kqennewsradio.com
PORTION OF OREGON’S COMMERCIAL DUNGENESS CRAB FISHERY TO OPEN FEBRUARY 4TH
Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens February 4th on the remaining southern portion of Oregon’s coastline from Cape Arago, just south of Charleston, to the California border. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the earliest a crab season may start is December 1st, pending meat...
Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?
Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture
Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Marijuana giant Curaleaf will shut down in Oregon and two other states
Marijuana producer Curaleaf announced Thursday it plans to shutter operations in Oregon, California and Colorado as it seeks to shore up its business with $60 million in cost cuts. Curaleaf also said it will reduce its workforce by about 4% companywide but didn’t comment on the future of its Oregon...
Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon food cart rules on wastewater and potable water tanks take effect
New rules for Oregon food carts are now in effect. These include having most carts equipped with an on-board wastewater and potable water tanks, and for equipment like shelves and tables to be physically attached to the cart when they are put away. The Oregon Health Authority says a mobile...
kptv.com
50 below zero in Oregon? It happened once. Plus weekend cold weather update
Have you ever wondered how cold it can get in our region? A winter low temperature of 20 degrees is somewhat normal west of the Cascades, 10 only happens every decade or so, but down to zero? Or below? It HAS happened, but it’s rare. I’ve collected the “all-time”...
Corporate cannabis giant shuts down facilities in Oregon, 2 other states
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., one of the largest cannabis companies in the U.S., announced on Jan. 26 that it plans to close a majority of its operations in Oregon, California and Colorado later this month in order to “streamline” its profits.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘What is Bend?’: Central Oregon highlighted on ‘Jeopardy!’
If you, like millions of other people around the country, were watching “Jeopardy!” Thursday night, you may have noticed that Central Oregon was the answer — er, question — to a clue. In the first half of the show, one of the categories was called “The...
It’s been 323 years since the last Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. How prepared are you for the ‘Big One?’
It’s the 323rd anniversary of the last Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake. We spend a fair amount of time thinking about the ‘Big One’ (and the ‘Really Big One’) in the Pacific Northwest. Our area is full of beautiful but haunting reminders of past quakes, like...
ijpr.org
Underground History meets Oregon's first physical anthropologist
There's no shortage of anthropologists and archaeologists in Oregon, but the state Legislative Commission on Indian Services never employed its own. Which seems like an oversight, given how much of Oregon's past is about Native Americans. In this month's Underground History, Southern Oregon University Anthropologist and host Chelsea Rose speaks...
ijpr.org
Oregon water audit long on plans, short on enforcement
An Oregon Secretary of State’s Office audit released on Thursday painted a dire picture of the state’s water management system, but its authors frequently stopped short of blaming the agencies in charge of distributing and regulating one of Oregon’s most precious resources. The audit was subtitled, “State...
Report: Water insecurity looming issue for many Oregonians
For a state that is known for its rainy weather and plentiful streams of water, it may come as a surprise to learn that many Oregonians are facing a water insecurity, according to a new report from the Secretary of State's Office.
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Channel 6000
Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700. Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network. “This...
California's Latest Ban Will Hit The Classic Car Community Hard
California is on a mission to ban a hazardous chemical that gives chrome its distinctive shine, a move that has angered those working in, and linked to, the car restoration and customization industries across the state. According to the board item summary from the California Air Resources Board (CARB), it...
The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho
If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
sierranewsonline.com
Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
