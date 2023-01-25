ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoLocalProv

Providence: The Capital of Litter

Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.
PROVIDENCE, RI
yankeeinstitute.org

Another Job Giant Leaves CT, Echoing Other Departures

This might be more painful than actually stepping on a LEGO. The LEGO Group announced on Jan. 24 it will be shipping its U.S.-based headquarters to Boston by the end of 2026, moving from its current office in Enfield, Conn., where the toy giant has called home since 1975. “Boston...
CONNECTICUT STATE
tourcounsel.com

Fairlawn Pool | Public swimming pool in Pawtucket, Rhode Island

Fairlawn Pool is a public pool that is the ideal place for you to go with children, since it has spaces so that infants can also enjoy the water. The facilities are quite clean and also inside the establishment you can buy delicious food and drinks so that you can enjoy your stay even more.
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Rhode Island State Police announce the death of beloved K-9

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island State Police announced the death of their beloved K-9, Chuck on Friday. Chuck was a patrol and narcotics K-9 at the police department. In a tweet announcing the K-9’s passing, the department said Chuck worked with two handlers throughout his long career.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

‘We’ll have to keep waiting!’: Winter conditions miss again

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little to no snow accumulation across the state has Rhode Islanders asking yet again — “Where has winter gone?”. Despite light flurries in the early evening, wind and rain mainly swept through Providence Wednesday. “It’s been a letdown of a winter,” said one...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Once on death’s door, pinball bounces back in big way

PAWTUCKET – It’s been a year of transition to new ideas and frontiers, but an old favorite, the venerable pinball machine, has still managed to regain a foothold in the public eye. Over the weekend, the International Flipper Pinball Association held the 8th annual IFPA State Championship Series...
PAWTUCKET, RI
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

WooSox add lobster rolls to Polar Park concessions in 2023; here’s how much they’ll cost

The Worcester Red Sox are making a big splash with the concessions in their third season at Polar Park with one of the priciest options at ballpark. The WooSox will begin selling lobster rolls at games this season. However, the New England specialty won’t come cheap. According to a WooSox spokesperson, lobster roll prices are set at $23. (Correction: MassLive was initially told the price was $26. This was corrected by a team spokesperson Friday.)
WORCESTER, MA
GoLocalProv

“Fat Test” Scandal Fallout: NK Has Another Interim Superintendent - Fourth in Less Than a Year

The North Kingstown School Committee announced Friday that Dr. Frank Pallotta has been hired to serve as the latest Interim Superintendent of North Kingstown Schools. The move comes after the abrupt resignation of the district’s previous Interim Superintendent, Judy Paolucci, earlier in January. Katherine Sipala, the Interim Assistant Superintendent...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy