Air Jordan 1 Mid Goes Pink For Valentine’s Day
The Jordan 1 Mid continues to get some shine. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1 Mid, then these last few years have been fantastic for you. The Jordan 1 Mid is one of those shoes that is known for being accessible and inexpensive. Additionally, this is an offering that is constantly getting some dope new colorways.
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos
More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” Hit With Another Release Date Change
The Air Jordan 6 “Cool Grey” is dropping next month. If you love the Air Jordan 6, then you have seen some amazing colorways hit the market over the past few years. The Jordan 6 is one of those shoes that has proven itself to be an all-time classic that cannot be stopped. Overall, it is easy to see why considering MJ won his first title in these.
Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos
This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
LeBron James Restrained After Heckler Makes Fun Of Hairline
After a fan started calling LeBron out after a game, a ref held the star Laker back. After losing to the Los Angeles Clippers 133 to 115 on Wednesday (January 25), a heckler bashed Lakers star LeBron James for his hairline. In fact, LeBron looked quite frustrated in general after 48 points on his end and yet another lost game. Still, it’s no reason for fans to harass him at his games, as it’s the kind of hate that you don’t want to clap back to.
Kehlani’s Booty Gains Are On Full Display On TikTok: Watch
After three months of hard work and consistency, the “Did I” songstress is looking stronger than ever. They say that summer bodies are built in the winter, and Kehlani is obviously proving that this season. They’ve always been something of a heartthrob within the industry. However, their latest workout regimen has the blue water road singer looking (and feeling) stronger and sexier than ever before.
A Wave Of “Cobalt Bliss” Lands On The Nike Air Max 90 Futura
Since its recent debut in early 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 Futura has gone on to explore a seldom yet effective slate of offerings. While tonal cures and casts have been readily employed as of late, a colorful wash of “Cobalt Bliss” now livens the futuristic Air Max tooling.
Look: Tennis Star Asked To Remove Her Shirt Before Australian Open Match
Earlier this week, Victoria Azarenka fell in the semifinals of the Australian Open - but not before a bizarre incident happened. Azarenka fell to reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina by a final score of 7-6, 6-3. Before the match, though, she walked onto Rod Laver Arena wearing a Paris Saint ...
Michael Jordan's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Michael Jordan is a father to five kids: Jeffrey, Marcus, Jasmine, Victoria and Ysabel Widely regarded as the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan has spent decades of time in the spotlight — yet he tends to keep his family life on the private side. The former Chicago Bulls player is a father of five and a grandfather of one. Through his first marriage to Juanita Vanoy, he has three older children: Jeffrey, 34, Marcus, 32, and Jasmine, 30, who are all involved in the business...
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Golden Metallic Accents Coat The GS Air Jordan 1 Mid “UNC To Chicago”
Michael Jordan’s journey from Chapel Hill to Chicago has been well-documented across Jordan Brand’s retro-tooled offerings. While the Air Jordan 2 Low is set to retell the famed “UNC to Chicago” expedition, the Beaverton brand’s youth-exclusive efforts have taken a strategic approach towards rekindling the connection between His Airness and the next generation. From expressing the roots of the “Bred” colorway to partaking in the Air Jordan 1’s sunset photo shoot, the Air Jordan 1 Mid is now harkening the AJ 2’s upcoming sequence with a golden twist.
Nike Air Force 1 Low “Four Horsemen” Set For April 2023 Release
When LeBron James signed to Nike almost two decades ago, the brand celebrated in one of the few ways they know how: through sneakers. And as we come up on the 20th Anniversary of the two’s long-running partnership, that very same, commemorative release — the Air Force 1 “Four Horsemen” — is set to return to the shelves.
Nike KD 3 “All-Star” Gets A Release Date
An iconic KD sneaker is making a comeback. Kevin Durant has a lot of amazing signature sneakers, including the Nike KD 3. If you were a basketball fan in the early 2010s, then you certainly remember these. KD had some amazing shoes during his time with the OKC Thunder, and even now, he has one of the best signature lines.
Air Jordan 2 Low “Cherrywood” Officially Revealed
This new Air Jordan 2 Low will turn some heads. Over the last year or so, the Air Jordan 2 Low and its older brother have been getting a ton of new offerings. Overall, this is a shoe that was largely forgotten about. Now, however, Jumpman is bringing it back, which has led to some great choices for all of the consumers out there.
Pink Airbrush Paint Animates This Clean Nike Air Max 97’s Soles
The Nike Air Max 97 is no longer celebrating a milestone anniversary, but it continues to play an important role in the Swoosh’s lineup of products. Ahead of Valentine’s Day, Christian Tresser’s iconic design emerged in a pretty white and pink ensemble, complete with fuzzy swoosh logos.
Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” Gets New Release Date
The Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” is dropping in just a couple of weeks. Tinker Hatfield made some incredible sneakers for Michael Jordan, including the Air Jordan 5. Overall, this model is iconic for a plethora of reasons. Firstly, it helped kick off the 90s. Secondly, it featured shark teeth on the midsole and some 3M tongues which ultimately gave the shoe an iconic look.
First Look At The Air Jordan 2 “Cool Grey”
Due in large part to the influence of the late Virgil Abloh, the Air Jordan 2 has enjoyed quite the resurgence across the past year. This is to continue in 2023, as MJ’s second signature has prepared a drove of brand new styles the likes of the women’s exclusive “Cool Grey” colorway.
Christopher Wallace x Air Jordan 13 To Be Auctioned At Massive Prices
This Air Jordan 13 will turn some heads. Christopher Wallace, more commonly known as The Notorious B.I.G., is one of hip-hop’s biggest legends. He was a larger-than-life personality who completely changed the genre. Overall, his legend still lives on, and he is always honored for his contributions to music.
Video: Beyonce And Blue Ivy Performing "Brown Skin Girl" In Dubai!
OMG! This performance is beautiful they are performing together for the first time. Beyonce got paid $24 million to perform in Dubai and everyone got their money worth! I've always wanted to got to the Dubai let me get my money right!
Nike shows it's serious about growing slip-on shoe trend with new Jordan brand easy-entry line
The brand's new 23/7 line of slip-on sneakers for kids will release on January 16. Nike's been developing hands-free technology for several years.
