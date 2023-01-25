Read full article on original website
Apex Legends’ new DDoS protection feature is good news, but it isn’t foolproof
Apex Legends and Respawn continued to strengthen their lines of communication between developers and player base to start off 2023 yesterday, announcing some big news for players in the higher ranks of the game. So far, though, it doesn’t seem like everything is working out exactly as the devs intended.
Aaron Keller hints at matchmaking, ultimate retention changes in Overwatch 2 season 3
One thing the Overwatch 2 community isn’t shy about is sharing their thoughts about the state of the game with developers. While most of us likely wish they’d do so in a bit more constructive manner instead of yelling into the void, the team behind the game wants players to know that they’re listening to the given feedback.
Best MTG low-rarity removal spells for ONE Draft and Prerelease Sealed
Know what removal spells to grab early in ONE Draft. Wizards of the Coast is continuing to expand Magic: The Gathering design through Phyrexia: All Will Be One, showcasing multiple staple removal cards with an added effect that synergizes with themes in that color. The Phyrexia: All Will Be One...
Caitlyn makes historic LCK debut in new role, making us fear for League solo queue
T1’s Ryu “Keria” Min-seok made history today after picking Caitlyn in the support position, featuring the champion in this role for the first time in the LCK. The 20-year-old chose the Sheriff of Piltover in T1’s second game against Kwangdong Freecs, surprising everyone. The pick was most likely made to win the laning phase—and it worked, since T1’s bottom lane was ahead after the first 15 minutes of the game.
League’s lost patch notes trim down toxic ARAM champions
After the recent social engineering attack, Riot Games and League of Legends have shown they won’t be backed into a corner as they shipped out a patch on Jan. 26 despite the attack and ransom letters. In addition to all announced changes, the hotfix that rolled out yesterday trimmed down toxic ARAM champions.
Unluckiest Fortnite player ever loses match to unexpected Rocket Launcher
Winning a Fortnite match is tough. You have to survive the onslaught of every other player, which almost always includes multiple firefights. Getting to the top ten is even more stressful as you’re so close to victory, but much can still go wrong. One Fortnite player trying to escape...
Tyler1 tries Fortnite and soon learns the harsh truth players have to deal with every day
Tyler1 has become a more versatile gamer over the years, and the streamer recently picked up Fortnite to keep up with the times, despite being slightly late to the party. As the veteran League player dominated his lobby with eight kills to his name, Tyler1’s chat led him into a secret that’s also a hot debate within the Fortnite community.
Where to use the Mawizah Slum Discarded Cache key in DMZ
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 introduced DMZ players to an all-new, expansive map called Al Mazrah. This new map has hundreds of points of interest where players can find in-game currency, loot, or stage battlegrounds to take on opposing players and squads. Though the overwhelming majority of the map is open to players upon spawning in, there are some locked areas.
VALORANT Challengers group stage reveals tough road ahead for Disguised, TSM
The two groups for the first circuit of the upcoming VALORANT Challengers league in North America were unveiled by the tournament organizer Knights on Wednesday night. Disguised, owned by streamer Disguised Toast, has to come up against some of the best teams invited to the circuit by Knights. Meanwhile, FaZe Clan and G2 Esports have a tough set of challenges in Group A.
Best MTG Proliferate All Will Be One Limited Draft cards
Proliferate returns to Magic: The Gathering Limited through Phyrexia: All Will Be One, featuring a total of 33 cards that have synergies with the mechanic. There are two MTG mechanics that use counters within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set which synergize directly with Proliferate: Oil counters and Toxic. Oil counters are a secondary mechanic within the set that provides additional effects and abilities, and there are six cards that add more counters outside of the ones that have the Proliferate mechanic. Toxic applies Poison counters to your opponent, which synergizes with the Corrupted mechanic that requires an opponent to have at least three Poison counters.
How to build Caitlyn support like T1 star Keria—and why you should probably not play it in solo queue
Another day, another League of Legends pro trying to ruin the solo queue experience for players around the world. In his second-week match against Kwangdong Freecs, T1’s superstar support Ryu “Keria” Min-seok broke out an unorthodox Caitlyn pick that has many fans scrambling to ban her in their ranked games—not to prevent them from facing it, but to keep their teammates from picking it.
All MTG Oil counter enablers in Phyrexia: All Will Be One
Use Magic: The Gathering Oil counters in Phyrexia: All Will Be One Limited, and other formats, to enable additional abilities and effects from your Artifacts and creatures. Oil counters are a secondary mechanic showcased in Phyrexia: All Will Be One, representing Phyrexian glistening oil and the power it can give Artifacts and creatures. The set also includes the MTG Proliferate mechanic, giving players another means to increase Oil counters on their permanents. There are a total of 31 cards in the ONE set that synergize with Oil counters, with Black being the only color that doesn’t use them.
League’s lead designer explains why Yuumi is meant to be a ‘having fun with friends’ type of champion
For many months, Yuumi has been one of the most widely hated champions in League of Legends. She can poke out enemies with ease while providing her team with huge amounts of healing and crowd control, making the cat almost unbearable to play against, especially when considering her ability to latch onto an ally and become untargetable.
VALORANT player discovers unlucky interaction between Phoenix and Reyna skills
As a team shooter game, VALORANT is not only about precise gunplay but also timing, coordination, and communication. Even before the rounds begin, each team needs to decide on a good set of five agents who work well together based on their pool of abilities. There are cases, however, where...
Apex fan transforms legends into a creepy ’80s dark fantasy film with the help of AI
Say what you will about the ethics of AI art, but some of the tools out there right now are creating some incredible stuff, as evidenced by this new video posted to Reddit by an Apex Legends fan. The video is short, but sweet, at just over a minute long,...
HisWattson’s Apex Legends mods rival official LTMs, but EA won’t let him monetize tournaments
Apex Legends has slowly added additional official game modes with each season and event, including Arenas, Control, Shadow Royale, and other limited time playlists, but the community has always rallied for more. Private lobbies recently released to the public with the Spellbound Collection Event, but with heavy limitations on starting a lobby.
Overwatch 2 major leak shows Mythic skin that might be coming with Season 3 battle pass
Overwatch 2 players are patient creatures who normally have to wait until the patch day to learn about the makeovers coming to their favorite game. But, only days after the most recent patch turned the game upside down, a major leak showing off Mythic skin has been circling in the Overwatch 2 communities across the Internet.
Team Secret may be pursuing another notable Dota 2 player to fix its poor DPC start
After a second place at The International 2022, Team Secret came into the 2023 Dota Pro Circuit with high hopes. Secret’s new season started off with a tough fixture, and the team quickly found themselves at the bottom of the barrel after a few weeks. Losing Nisha heavily affected...
VALORANT players cringe together at the worst player duo nicknames
It’s almost Valentine’s Day, meaning couples are flocking to VALORANT. Right? Well, either way, players have noticed an influx of duo names in-game, and most are cringe. A frustrated player headed to the VALORANT subreddit to complain about a recent duo they came across, “I miss her” and “I miss him.” While romantic to some, it clearly struck a nerve with this player. Other gamers agreed, piling on with their own cringe duo names.
TSM expands Apex Legends division, welcomes former ALGS champion to its content creation roster
TSM has signed the EMEA ALGS Championship 2021 champion Mikkel “Mande” Hestbek as a streamer today, strengthening the organization’s arm of content creation in Apex Legends especially because he’s their only European streamer. The signing of Mande comes at a time when several esports organizations are...
