The STAAR test is what has killed quality education and the love for the teaching profession. Kids can’t spell, punctuate, read an old fashioned clock, barely read and write, or know much math. Too much time spent gearing up for the STAAR. Property values at stake. Jobs on the line. Bonuses to be had. It’s all about the STAAR.
Everyone read this article? He 2ants to get rid of the Star test for new more accurate test? This is exactly how the educators operate! We will pay millions for the new test. Then a few years later they do it again saying it's outdated and not accurate! Give me a break! I was born but not yesterday!. These tests are big money makers and indoctrinates our children! Right now they have super teachers giving lessons on how to teach to our veteran teachers. Why? * think there are special things they want to include that may not be good for our kids. I would also like to know how much school super teachers actually taught. Maybe im making
that would be great. these tests out too much pressure on children and it takes away learning from more important subjects
Related
Texas Democrats propose big teacher pay hike
Texas lawmaker proposes banning CRT from universities
About 3,000 Texas schools were chosen for unannounced safety audits this fall. Most passed.
No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing
Texas teachers to see largest pay raise in history if new bill passes
Texas just made it easier for young people to carry guns
514,000 Texans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage On April 1
Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal
Texas raises salaries and starting pay for state hospital workers
North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity
Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas
A comprehensive map of how Texans voted in the 2022 gubernatorial election
8 Worst Places in Texas To Live on Just Social Security
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas awarded $363M in grants to increase affordable internet access
Texas School Safety Center: Director 'misspoke' during interview about random school intruder audits
Texas school report shows 95% of campuses didn’t allow access to ‘intruder’
More Texas School Districts Are Going To New 4-Day School Weeks
Texas Education Agency denies reapproval for Houston special education school Avondale House, adding strain to underfunded system
State lawmaker proposes $15K raise for Texas teachers
Local Profile
Insightful and innovative, Local Profile is the cultural compass of Collin County. Reflecting the best of life in North Texas, Local Profile connects our growing community by engaging residents in honest, creative conversation. From cuisine to current events, Local Profile delivers compelling content to a diverse, active, influential and involved readership.http://www.localprofile.com
Comments / 31