A Klamath Falls school district is using artificial intelligence to try to prevent future school shootings. Klamath Falls City Schools is partnering with Pennsylvania-based ZeroEyes, whose AI technology will be linked with the district’s existing network of security cameras. The company claims its technology can be used to detect if someone is openly carrying a gun on school property. If the technology detects what the AI codes as a person carrying a gun, an immediate alert gets sent to the company’s operations center. They check to see if it is a real gun; if so, they alert local law enforcement.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO