Syracuse, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cnycentral.com

Economic forecast report shows optimism for CNY businesses, but do owners agree?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new CenterState CEO 2023 Economic Forecast report for Central New York shows optimism for growth in the region despite national economic challenges. It outlines that many local businesses are experiencing positive momentum with high numbers expecting strong business this year and better luck hiring workers.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out

Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Looking for cheap eggs? Two Oswego County residents may be able to help

OSWEGO, N.Y. — Have you been grocery store hopping trying to find the cheapest eggs in town?. “Eggonomics” as some would call it in the country right now, is putting a strain on people's wallets. Many people in Central New York are starting to use chicken coops at their houses for cheaper eggs instead of paying over $7 for a dozen at the store.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints

ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

Liverpool Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Central New York

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Employees at the Route 31 Starbucks in Liverpool have voted in favor of unionizing, becoming the first Starbucks union in Central New York. In a 10-8 vote, employees decided Friday to join the Starbucks Workers United movement that first started in Buffalo and has assisted 282 successful union votes in locations nationwide.
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

Oswego County towns are hosting their Winterfest contest for food and great times

Pulaski, NY — Looking to eat a lot of food this weekend for a low price. Well, some towns up north may have what you are looking for. Winterfest has started in the town of Pulaski, Richland, and Altmar and will run all weekend. Tomorrow starts off with a chili contest, and Sunday you will have the opportunity to try 30 different wings for ten dollars on Sunday.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

City of Utica snow emergency lifted Thursday morning

Utica, NY — Due to the snow Wednesday and Thursday, the City of Utica declared a Snow Emergency that went into effect Wednesday starting at 10:00 p.m. To facilitate safe passage for snow removal and emergency services, all vehicles were to be removed from city streets by 10:00pm Wednesday with no exceptions.
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Liverpool Starbucks to vote on forming union, closing store for the day Friday

Workers at the Starbucks on Route 31 in Liverpool will take a vote on forming a union on Friday, setting themselves up to potentially become the first Central New York location to successfully unionize, according to representatives with Starbucks Workers United. Jaz Brisack, a prominent member of the nationwide union,...
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to hold 2023 'State of the City' address

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Thursday, January 26th, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will deliver his 2023 'State of the City' address. In the address, it's expected Mayor Walsh will discuss his outlook on the year ahead for the City of Syracuse, as well as address a number of issues impacting the greater Syracuse community.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Relish the opportunity to visit the Wienermobile this weekend in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to Syracuse this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hotdog drives across the country, stopping at a new city every week. The Wienermobile will be set up at the 2023 B’Ville Big Chill in Mercer Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Walmart on Basile Rowe on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Oneida County warns residents of texting scam involving SNAP benefits

ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office warned residents Friday of a texting scam involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps. Numerous individuals have received text messages that appear to come from a New York City agency as well as other...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

NYS landmarks to be lit in yellow Friday night for International Holocaust Remembrance Day

ALBANY, N.Y. — It was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday that New York State Landmarks will be lit yellow Friday night to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Held on the anniversary of the liberation of concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the death of six million Jews and over 11 million people from other persecuted groups, such as the Roma, Serbs, disabled people, Soviet prisoners of war and homosexuals.

