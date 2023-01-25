Read full article on original website
widerightnattylite.com
No. 18 Iowa State takes down No. 14 Oklahoma
The No.18 Twister Sisters were back in action in a battle against No. 14 Oklahoma in a battle for first place in the Big 12, this time in Hilton Coliseum. Texas, Oklahoma, and Iowa State are in a three-way tie in the Big 12 for first place. Ashley Joens led all scorers today with 32 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals. All of Iowa State’s starters finished scoring in double figures.
widerightnattylite.com
Burn the Tape, Iowa State Loses 78-61
Something about a bug and a windshield. I’ll say this, when you are down three starters, games get harder to win. Games also get harder to win when the opposing team shoots 13% above their season average from 3-point range. Missouri wanted this game more, it’s easier for us...
oklahoma Sooner
Women's Hoops Heads to Ames For Battle at Top of Big 12
NORMAN – A battle to stay on top of the Big 12 conference standings is set for Saturday in Ames, Iowa, where No. 14 Oklahoma (16-3, 6-2) will take on No. 18 Iowa State in a game between two of the three teams that occupy the top spot in the league. The game tips at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+, with Larry Morgan and Molly Parrott on the call. Brian Brinkley will have the game on the Sooner Radio Network.
widerightnattylite.com
Twister Sisters win Third Straight, Thump Horned Frogs 75-35
What a statement from the Cyclones on the road in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs have really struggled so far in conference play as they have yet to pick up a win, and the Cyclones made sure that was going to be the case after their trip down. It was a hot start and a hotter finish from the Twister Sisters who got the job done from top to bottom and from the opening tip to the final buzzer.
widerightnattylite.com
Iowa State Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Mizzou
The Cyclones are coming off one of their best wins of the season, an 80-76 victory over No. 5 Kansas State. There is a lot to enjoy about this sixth win against ranked opponents. The starting five for Iowa State combined for 73 of the 80 total points. The Bonnies’ transfers had their way with Osun Osunniyi contributing 16 points and Jaren Holmes scoring 23 points and dishing out seven assists. Gabe Kalscheur also added to the mix with 19 points, including some clutch buckets late, and Tamin Lipsey stuffed his box score, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.
widerightnattylite.com
Sudden Victory (Ep. 10) - Previewing OU and Oklahoma State
Iowa State wrestling is back in action with a pair of big time Big 12 home duals against the Top 25 Sooners and Cowboys. Jacob England and Sam Phillips take a match-by-match look at how the Cyclones can sweep these wrestling blue bloods for the second straight season.
widerightnattylite.com
Wrestling Preview: Iowa State Hosting Oklahoma
When: Friday, January 27th at 7:00 P.M. Oklahoma is looking for revenge after Iowa State beat them in Norman, Oklahoma last year 25-6 Oklahoma is coming into Ames for revenge. Last year was rough for the state of Oklahoma. Iowa State and UNI went on a rampage and ripped apart Oklahoma and Oklahoma State in just one weekend. Now, both those programs have a chance to do the same thing. Oklahoma has the first chance to draw blood, but they can take out the #3 wrestling program on Friday? Well, let's look at our lineups.
widerightnattylite.com
The Mid-Morning Dump: Women’s Basketball Thumps TCU
THREE-STRAIGHT The Women pick up another dub with a big game coming Saturday. GOOD VIBES In case you missed Tuesday’s game, it was a lot of fun. PAY THAT MAN OR WOMAN THE MAX Whoever runs the ISUMBB’s social media deserves a raise after these past few games.
247Sports
TCU offers 4-star quarterback Luke Kromenhoek
TCU has extended an offer to another quarterback from the 2024 recruiting class, offering Savannah (GA) Benedictine Military School signal caller Luke Kromenhoek. Kromenhoek tweeted about the offer on Thursday morning. The 6-foot-4, 185-pounder is currently committed to Florida State, where he gave his verbal nearly a year ago. Kromenhoek...
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Rutgers
OPPONENT Rutgers (14-6, 6-3) at Iowa (12-8, 4-5) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (12-8, 4-5) returns to action on Sunday against Rutgers (14-6, 6-3). Tipoff is slated for 1:07 p.m. (CT) on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, using fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Iowa Golf Association to open headquarters, new museum
Iowa Golf House fundraising is largely complete and construction will launch this spring, Chat Pitts, CEO of the Iowa Golf Association (IGA), tells Axios.Details: The $5 million project for a junior golf center and museum will also become the new permanent headquarters for the association and its foundation.It'll include meeting space for golf groups, a driving simulator as well as indoor and outdoor putting greens.Of note: The IGA announced the plans last year following donations of land and money from Michael Coppola, owner of the Echo Valley Country Club.The project is next to the club's Creek Course, roughly two miles south of the DSM International Airport.Driving the news: Des Moines City Council this week approved the final subdivision plat for the nearly three-acre property.The IGA anticipates the project will be completed by next spring, Pitts says. This area next to Echo Valley Country Club's Creek Course will be part of the Iowa Golf House development. It was also the answer to yesterday's "Where's Jason" question, won by Axios DSM reader Ronald German. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios
KCCI.com
Iowa principal assaulted by student
COLFAX, Iowa — An Iowa principal is being treated on Friday after she was assaulted by a student. Principal Alex Lancaster was physically assaulted Friday morning, according to superintendent Tim Salmon. Lancaster is the principal of Colfax-Mingo Junior-Senior High School. The assault was witnessed by multiple students in the...
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
Former Star-Telegram Conservative Columnist Spews Hate in Student Chatroom
Why was an intolerant activist allowed to double-time as a columnist for a major newspaper?. Last year, Carlos Turcios regularly wrote columns for the Fort Worth Star Telegram that criticized Fort Worth Independent School District (FWISD) while simultaneously working for a PAC that opposed so-called “critical race theory” and called for organizing protests against FWISD policies—facts that were rarely disclosed in his essays.
Early Morning Accident Kills Four in Northeast Iowa
Sometimes it doesn't take a lot of snow to make driving conditions dangerous. It appears that slippery road conditions played a role in an early morning accident that left four people dead in Northeast Iowa. WHO reports that the accident happened at around 6:49 a.m. along Highway 20 in Grundy...
Des Moines' priciest home sales of 2022
Des Moines metro home pricing finally hit its ceiling in 2022 after several years of spikes.That's according to a new year-end report published by Les Sulgrove, a local realtor and former president of the Des Moines Area Association of Realtors.Zoom in: Sulgrove uses a valuation model of an existing DSM residence's to estimate what an average home is currently worth.That peaked at around $325K during the last quarter of 2022 and is now around $310K, his data shows.👀 Here's a look at the six most expensive metro homes of 2022 that all sold for at least $1.9 million, according to...
stormlakeradio.com
Area Residents Selected as Master Pork Producers
Iowa's Master Pork Producers for 2022 were revealed on Wednesday of this week at the Iowa Pork Congress banquet in Des Moines. The 81st class of Master Pork Producers include Mark Schleisman of Lake City, and Steve Doeden of Cleghorn. A Master Pork Producer award is given to an individual...
