Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments
Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Randy Couture warns Jake Paul away from facing an established fighter in PFL debut: “Give him the chance to get his feet under him”
UFC Hall of Famer and PFL analyst Randy Couture believes Jake Paul needs to be careful with his MMA career. ‘The Problem Child’ has been out of action since his clash with Anderson Silva last October on Showtime pay-per-view. While ‘The Spider’ gave Paul the hardest fight of his boxing career thus far, the Brazilian came up short. A pivotal eighth-round knockdown healed seal the win for the YouTuber by unanimous decision.
Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul should be a “big favorite” over Tommy Fury who “hasn’t looked very good recently”
Eddie Hearn thinks Jake Paul will likely defeat Tommy Fury in February but says it’s still a dangerous fight for the American. Paul and Fury are scheduled to fight on February 25 in Saudi Arabia which is a bout many people have wanted to see. They have been booked twice previously but Fury pulled out both times. However, if it does come to fruition this time around, Hearn is picking Paul to win.
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder causes worry with series of bewildering statements
Deontay Wilder has been active in the media, giving interviews and interacting with fans after going through months of radio silence. “The Bronze Bomber” was happy to speak to Elie Seckbach at length as he plots a return to the ring against Andy Ruiz Jr. in the spring. Wilder’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
Lo and behold, Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson are united in the strangeness of their movie contract stipulations
You know what they say about movie stars: Take a look at the fine print on their contracts, and you’ll find out exactly who they are. … Just kidding, nobody says that. But Dave Bautista and Dwayne Johnson do have some very interesting stipulations in their movie contracts. Stipulations, we might add, that shed a bit of light on who they are and what’s important to them.
Oscar De La Hoya files for divorce from Millie Corretjer amid relationship with Holly Sanders
Oscar De La Hoya must have had ‘finally file for divorce’ on his 2023 New Years Resolution. TMZ Sports revealed Friday that the former boxer filed for divorce from his wife Millie Corretjer. It’s a bit delayed seeing how the couple split over six years ago. ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
ringsidenews.com
Mandy Rose Stuns In Super Skimpy White One-Piece Video Drop
Mandy Rose made a name for herself during her tenure in NXT, where she held the Women’s Championship for an impressive 413 days. Despite her eventual defeat by Roxanne Perez, her time in WWE was cut short under contentious circumstances, causing disappointment among fans. Despite her release, Rose appears to be content as she continues to share eye-catching photos on social media, much to the delight of her followers. She decided to show herself off once again recently.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan ‘can’t feel his legs’ following back surgery
Kurt Angle spoke about Hogan's condition on his podcast.
sportszion.com
Beneil Dariush calls the reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev “Basic ahead of bout vs Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284
Around two weeks left till the Islam Makhachev vs Alexander Volkanovski fight and opinions are pouring in from all over. The two champions have already faced off and look ready to duke things out. UFC Lightweight contender Beneil Dariush recently was talking to Michael Bisping when he was asked to deliver his evaluation on Makhachev.
Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’
It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.” It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
sportszion.com
“Big fight news coming soon” UFC star Jorge Masvidal teases upcoming bout
A veteran in the Welterweight division is seemingly gearing up for his big return inside the Octagon. The 170lbs division was getting boring with Kamaru defeating almost everybody and the top contenders pretty much unwilling to take tough fights. Now Jorge Masvidal finally appears free from all the legal troubles he has gone through and teases a return.
‘Possessed’ Conor McGregor attacked, threatened to drown me on yacht: woman
Conor McGregor is facing accusations that he punched, kicked and threatened to drown a woman on his yacht in Spain last summer. Through spokesperson Karen Kessler, McGregor denied the allegations. “Over six months ago an incident was alleged and after a police review, the matter was not pursued. Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” Kessler said in a statement. The unidentified woman told police in Ireland that she “feared for her life,” according to the Majorca Daily Bulletin. She alleged that McGregor was verbally hostile to her and he became...
Conor McGregor's Ultimate Fighter Coaching Offer Could Signal a Return Is Near
Could McGregor end his hiatus as early as this year? There's still steps the UFC star must take, including deciding what division to compete in.
Kenny Florian believes PFL’s best heavyweights “can hang” with Francis Ngannou if the promotion signs him
Kenny Florian, a commentator for the Professional Fighters League, believes the promotion’s best heavyweights can hang with Francis Ngannou should the free agent sign with the PFL. Once it was revealed Ngannou was free from his UFC contract many pointed to the PFL as a potential option. Ngannou had...
Woman Alleges Conor McGregor Attacked Her Aboard Yacht: ‘I Thought That He Was Going To Kill Me’
Conor McGregor is facing some serious allegations. According to Majorca Daily Bulletin, the former two-division UFC Champion has been accused of hitting a woman on his yacht last summer in Ibiza, Spain. The incident allegedly took place following McGregor’s birthday bash on July 16th. The alleged victim, 42, says...
MMA Fighting
Bella Mir first fighter to sign NIL deal with UFC
Bella Mir is already making history. MMA Fighting confirmed with Mir’s management that “Lady” — the daughter of former UFC heavyweight champion Frank Mir — has signed a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal to serve as an ambassador for the UFC while competing at the University of Iowa. The news was first reported by ESPN.
Diego Sanchez fires back at people who think he has CTE and brain damage: “I will get out of this sport if I ever have one underlying factor of CTE”
Diego Sanchez is tired of people saying he has brain damage and CTE. Sanchez has been fighting professionally since 2002 and has fought a total of 44 times. Although all those matches have been in MMA, he will be making his BKFC debut at KnuckleMania 3 on February 17 against a former boxing world champion, Austin Trout.
Chael Sonnen Backs Alex Volkanovski to Beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284
Mixed martial arts icon Chael Sonnen backed Alex Volkanovski to beat Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. Reigning UFC featherweight champion and pound-for-pound king Alex Volkanovski has cemented his status as an all-time great with dominant performances bout after bout. He was last seen in action against former champion Max Holloway in a trilogy clash at UFC 276. ‘The Great’ turned in an impressive showing and came out on top of the judges’ scorecards by unanimous decision.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
44K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 2