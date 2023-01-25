ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Hancock Airport's SYR Reading Runway to host first storytime for kids

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The SYR Reading Runway, the free children’s library located on the second floor of Hancock International Airport, announces its first storytime. The SYR Reading Runway provides free books to any children who are travelling in and out of Syracuse. Kids can pick out a book and take it to their gate to read, and even take the book home with them.
SYRACUSE, NY
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
SYRACUSE, NY
What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
SYRACUSE, NY
Beloved Liverpool community member, educator, Frank Sofia has passed away

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — It was announced Friday that Frank Sofia, often affectionately called “Mr. Liverpool” passed away on Thursday. Frank Sofia was a staple in the Liverpool community, where he was a teacher for 35 years at Liverpool High School before becoming a LHS stadium coordinator, finally retiring in 2020.
LIVERPOOL, NY
Oswego County towns are hosting their Winterfest contest for food and great times

Pulaski, NY — Looking to eat a lot of food this weekend for a low price. Well, some towns up north may have what you are looking for. Winterfest has started in the town of Pulaski, Richland, and Altmar and will run all weekend. Tomorrow starts off with a chili contest, and Sunday you will have the opportunity to try 30 different wings for ten dollars on Sunday.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center in February

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It's time to break up the winter blues with some summer fun as the annual Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the New York State Fairgrounds. It's "All the Fun of the Fair" under one roof, organizers said. The fourth annual Syracuse Winter Fair will feature notable food, music, entertainment, and plenty of rides and games inside the Exposition Center at the fairgrounds. More than 20,000 people attended the Winter Fair fair last February.
SYRACUSE, NY
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out

Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to hold 2023 'State of the City' address

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Thursday, January 26th, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will deliver his 2023 'State of the City' address. In the address, it's expected Mayor Walsh will discuss his outlook on the year ahead for the City of Syracuse, as well as address a number of issues impacting the greater Syracuse community.
SYRACUSE, NY
Liverpool Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Central New York

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Employees at the Route 31 Starbucks in Liverpool have voted in favor of unionizing, becoming the first Starbucks union in Central New York. In a 10-8 vote, employees decided Friday to join the Starbucks Workers United movement that first started in Buffalo and has assisted 282 successful union votes in locations nationwide.
LIVERPOOL, NY
City of Utica snow emergency lifted Thursday morning

Utica, NY — Due to the snow Wednesday and Thursday, the City of Utica declared a Snow Emergency that went into effect Wednesday starting at 10:00 p.m. To facilitate safe passage for snow removal and emergency services, all vehicles were to be removed from city streets by 10:00pm Wednesday with no exceptions.
UTICA, NY
ORANGE ZONE: Breaking down SU's gut-wrenching loss to UNC

It was a night where Syracuse basketball fans felt the highest of highs and the lowest of lows when it comes to their team, and felt it all in the final minute. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast" On this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast"...
SYRACUSE, NY

