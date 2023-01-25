ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
KREM2

Idaho Legislators press South on NIC accreditation, finances

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Idaho legislators pressed North Idaho College Interim President Greg South on issues threatening the school’s accreditation in Boise on Thursday morning, when South addressed the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. This is the second year in a row that an interim...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Analysis: Finally, lawmakers talk about NIC and address the elephant in the room

The Statehouse’s chronically cramped budget hearing room was packed as usual Thursday morning — with officials from Idaho’s four community colleges. And an elephant. And after dispensing with a few basic talking points — the 50th anniversary of a nursing program, a workforce training program partnering with more than 300 businesses — North Idaho College Interim President Greg South addressed the elephant.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho legislator changes testimony ban to allow people under 18 to testify with parental permission

With about 30 young people in the audience looking on, House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug announced Friday he is modifying his ban on accepting testimony from people under 18. Skaug said he will now allow young people to testify in the committee if they have parental permission or are accompanied by […] The post Idaho legislator changes testimony ban to allow people under 18 to testify with parental permission appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

Idaho’s 2022 graduation rate shows continued stagnancy

Idaho’s 2022 four-year high school graduation rate fell slightly to 79.9% — a number that’s held relatively steady since 2016, with the exception of a 2020, pandemic-era boost. All told, more than 18,000 teens graduated on time from Idaho’s public schools last year — and about 4,500...
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

The most crucial decision for education since statehood will take place this session

It’s not an overstatement to say that the most crucial decision for education since statehood will take place during this Idaho legislative session. It’s a decision that determines whether lawmakers remain faithful to the Idaho Constitution which states “it shall be the duty of the legislature of Idaho to establish and maintain a general, uniform, and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Committee introduces resolution to amend Idaho Constitution around ballot initiatives

The Senate State Affairs Committee introduced a joint resolution that would ask voters to amend the Idaho Constitution concerning voter initiatives. Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, introduced the resolution on Wednesday, referencing the bill that Idaho Legislators passed in 2021, SB 1110. After a challenge, the Idaho Supreme Court deemed the legislation unconstitutional in August 2021. The bill, which […] The post Committee introduces resolution to amend Idaho Constitution around ballot initiatives appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Opinion: Love is under attack in Idaho, again

Once again, who you love and why is under attack in Idaho. The latest salvo comes courtesy of Sen. Scott Herndon, a right-winger from Sagle (North Idaho near Sandpoint) who is proposing a bill that would, essentially, set up a potential court battle to outlaw same-sex marriage in the state of Idaho. This, despite the fact the U.S. Supreme Court legalized the institution on the strength of a right-wing swing-vote (Justice Anthony Kennedy, a Reagan appointee) and the U.S. Congress passed legislation legalizing same-sex and inter-racial marriage with bipartisan votes that included Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson.
IDAHO STATE
idahoednews.org

This week’s podcasts: 1.27.23

This is “Education Week” at the Statehouse — and that means a lot of talk about schools and money. Clark Corbin of Idaho Capital Sun joins Kevin Richert this week, to take a deep dive into the dollars, and the most powerful committee in the Statehouse. As...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho Fish and Game wants to reduce the wolf population by 60%

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game wants the state’s wolf population to be reduced by approximately 60% from 2021 numbers. That’s according to an initial overview of a new statewide wolf management plan presented by department staff to the Fish and Game Commission Thursday. On average, there...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

What you need to know about filing your taxes in Idaho

Tax season has officially begun in Idaho, with the Idaho State Tax Commission starting to process 2022 Idaho individual tax returns on Jan. 23, 2023. If you haven’t started yet, or feel intimidated by the process, here’s what you need to know about filing in Idaho and information on tax credits.
IDAHO STATE
solarindustrymag.com

Duke Brings Idaho’s Largest Solar Facility Online

Duke Energy Sustainable Solutions, a nonregulated commercial brand of Duke Energy, has placed into commercial operation the 120 MW Jackpot Solar project in Twin Falls County, Idaho. This is the organization’s first utility-scale renewable energy project in the state and is the largest solar facility in operation in Idaho. It...
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love trying new places from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE

