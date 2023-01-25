Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unionization at Starbucks: How Workers in a Syracuse NY Suburb Made HistoryJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Special Olympics NYS needs volunteers for Winter Games held in Syracuse this February
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Special Olympics New York State Winter Games returns to Syracuse Feb. 24 and 25 for the second consecutive year. Nearly 500 Special Olympics New York athletes and coaches from around the state will be in Syracuse Feb. 24 and 25 for the 2023 State Winter Games.
United Way of Central New York freezes $174,000 in funding meant for Vera House in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse nonprofit Vera House will go without $174,250 dollars in funding this year from the United Way of Central New York, it's President Nancy Kern Eaton confirmed Friday. She sent CNY Central this statement regarding that decision:. Like many in our community, we are concerned about...
Brexialee Torres Ortiz: An extraordinary young girl is laid to rest Friday
Syracuse, N.Y. — A ray of sunshine, extraordinary, beautiful, smart, bright, caring — these are all just some of the words people have used to describe young Brexialee Torres Ortiz since her death on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Brexialee Torres Ortiz was just 11 years old when...
Hancock Airport's SYR Reading Runway to host first storytime for kids
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The SYR Reading Runway, the free children’s library located on the second floor of Hancock International Airport, announces its first storytime. The SYR Reading Runway provides free books to any children who are travelling in and out of Syracuse. Kids can pick out a book and take it to their gate to read, and even take the book home with them.
Syracuse basketball picks up first 2024 commit in shooting guard Elijah Moore
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse men's basketball may not have any commitments from the Class of 2023, but they're off to a good start with the Class of 2024. Saturday saw the Orange pick up their first commit in from that class in the Bronx-based shooting guard Elijah Moore. Moore,...
Seventeen-year-old shot in both arms in Syracuse early Friday morning
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A 17-year-old was shot in both arms near the 100 block of South Alvord St. in Syracuse. The incident occurred around 1:00 a.m. Friday morning. Upon arrival, Syracuse Police Officers found the injured 17-year-old and transported them to Upstate Hospital. The individual is expected to survive.
Funeral service for Ava Wood to be held Saturday morning, memorial scholarship announced
BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. — The funeral service for Ava Wood will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Word of Life Assembly of God in Baldwinsville. The funeral will be livestreamed for the community, it can be watched here. Ava Wood's Funeral Program by CNY Central on Scribd. With...
'She was just a ray of sunshine,' family of Brexialee Torres Ortiz says
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — "That was Brexi. Her smile, she was just a ray of sunshine," Brenlee Ortiz said about her 11-year-old daughter, gunned down in Syracuse last week on her way home with a gallon of milk. Ortiz and Brexialee’s father, Jose Torres, stood with Syracuse Police Thursday as...
What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
Beloved Liverpool community member, educator, Frank Sofia has passed away
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — It was announced Friday that Frank Sofia, often affectionately called “Mr. Liverpool” passed away on Thursday. Frank Sofia was a staple in the Liverpool community, where he was a teacher for 35 years at Liverpool High School before becoming a LHS stadium coordinator, finally retiring in 2020.
Oswego County towns are hosting their Winterfest contest for food and great times
Pulaski, NY — Looking to eat a lot of food this weekend for a low price. Well, some towns up north may have what you are looking for. Winterfest has started in the town of Pulaski, Richland, and Altmar and will run all weekend. Tomorrow starts off with a chili contest, and Sunday you will have the opportunity to try 30 different wings for ten dollars on Sunday.
Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center in February
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It's time to break up the winter blues with some summer fun as the annual Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the New York State Fairgrounds. It's "All the Fun of the Fair" under one roof, organizers said. The fourth annual Syracuse Winter Fair will feature notable food, music, entertainment, and plenty of rides and games inside the Exposition Center at the fairgrounds. More than 20,000 people attended the Winter Fair fair last February.
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
Neighbors mourn the loss of Brexialee Torres Ortiz: 'Her life just got cut too short'
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Family, the Syracuse community, people who don’t live in Central New York, Adults, kids, classmates, the list goes on and on how many attended the calling hours for Brexialee Torres Ortiz. Tears were contagious in Tucker Missionary Baptist Church, which held the calling hours. The...
Picks and predictions: Rematches for SU men's and women's basketball
A bitter taste in the mouth of Syracuse men's basketball and a resounding win for the women have taken us to the weekend, and Orange faithful are excited to see how both teams respond to a pair of very different results. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast"
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to hold 2023 'State of the City' address
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Thursday, January 26th, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will deliver his 2023 'State of the City' address. In the address, it's expected Mayor Walsh will discuss his outlook on the year ahead for the City of Syracuse, as well as address a number of issues impacting the greater Syracuse community.
Liverpool Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Central New York
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Employees at the Route 31 Starbucks in Liverpool have voted in favor of unionizing, becoming the first Starbucks union in Central New York. In a 10-8 vote, employees decided Friday to join the Starbucks Workers United movement that first started in Buffalo and has assisted 282 successful union votes in locations nationwide.
Above average winter temperatures this weekend turn much colder later next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you itching to have this 2022-2023 winter for CNY actually look and feel like winter?. You are likely not alone. This weekend unfortunately will not be truly wintry, but there will be some light snow for parts of the viewing area. Between now and sunrise we are...
City of Utica snow emergency lifted Thursday morning
Utica, NY — Due to the snow Wednesday and Thursday, the City of Utica declared a Snow Emergency that went into effect Wednesday starting at 10:00 p.m. To facilitate safe passage for snow removal and emergency services, all vehicles were to be removed from city streets by 10:00pm Wednesday with no exceptions.
ORANGE ZONE: Breaking down SU's gut-wrenching loss to UNC
It was a night where Syracuse basketball fans felt the highest of highs and the lowest of lows when it comes to their team, and felt it all in the final minute. WATCH this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast" On this week's episode of "The Orange Zone Podcast"...
