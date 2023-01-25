Read full article on original website
Idaho Legislators press South on NIC accreditation, finances
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho legislators pressed North Idaho College Interim President Greg South on issues threatening the school’s accreditation in Boise on Thursday morning, when South addressed the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. This is the second year in a row that an interim...
idahoednews.org
Analysis: Finally, lawmakers talk about NIC and address the elephant in the room
The Statehouse’s chronically cramped budget hearing room was packed as usual Thursday morning — with officials from Idaho’s four community colleges. And an elephant. And after dispensing with a few basic talking points — the 50th anniversary of a nursing program, a workforce training program partnering with more than 300 businesses — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South addressed the elephant.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Labrador questions legality of “dangerous” LGBTQ+ policy that’s used in many Idaho schools
Originally published Jan. 25 on IdahoEdNews.org. Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador this week questioned the legality of what he called a “dangerous” and “suspect” LGBTQ+ rights policy that’s already in place at about a third of Idaho’s school districts and charters. That policy...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho's AG calls Caldwell School District's LGBTQ+ policy 'dangerous,' asks for details on where it's from
The State Attorney General’s office is scrutinizing a policy proposal drafted by the Caldwell School Board which outlines best practices for LGBTQ+ students. This comes a few weeks after a board meeting discussing the policy ended in chaos. In a tweet posted on Monday, Attorney General Raúl Labrador said...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Idaho House to Vote on Bill to Pull State Funding From Cities for Refusing to Enforce Felonies
A bill that is designed to withhold state funding from cities or counties that refuse to investigate or enforce felony state laws is headed for a vote on the floor of the Idaho House of Representatives. On Thursday, the House Revenue and Taxation Committee voted along party lines to send...
Idaho legislator changes testimony ban to allow people under 18 to testify with parental permission
With about 30 young people in the audience looking on, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug announced Friday he is modifying his ban on accepting testimony from people under 18. Skaug said he will now allow young people to testify in the committee if they have parental permission or are accompanied by […] The post Idaho legislator changes testimony ban to allow people under 18 to testify with parental permission appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
idahoednews.org
Idaho’s 2022 graduation rate shows continued stagnancy
Idaho’s 2022 four-year high school graduation rate fell slightly to 79.9% — a number that’s held relatively steady since 2016, with the exception of a 2020, pandemic-era boost. All told, more than 18,000 teens graduated on time from Idaho’s public schools last year — and about 4,500...
Idaho Senators Grill University Leaders Over Woke Indoctrination
It's that time of year at the legislature when educational leaders answer elected officials' questions about what is and what isn't being taught in Idaho colleges and universities. Once again, the topic of 'woke ideology forced upon students and teachers was discussed with Boise State's President, Doctor Marlene Tromp. Several...
Proposed Idaho Senate Bill Would Prohibit Child Safety Investigations on Immunization Status
A bill that would prohibit immunization status from being a factor in child protection investigations or termination of parental rights was introduced in the Idaho Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Thursday. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Brian Lenney, R-Nampa, but Sen. Carl Bjerke, R-Coeur d’Alene, appeared in his...
idahoednews.org
The most crucial decision for education since statehood will take place this session
It’s not an overstatement to say that the most crucial decision for education since statehood will take place during this Idaho legislative session. It’s a decision that determines whether lawmakers remain faithful to the Idaho Constitution which states “it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
Committee introduces resolution to amend Idaho Constitution around ballot initiatives
The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced a joint resolution that would ask voters to amend the Idaho Constitution concerning voter initiatives. Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, introduced the resolution on Wednesday, referencing the bill that Idaho Legislators passed in 2021, SB 1110. After a challenge, the Idaho Supreme Court deemed the legislation unconstitutional in August 2021. The bill, which […] The post Committee introduces resolution to amend Idaho Constitution around ballot initiatives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho State Journal
Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again
Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
kmvt
Group is launching a campaign for restrictive driver’s licenses for the undocumented Idahoans
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —An Idaho organization dedicated to empowering the Gem States Latino and immigrant community is launching a campaign so undocumented Idahoans can obtain a restricted driver’s license. Poder, which in Spanish means power, is a group in Idaho dedicated to organizing and mobilizing the state’s...
idahoednews.org
This week’s podcasts: 1.27.23
This is “Education Week” at the Statehouse — and that means a lot of talk about schools and money. Clark Corbin of Idaho Capital Sun joins Kevin Richert this week, to take a deep dive into the dollars, and the most powerful committee in the Statehouse. As...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Under Proposed Bill, Idaho Couples would No Longer Apply for Marriage Licenses
IDAHO - A bill that would remove the legal requirement for couples to obtain a marriage license from their respective county recorder’s office will be printed for the Senate Judiciary and Rules Committee to consider at a full hearing. The bill is sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Herndon...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%
The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho
Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
solarindustrymag.com
Duke Brings Idaho’s Largest Solar Facility Online
Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, has placed into commercial operation the 120 MW Jackpot Solar project in Twin Falls County, Idaho. This is the organization’s first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state and is the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho. It...
