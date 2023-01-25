Political campaigns often cite decaying quality of life issues as a catalyst for voting for change. As a new government in the city of Providence takes hold, residents are seeking true leadership that encourages community buy-in, community support and community input to stem the degradation of neighborhoods. The lack of any snow cover so far this winter presents a less-than-picturesque landscape within the city of Providence’s urban neighborhoods. As one walks or drives along many a street, last fall’s decaying brown leaf litter scatters along pavement edges, swirling like tumbleweeds amid a potpourri of litter. In my North End neighborhood of Providence -- a collage of commercial, industrial, and residential settings -- litter (in the form of fast-food packaging, alcohol containers, tobacco products, even household trash) is an ever-present and visual blight no matter what the season.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 22 HOURS AGO