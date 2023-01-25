ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Light Speed
3d ago

The STAAR test is what has killed quality education and the love for the teaching profession. Kids can’t spell, punctuate, read an old fashioned clock, barely read and write, or know much math. Too much time spent gearing up for the STAAR. Property values at stake. Jobs on the line. Bonuses to be had. It’s all about the STAAR.

Ronald Hughes
3d ago

Everyone read this article? He 2ants to get rid of the Star test for new more accurate test? This is exactly how the educators operate! We will pay millions for the new test. Then a few years later they do it again saying it's outdated and not accurate! Give me a break! I was born but not yesterday!. These tests are big money makers and indoctrinates our children! Right now they have super teachers giving lessons on how to teach to our veteran teachers. Why? * think there are special things they want to include that may not be good for our kids. I would also like to know how much school super teachers actually taught. Maybe im making

Valerie
2d ago

that would be great. these tests out too much pressure on children and it takes away learning from more important subjects

KTEN.com

Texas Democrats propose big teacher pay hike

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Texas Democrats say they want to give teachers the biggest pay hike in state history. State Rep. James Talarico (D-District 50) said salaries for public school educators would increase by $15,000 a year under provisions of House Bill 1548. How? Talarico said the state should...
TEXAS STATE
fox44news.com

Texas lawmaker proposes banning CRT from universities

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are aiming to keep critical race theory out of schools, this time on college campuses. Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine, filed House Bill 1607 on Wednesday, which would take away state funds from universities that teach critical race theory. In the 2021 legislative session, Texas...
TEXAS STATE
WFAA

No more STAAR testing? That's what this Texas lawmaker's bill is proposing

AUSTIN, Texas — A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill Wednesday aimed at replacing the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State Rep. Matt Shaheen (R-TX), who represents Collin County in District 66, announced Wednesday he had filed House Bill 680 because he is "concerned about the accuracy and validity of STAAR tests after reviewing a study by The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin."
TEXAS STATE
MySanAntonio

Texas teachers to see largest pay raise in history if new bill passes

A Texas state lawmaker recently filed legislation proposing a $15,000 increase to teacher salaries. Rep. James Talarico, a Democrat in the Texas House who represents District 50 near Austin, filed the bill which says the state should use part of its record budget surplus to give teachers a pay raise. If passed, it could be the biggest pay raise for teachers in Texas history, he said.
TEXAS STATE
Reform Austin

514,000 Texans Could Lose Medicaid Coverage On April 1

Half a million Texans once again find their health insurance at risk thanks to Texas’s refusal to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Texas remains one of the 11 states that has resisted expanding Medicaid since the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Some 1.8 million low-income Texans would be eligible for immediate coverage if the state accepted the billions of federal dollars offered to pay for the program. While there has been some sign that the idea is gaining support among Republicans, only small reforms regarding post-partum care passed in the last legislative session.
TEXAS STATE
gamblingnews.com

Kickapoo Tribe in Texas May Expand Gambling under New Proposal

A recent joint resolution proposes to enable the tribal organization to ink a gaming compact, enabling it to expand its offering while Texas lawmakers try to continue to explore options for additional gambling activities. The new proposal, backed by Sen. Roland Gutierrez and Rep. Eddie Morales seeks to enable the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas to establish a gaming compact with the state.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

North Texas universities, school districts are figuring out how to handle ChatGPT popularity

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas universities and school districts are figuring out the best ways to handle the growing popularity of ChatGPT. The artificial intelligence platform is powered by massive amounts of data and can write almost anything, from song lyrics to research papers. "Faculty, a lot of them are worried about issues of plagiarism," said Andrew Clark, a UT Arlington professor and associate director of the university's Center for Research on Teaching and Learning Excellence. "What's going to happen if I give an assignment, how will I know this is the student's work?" Nearly 100 professors at UT Arlington signed up...
ARLINGTON, TX
KVUE

Growing number of SNAP theft, fraud in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Officials throughout the U.S are warning residents on how thieves are stealing benefits from low-income Americans, including Texas, making it harder for parents to feed their families. Criminals are installing card skimming devices onto payment systems at grocery stores and locations that accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance...
TEXAS STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
KHOU

Texas School Safety Center: Director 'misspoke' during interview about random school intruder audits

HOUSTON — The agency in charge of implementing surprise security inspections at Texas schools is changing its story about how many have been completed statewide. After the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Gov. Greg Abbott directed the Texas School Safety Center to find weak points at schools and monitor corrective actions. They’re known as "random intruder detection audits" and involve unannounced campus visits by state inspectors to see how often they can gain authorized access through unsecured doors.
TEXAS STATE
houstonpublicmedia.org

Texas Education Agency denies reapproval for Houston special education school Avondale House, adding strain to underfunded system

Houston Public Media and The Texas Newsroom — a collaboration between NPR and public radio stations across the state — are looking into the shortfalls of the special education system in Texas, and we want to hear from you. We hope to shine a light on the lack of resources for families, the hardships faced by students and the enormous efforts of educators. Have a story? Share it with us. We will keep your information anonymous.
HOUSTON, TX
ktalnews.com

State lawmaker proposes $15K raise for Texas teachers

State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, and several other Democratic lawmakers held a news conference to discuss their proposal to bring the "biggest teacher pay raise in Texas history." Read more here: https://www.kxan.com/news/texas/lawmaker-proposing-biggest-teacher-pay-raise-in-texas-history/. State lawmaker proposes $15K raise for Texas teachers. State Rep. James Talarico, D-Austin, and several other Democratic lawmakers...
TEXAS STATE
