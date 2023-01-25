ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 23

Robert Davis
2d ago

This is why elections matter. Nevada reelected Cortez Masto and she is running cover for the Biden administration and trying to blame these corporations for the high cost of drilling for oil. Anyone with even an elementary understanding of economics know each barrel of refined petroleum yields a minimal profit at best. The corporations make money on volume. The high cost of gas and energy is a self -imposed crisis caused by senile Joe Biden and his fanatical climate change Nazis. Hopefully, her constituents and the rest of the country are smart enough to figure out this smoke and mirror legislative crap.

Michael Bailey
2d ago

Go after Newsom and his regulations that are costing us a 20% increase in our gas prices. It's partially oil companies but more of a problem with regulations imposed by various government agencies. Everything this woman touches turns to a pile of you know what.

Sharkb8ed
2d ago

But I thought O’Biden had that all under control and we’ve been given breathing room? What a joke this Democrat ran administration is

