vineyardgazette.com
Edgartown Planning Board Reviews Navigator Homes Project
The Edgartown Planning Board weighed in on the proposed Navigator Homes skilled nursing and workforce housing facility this week, seeking to address both town concerns and those of abutters. The project was approved by the Martha’s Vineyard Commission in November, and aims to resolve Martha’s Vineyard Hospital’s needs for skilled...
nerej.com
Waldman Associates finalizes leases with two tenants at the Walpole Mall
Walpole, MA Dan Waldman of Waldman Associates said that the Walpole Mall has added Duck Donuts, a popular southern donut shop, to its tenant roster. Waldman represented the landlord and Josh Kulak of CBRE represented Duck Donuts. This will be Duck Donuts first location in the Boston area and the franchisee is expected to open additional units in the future.
For $475,000, a condo in faux lighthouse with a (headless) captain
The one-bedroom, one-bath unit is ready for a serious renovator to turn it into a fun residential property. You aren’t obligated to warn passing ships if you make this reproduction lighthouse in South Yarmouth your new home. Locals will recognize the structure at 1376 Bridge St. as the Jolly...
Three-bedroom home in Mashpee sells for $775,000
Paul Aries and Jennifer Aries acquired the property at 10 Magnolia Lane, Mashpee, from Robert C Lanza and Eileen P Lanza on Jan. 5, 2023. The $775,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $473. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 0.3-acre lot.
Eater
Slurp Oysters All Winter Long at Island Creek’s New Indoor Raw Bar
The oyster obsessives at Island Creek Oysters are adding an indoor raw bar to their sprawling farm operation on the South Shore. There’s been an outdoor raw bar available for years at the farm — which is located at 403 Washington Street, in Duxbury — but this will be the first time that customers have access to a year-round raw bar on site. The bar, which opens on Friday, January 27, is stocked with Island Creek’s own oysters as well as Aunt Dotty oysters from nearby Saquish, plus other comforting seafood dishes including clam chowder, ceviche, and a seafood cocktail with oysters, shrimp, salmon, and clams. The warmly lit, wood-paneled space is dotted with couches and cushions to lounge on while looking out across Duxbury Bay.
Single family residence sells in Falmouth for $800,000
John Ninteau and Sheryll Ninteau acquired the property at 17 Lantern Lane, Falmouth, from Ann B Lehan on Jan. 3, 2023. The $800,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $384. The property features three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 21,401 square-foot lot.
Newport Restaurant Ranks on Yelp’s New Best in U.S. List
The reviews are in and a new list of the Top 100 Places To Eat in the U.S. has been released by Yelp, with a Newport hot spot breaking in for the very first time. I love lists like Yelp's Top 100 restaurants, because they are based on diners actual reviews and not a food critic or influencer. People who eat out love the food and experience they had so much, that they have to go home and tell everyone else about how amazing it was.
vineyardgazette.com
West Tisbury Committees Seek Volunteers
For West Tisbury residents hoping to get involved in town governance, the time is right. The town is seeking volunteers to serve as members on a number of municipal groups. Open seats are available on the capital improvements committee, complete streets committee, conservation commission, task force against discrimination, energy committee, joint transportation committee, community preservation committee and the local historic district commission.
Confreda Farms owner, Vincent Confreda, dies at 90
Vincent, owner of the Rhode Island staple Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, died Saturday after battling skin cancer.
capeandislands.org
Residents respond to proposal for larger Cape Cod bridges
More than 200 people joined an online meeting last night on the Cape Cod bridge replacement plan, and many raised questions about the bridge locations, height, pedestrian safety, and other issues. Mary Jane Mastrangelo, a member of the Bourne Select Board, said residents of the host community need more information...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy restaurants shut out of nominations list for prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards #mayorkoch
Quincy restaurants shut out of nominations list for prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards. – News covered by Quincy Quarry News with commentary added. Long ongoing talking up of a considerable upgrading of restaurants in Quincy in recent years notwithstanding, Quincy restaurants were yet again not among the recently announced regional nominees for the prestigious James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards.
Pass Permits Free Senior Parking at Westport’s Horseneck Beach
Massachusetts no longer offers free college tuition for seniors, but there are still a few perks left for us "golden agers" to enjoy. SeniorLiving.org provides a comprehensive listing of senior discounts and savings, some available to folks as young as 55 years old, including retail, restaurants, grocery chains, travel, and more.
newbedfordguide.com
Four New Bedford Fire Department firefighters announce retirement
“Congratulations to the following members on their recent retirements from the New Bedford Fire Department:. • FF Jolene Olivier – over 17 Years of Service. • FF Dwayne Ferreira – over 28 Years of Service. Thank you for the years of tireless and selfless service helping those who...
vineyardgazette.com
Keeping It Clean on the Island Septic Scene
On a boulder-peppered hill in Chilmark, a septic system is near completion. Tons of dense clay have been excavated and in its place a mess of tubes and concrete boxes now sit. Only one step is left: the septic must contend with Coop. As melted snow turned the clay to...
vineyardgazette.com
Oak Bluffs Holds Information Forum
The town of Oak Bluffs will sponsor a forum on Wednesday, Feb. 8 to share information about the importance of public service and processes related to civic engagement. Discussion topics will depend on public request and might include how to run for elected office and how the municipal budget and town meeting work.
vineyardgazette.com
Community of Leaders Key as South Mountain Passes the Torch
Even before John Abrams, founder and former CEO of South Mountain Company, announced his retirement late last year, the question of his successor was highlighted in a plan titled the Avalanche Scenario. The plan outlined what would happen if Mr. Abrams, an avid outdoorsman, were to be buried in an avalanche.
Turnto10.com
Explosives bring down stack at former power plant in New Bedford
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — A smokestack at a former power plant in New Bedford was demolished on Friday. The smokestack at the former NSTAR power plant came down in less than 30 seconds. It was previously scheduled to be imploded in December, but strong winds led to a...
The Explanation Behind This Door Sign at a Dartmouth Liquor Store
Oftentimes, it's the little things in life that can change someone's day from bad to better. You never know when it's going to happen, but with a little faith, you just might find or see something good enough to make a difference in your day. I've stumbled across this "little...
vineyardgazette.com
High PFAS Levels Found in Wells Near West Tisbury Fire Station
A state Department of Environmental Protection investigation found the West Tisbury fire station to be a contributor of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) to the area’s groundwater supply, affecting nearby wells. The discovery may put the town on the hook for the cleanup bill, potentially costing thousands of dollars.
nbcboston.com
Here's What Kind of Bridges Will Eventually Replace Cape Cod's Iconic Ones
Massachusetts transportation officials have revealed what kind of bridges to Cape Cod will one day replace the ones travelers are familiar with. The nearly 90-year-old Bourne and Sagamore bridges are due to be replaced, and the Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced that the plan is to construct similar ones.
