The court is just a few weeks into the YSL trial, and it seems to be taking a toll on Thugger’s spirits and energy. As Young Thug’s trial continues to develop, the Atlanta rapper already looks tired and done with court in a new video. While there’s been no shortage of notable moments or important decisions, Thugger rested his head on a table as if it was all passing him by with the same boredom. Moreover, the last court antic he experienced was an impromptu drug deal that left him stunned, according to his lawyers.

2 DAYS AGO