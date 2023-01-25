Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
Zaytoven Sells Music Catalog: Migos, Lil Wayne & More
Zay’s new deal with Ultra International Music Publishing also includes the promise of new music from the prolific producer. Zaytoven is the latest artist to sell his music catalog, according to a Variety report on a newly inked deal. Moreover, Zay partnered with Ultra International Music Publishing and sold his extensive catalog of hits. While his name might not ring in your head the same as others, he made classics for Migos, Travis Scott, Lil Wayne, and many more. Put some respect on the producer’s name.
hotnewhiphop.com
Bobby Shmurda Denounces Snitches On “Rats”
Bobby Shmurda’s standing on business with his latest release, “Rats.”. Shmurda unveiled a brand new single today that takes aim at the snitches in the world. His new song takes aim at those who’ve failed to stay loyal and abide by the code while also showcasing another side of Bobby. The rapper stretches his vocals out throughout the record to emphasize the pain in his voice, which is rather refreshing in comparison to his previous efforts recently.
hotnewhiphop.com
Fat Joe Blasts Fans For Using Phones At Concerts
Fat Joe wants fans to stop filming on their phones at concerts. Fat Joe called out fans for using their phones to record videos at concerts in a rant on social media. The New York rapper says that he wants attendees to “live in the moment.”. “We live one...
hotnewhiphop.com
Latto Rips Through SZA’s “Smoking On My Ex Pack” On New Freestyle
Smoking On My Ex Pack (Freestyle) Latto put her own spin on a highlight off of SZA’s S.O.S. for her latest freestyle. While everyone immediately claimed “Kill Bill” as the best song off of S.O.S., “Smokin On My Ex Pack” was another highlight that showcased SZA in a new light. The record, produced by Jay Versace, found SZA coming through with bars over Roc-A-Fella-esque production.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rock The Bells Announces Lineup For First-Ever Hip-Hop Cruise
Rick Ross, Ghostface Killah, MC Lyte, Just Blaze, Lil Jon, and more will hit the high seas this November. LL Cool J’s Rock The Bells just announced the lineup for their upcoming hip-hop experience cruise. Moreover, the global platform dedicated to hip-hop culture partnered with Sixthman, known in the industry for their on-seas experiences. While the lineup is incredibly extensive, performances won’t be all that patrons have to look forward to from November 13th to 17th this year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jim Jones Declares Drake Dipset’s “Official 5th Member”: Video
The New York legends joined Champagne Papi on stage for his stint performing at the Apollo Theatre. We love to see legends supporting legends. For his long-awaited weekend of performances at the Apollo Theatre, Drake didn’t keep the stage to himself. Rather, he used the shows as an opportunity to give flowers to a few of his favourites. Specifically, The Diplomats, who joined him two nights in a row, were honoured.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Married In LA, Music Video Filmed During Ceremony: Report
One of the 26-year-old’s team members allegedly told Media Take Out that the marriage was legal. Despite all their recent drama, it seems as though Chrisean Rock was right about her marriage prediction. The Crazy In Love star has obviously made it known that she would love for Blueface to put a ring on her finger.
hotnewhiphop.com
Def Jam Exec Passed On Signing Nicki Minaj, Says Ransom
Ransom claims he suggested to the exec that they should give Nicki a deal. The person allegedly said, “Nah, that will never work.”. Rap Radar has returned with a gem-filled conversation with Ransom. The rapper revisited several highlights of his career and revealed an interaction he had with an executive at Def Jam. Apparently, he suggested the label sign a rising artist at the time: Nicki Minaj. However, the person dismissed the young rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Disagree Over Marriage
The two recently aired out their thoughts on tying the knot with Jason Lee on his new Revolt show. Blueface & Chrisean Rock recently talked over their feelings on marriage on a new The Jason Lee Show episode on Revolt TV. Although their recent public bickering concerned fans more than usual, it seems they still have a lot to talk about. After pregnancy rumors, breakups, and a lot of Twitter back and forth, social media is on the edge of their seat.
hotnewhiphop.com
T.I. Recalls The Time Morgan Freeman Got Him Fired From A Movie
Morgan Freeman’s frustrations with T.I. resulted in the rapper getting fired from his role in “Las Vegas.”. T.I. has undoubtedly held down his own among those we consider to be the greatest of all time in hip-hop. He later branched out into film but he didn’t necessarily leave the greatest impression on Morgan Freeman.
hotnewhiphop.com
Lamar Odom Recalls Khloé Kardashian “Beating [A] Bitch Ass” After Catching Him Cheating
In the years since their divorce, the athlete has admitted that he’s embarrassed over his past infidelities. Throughout her life, Khloé Kardashian has endured some seriously tragic relationships. Not only was she done dirty by her Canadian baby daddy (on numerous occasions), but she was also cheated on by her ex-husband, Lamar Odom, countless times throughout their union.
hotnewhiphop.com
2 Chainz Finds Father’s Stash Of Cash While Fixing Broken Pipe
While doing some work around the house, 2 Chainz stumbled upon a surprise. He’s often spoken about his pain after losing his father, but 2 Chainz got a surprise that brought on fond memories of his dad. It seems that the rapper was doing a bit of work around his home when a broken pipe revealed a secret stash. Chainz believes the cash was hidden away by his father.
hotnewhiphop.com
Eddie Murphy Was Snowed In At Rick James’ House While Recording “Party All The Time”
Watch as Eddie revisits being under 5 feet of snow at Rick James’s house for two weeks. He called it “maybe the most fun I ever had.”. If there is anyone who has endless tales of Hollywood antics, it’s Eddie Murphy. The entertainment icon isn’t only known for his comedy skills and blockbusters on the silver screen; back in the day, he also released a single, “Party All The Time.” The track featured his good friend Rick James who Murphy has woven into several strange stories of pop culture’s past.
hotnewhiphop.com
Beanie Sigel Calls Dame Dash The “Malcolm X Of Hip Hop”
Beans and Freeway were asked to describe Dame in one word. Roc-a-Fella’s impact on Hip Hop is unmatched, and Beanie Sigel is giving credit to Dame Dash. The label was created by Jay-Z, Kareem Burke, and Dash, and while the latter has been plagued with controversies, Sigel still honors him as a visionary.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice Was Hyped At Cardi B’s “Tomorrow 2” Reference
“Munch” took over the world, and Ice Spice couldn’t believe Cardi mentioned the hit single on her track with GloRilla. It’s Ice Spice’s time to shine, and artists are noticing her light. The “Munch (Feelin U)” hitmaker has been on a whirlwind since her viral track took over the internet. Rappers spit freestyles over her beats, and she’s been co-signed by several chart-toppers. However, one person’s mention made Ice Spice the most excited.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Can’t Keep It Together After Chris Russo Says “Booty”
Stephen A. and Chris Russo are comedy. When Chris “Mad Dog” Russo joined Stephen A. on First Take last year, fans weren’t exactly sure what to make of it. Overall, it was a hit from the beginning as Russo and Smith showcased a ton of chemistry. Although they typically have opposing views, their personalities work perfectly together.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug Looks Tired In Court Video
The court is just a few weeks into the YSL trial, and it seems to be taking a toll on Thugger’s spirits and energy. As Young Thug’s trial continues to develop, the Atlanta rapper already looks tired and done with court in a new video. While there’s been no shortage of notable moments or important decisions, Thugger rested his head on a table as if it was all passing him by with the same boredom. Moreover, the last court antic he experienced was an impromptu drug deal that left him stunned, according to his lawyers.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video
There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
The Monkees’ ‘Shades of Grey’ Features a Horn Section Written by Mike Nesmith
The Monkees’ “Shades of Grey” was written by a pair of songwriters Peter Tork called “masters.”. Mike Nesmith added his own twist to the song even though he did not write it. “Shades of Grey” appeared on the first Prefab Four album that featured major input...
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 “Across The Spider-Verse” Drops In 2023: On-Foot Images
This Air Jordan 1 will carry forth the Spider-Man aesthetic. If you are a big fan of the Air Jordan 1, then you have been spoiled over these past few decades. Overall, the Jordan 1 is seen as the flagship shoe of Jordan Brand. It is the first signature sneaker Michael Jordan ever wore, and it remains a fan-favorite.
Comments / 0