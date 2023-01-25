ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

PORTION OF OREGON’S COMMERCIAL DUNGENESS CRAB FISHERY TO OPEN FEBRUARY 4TH

Commercial Dungeness crab fishing opens February 4th on the remaining southern portion of Oregon’s coastline from Cape Arago, just south of Charleston, to the California border. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said the earliest a crab season may start is December 1st, pending meat...
Travel the Oregon Coast and More

Why does the Oregon Coast have so many rocks?

Hey there, friends! I am here to take you on a rockin' adventure to the beautiful Oregon coast. Now, I know y'all might have noticed that this area is chock-full of rocks, but have you ever wondered why that is? Well, I did some investigating, and I found out that it's got a lot to do with the geologic history of the region.
Oregon Capital Chronicle

It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture

Many of Oregon’s rivers are drained every summer to support the agricultural industry, but fisheries, wildlife and the water quality itself is hurt in the process. Perhaps it’s time to reevaluate the archaic notion that Oregon’s rivers are nothing more than a faucet for the ag industry. Last fall here in Bend, irrigators began the […] The post It’s time to reevaluate notion that Oregon’s rivers are a faucet for agriculture appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KGW

Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
ijpr.org

Underground History meets Oregon's first physical anthropologist

There's no shortage of anthropologists and archaeologists in Oregon, but the state Legislative Commission on Indian Services never employed its own. Which seems like an oversight, given how much of Oregon's past is about Native Americans. In this month's Underground History, Southern Oregon University Anthropologist and host Chelsea Rose speaks...
ijpr.org

Oregon water audit long on plans, short on enforcement

An Oregon Secretary of State’s Office audit released on Thursday painted a dire picture of the state’s water management system, but its authors frequently stopped short of blaming the agencies in charge of distributing and regulating one of Oregon’s most precious resources. The audit was subtitled, “State...
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/26/22 – New Cascades East Family Medicine Physician Residency Program Will Increase Training and Medical Personnel

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
Channel 6000

Oregon Saturday: Rain to snow to subfreezing temps

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Light rain expected on and off Saturday but overall cloudy skies dominate the daylight hours. Kiss those mild temperatures goodbye — modified Arctic air is heading our way Saturday night. The West Hills could collect a fraction of an inch of snow while downtown...
98.3 The Snake

The New Oregon Trail Ends in a Path to Idaho

If you can’t move the Idaho state line to Oregon, then move from Oregon to Idaho. A few days ago, there was an editorial in the Magic Valley Times News. The writer acknowledged the leaders of the Greater Idaho movement were well-organized but on a quixotic quest. I agree with one caveat. Life in the United States is comfortable when compared to the rest of the world. A major disruption caused by economic depression or war could change some boundaries and change the map of the United States.
sierranewsonline.com

Storm System Expected Sunday And Monday

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES—The National Weather Service Hanford Office predicts a storm system will drop southward through California on Sunday and Monday, bringing a chance of light rain and mountain snow to the area. Freezing temperatures are likely across the San Joaquin Valley Monday and Tuesday nights, with upper 20s in rural areas.
