Scotland County, NC

Scotland County Schools cancels all athletic events, after-school activities because of severe weather threat

By Dennis Bright
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago



SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — The Scotland County school district has canceled all athletic events and after-school activities for Wednesday because of the possibility of severe weather.

Thunderstorms, tornadoes, rain and potentially dangerous wind gusts are possible in the area during the afternoon, the district said, citing the National Weather Service forecast.

WBTW News13

