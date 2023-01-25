Read full article on original website
Community Conversation: School Finances
The Lakota Board of Education recently held a Community Conversation about school finances. Now in its tenth year, the Board’s listening program is designed as a way to hear from stakeholders on a variety of topics. The Board also invited Adam Zink, Lakota’s treasurer and chief financial officer, to share a brief presentation with attendees about school finances.
Meet Lakota's Interim Superintendent
At its Jan. 19 special meeting, the Lakota Board of Education unanimously approved Robb Vogelmann as the district’s interim superintendent, effective Feb. 1, 2023. Vogelmann currently serves as Lakota’s assistant superintendent, a role he’s held since 2012. Now in his 26th year at Lakota, Vogelmann began his...
Competition Adding a Little Fun to Learning
These are just two examples of questions that Lakota elementary students may have faced during recent national vocabulary and math competitions. Each year, nearly 125,000 students participate in the vocabulary competition WordMasters ChallengeTM. For math-loving students, their knowledge, along with that of nearly 32,000 others nationwide, is challenged in the NOETIC Learning Math Contest. About 2,000 Lakota students participated in each competition this fall.
Winter 2023 Mailer: WE Choose Lakota
Several times a year, Lakota produces a community newsletter to help parents and residents, alike, gain insight into our schools and stay informed about important district-wide updates. The piece is mailed to every household and business in West Chester Township and Liberty Township. The winter 2023 edition continues the momentum...
