civic engagement. Discussion topics will depend on public request and might include how to run for elected office and how the municipal budget and town meeting work.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Community of Leaders Key as South Mountain Passes the Torch

Even before John Abrams, founder and former CEO of South Mountain Company, announced his retirement late last year, the question of his successor was highlighted in a plan titled the Avalanche Scenario. The plan outlined what would happen if Mr. Abrams, an avid outdoorsman, were to be buried in an avalanche.
WEST TISBURY, MA
vineyardgazette.com

High PFAS Levels Found in Wells Near West Tisbury Fire Station

A state Department of Environmental Protection investigation found the West Tisbury fire station to be a contributor of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to the area’s groundwater supply, affecting nearby wells. The discovery may put the town on the hook for the cleanup bill, potentially costing thousands of dollars.
WEST TISBURY, MA
nbcboston.com

Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones

Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
BOURNE, MA

