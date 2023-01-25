These are just two examples of questions that Lakota elementary students may have faced during recent national vocabulary and math competitions. Each year, nearly 125,000 students participate in the vocabulary competition WordMasters ChallengeTM. For math-loving students, their knowledge, along with that of nearly 32,000 others nationwide, is challenged in the NOETIC Learning Math Contest. About 2,000 Lakota students participated in each competition this fall.

OHIO STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO