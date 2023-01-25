Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Economic forecast report shows optimism for CNY businesses, but do owners agree?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A new CenterState CEO 2023 Economic Forecast report for Central New York shows optimism for growth in the region despite national economic challenges. It outlines that many local businesses are experiencing positive momentum with high numbers expecting strong business this year and better luck hiring workers.
cnycentral.com
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out
Investments in OCC is helping the community college continue to stand out. Syracuse, N.Y. — It seems like lately, there’s a lot of new investment coming to Onondaga Community College’s campus on Onondaga hill. A clean room for semiconductor work, and a multimillion dollar healthcare training facility.
cnycentral.com
Public discussion about Micron's impact on the community to be held Feb. 8
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. — Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon, along with village mayors and school superintendents will be hosting a conversation about the investment by Micron and what it means for the community. The discussion will be held on Feb. 8 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Wellwood Middle School...
cnycentral.com
Looking for cheap eggs? Two Oswego County residents may be able to help
OSWEGO, N.Y. — Have you been grocery store hopping trying to find the cheapest eggs in town?. “Eggonomics” as some would call it in the country right now, is putting a strain on people's wallets. Many people in Central New York are starting to use chicken coops at their houses for cheaper eggs instead of paying over $7 for a dozen at the store.
cnycentral.com
United Way of Central New York freezes $174,000 in funding meant for Vera House in 2023
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse nonprofit Vera House will go without $174,250 dollars in funding this year from the United Way of Central New York, it's President Nancy Kern Eaton confirmed Friday. She sent CNY Central this statement regarding that decision:. Like many in our community, we are concerned about...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse makes top 100 most expensive rental markets in the country in new report
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Zumper, an online rental marketplace, has released its National Rent Report and Syracuse has been ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. As rent prices slowly begin to decelerate, the median rent for one- and two-bedroom apartments in Syracuse steadily increase...
cnycentral.com
NYSEG forum will begin on Tuesday after multiple customer complaints
ITHACA, N.Y. — Many neighbors have struggled this winter with heating bills and now Tompkins County leaders are encouraging those who have struggled with billing mistakes to share their stories. The State Department of Public Service says customers are reporting problems with their billing. When customers reach out to...
cnycentral.com
CNY hospitals watching closely as legal fight continues over New York's vaccine mandate
Central New York hospitals are closely watching another legal battle over New York's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers, which has required any professionals dealing with patients to be fully vaccinated after the mandate went into effect under then Governor Andrew Cuomo in September of 2021. Onondaga County Supreme Court Justice...
cnycentral.com
Above average winter temperatures this weekend turn much colder later next week
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Are you itching to have this 2022-2023 winter for CNY actually look and feel like winter?. You are likely not alone. This weekend unfortunately will not be truly wintry, but there will be some light snow for parts of the viewing area. Between now and sunrise we are...
cnycentral.com
Liverpool Starbucks becomes first unionized location in Central New York
LIVERPOOL, N.Y. — Employees at the Route 31 Starbucks in Liverpool have voted in favor of unionizing, becoming the first Starbucks union in Central New York. In a 10-8 vote, employees decided Friday to join the Starbucks Workers United movement that first started in Buffalo and has assisted 282 successful union votes in locations nationwide.
cnycentral.com
New commissioned report details shortcomings of Oswego Department of Social Services
Oswego County, NY — A sweeping report just issued on what’s wrong with the Department of Social Services in Oswego County finds the agency is often reactive and in crisis mode, as stated by the people who work there. This report was commissioned by Oswego County after the...
cnycentral.com
Oswego County towns are hosting their Winterfest contest for food and great times
Pulaski, NY — Looking to eat a lot of food this weekend for a low price. Well, some towns up north may have what you are looking for. Winterfest has started in the town of Pulaski, Richland, and Altmar and will run all weekend. Tomorrow starts off with a chili contest, and Sunday you will have the opportunity to try 30 different wings for ten dollars on Sunday.
cnycentral.com
City of Utica snow emergency lifted Thursday morning
Utica, NY — Due to the snow Wednesday and Thursday, the City of Utica declared a Snow Emergency that went into effect Wednesday starting at 10:00 p.m. To facilitate safe passage for snow removal and emergency services, all vehicles were to be removed from city streets by 10:00pm Wednesday with no exceptions.
cnycentral.com
Liverpool Starbucks to vote on forming union, closing store for the day Friday
Workers at the Starbucks on Route 31 in Liverpool will take a vote on forming a union on Friday, setting themselves up to potentially become the first Central New York location to successfully unionize, according to representatives with Starbucks Workers United. Jaz Brisack, a prominent member of the nationwide union,...
cnycentral.com
Phone lines open for Help Fight Hunger Telethon benefitting the Food Bank of CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central is partnering again this year with CXtec and Cumulus Media to help fight hunger in Central New York. You can donate during the Help Fight Hunger Telethon Thursday benefitting the Food Bank of Central New York. Phone lines will be open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.
cnycentral.com
What season is CNY in right now, mid-winter or early spring?
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- Temperatures on Saturday reached 40 degrees at the airport in Syracuse. That is about ten degrees above average for the end of January. This has to make think: " Are we really in winter right now, or is this an early taste of Spring?" The short answer here...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh to hold 2023 'State of the City' address
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — On Thursday, January 26th, Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh will deliver his 2023 'State of the City' address. In the address, it's expected Mayor Walsh will discuss his outlook on the year ahead for the City of Syracuse, as well as address a number of issues impacting the greater Syracuse community.
cnycentral.com
Relish the opportunity to visit the Wienermobile this weekend in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile is coming to Syracuse this weekend!. The 27-foot-long hotdog drives across the country, stopping at a new city every week. The Wienermobile will be set up at the 2023 B’Ville Big Chill in Mercer Park on Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. and at the Walmart on Basile Rowe on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
cnycentral.com
Oneida County warns residents of texting scam involving SNAP benefits
ONEIDA, N.Y. — The Oneida County District Attorney’s Office warned residents Friday of a texting scam involving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as Food Stamps. Numerous individuals have received text messages that appear to come from a New York City agency as well as other...
cnycentral.com
NYS landmarks to be lit in yellow Friday night for International Holocaust Remembrance Day
ALBANY, N.Y. — It was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul Friday that New York State Landmarks will be lit yellow Friday night to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Held on the anniversary of the liberation of concentration camp Auschwitz-Birkenau in 1945, International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorates the victims of the Holocaust, which resulted in the death of six million Jews and over 11 million people from other persecuted groups, such as the Roma, Serbs, disabled people, Soviet prisoners of war and homosexuals.
