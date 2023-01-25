Proliferate returns to Magic: The Gathering Limited through Phyrexia: All Will Be One, featuring a total of 33 cards that have synergies with the mechanic. There are two MTG mechanics that use counters within the Phyrexia: All Will Be One set which synergize directly with Proliferate: Oil counters and Toxic. Oil counters are a secondary mechanic within the set that provides additional effects and abilities, and there are six cards that add more counters outside of the ones that have the Proliferate mechanic. Toxic applies Poison counters to your opponent, which synergizes with the Corrupted mechanic that requires an opponent to have at least three Poison counters.

