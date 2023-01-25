Scotland County Schools cancels all athletic events, after-school activities because of severe weather threat

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County school district has canceled all athletic events and after-school activities for Wednesday because of the possibility of severe weather.

Thunderstorms, tornadoes, rain and potentially dangerous wind gusts are possible in the area during the afternoon, the district said, citing the National Weather Service forecast.

