lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington State Medal of Valor bill passes House
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 28, 2023—Representative Sam Low (R-Lake Stevens) passed his first bill in the House Chamber on Thursday, January 26. HB-1031: Modifying medal of valor award presentation requirements, makes it easier to honor everyday people who put their lives on the line to save another with the Washington State Medal of Valor, passed with overwhelming bi-partisan support — 93 yeas, 0 nays. The bill now heads to the Senate.
Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years
(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees in the banquet hall of the 29,000 square foot convention center. His Republican counterpart in the...
Democrat Majority Leader Says no to Broad-Based tax Relief for Washingtonians
Democrat Majority Leader Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, threw cold water on the idea of broad-based tax relief – a cut in sales or property taxes – coming out of this year’s Washington State Legislature. Meanwhile, people in other states are seeing lower taxes. Ten states reduced individual...
Efforts to Curb Governor’s Emergency Powers Continue in Olympia
WA state is one of only four states in the US that allow their Governors virtually 'unchecked' authority when it comes to emergency powers, stemming from state of emergencies. We are one of the 4 that do not have some sort of legislative oversight, where elected state officials can terminate, end, or modify a Governor's state of emergency.
WA state lawmakers eye special education reforms to address students being shipped out of state
Legislative proposals follow InvestigateWest’s reporting revealing the treatment of kids with disabilities. Alarmed at the number of special education students shipped away from Washington, state lawmakers and education officials hope to use this legislative session to increase oversight of kids sent out of state, prohibit or limit the use of isolation and restraint, and ultimately find a way to bring those students back home.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Washington Democrats to Hold Reorganization Meeting and Officer Elections
The Washington State Democratic Party will hold its reorganizational meeting and officer elections tomorrow – Saturday, January 28th – beginning at 8am at The Olympia Hotel at Capitol Lake. Elections for party officers – Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer – will be held during this meeting and begin at approximately 9 a.m.
610KONA
House Bill Aims to Ban Assault-Style Weapons
A bill has been introduced in the Washington House of Representatives that would outlaw the sale and manufacturing of assault rifles in the state. HB 1240 identifies 29 specific makes and models of firearms which would fall under the ban and also includes a long litany of language related to the prohibition of the specific features these and other assault-style weapons possess.
Advocates call to shut down state-run institutions, Washington legislators say it's not that easy
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Mike Raymond came to Olympia with a simple message for legislators. “Shut them down,” said Raymond, who spent the first 20 years of his life at the Rainier School, a state-run institution for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Raymond, 76, said he still remembers...
Washington gun bills move forward on party lines
A slate of gun control proposals took a major step forward Friday when the committees in the Washington State House moved them to consideration by the full House.
Amendment ensuring abortion rights in state constitution introduced in Olympia
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A series of bills were introduced to the state Legislature Tuesday to strengthen abortion rights and make the procedure more accessible and affordable. In the morning session, Governor Jay Inslee testified in front of the Senate Health & Long Term Care committee on behalf of SJR 8202. The bill would make abortion a constitutional right in Washington. During his testimony, Inslee said that no legislator has the right to force a woman to endure an unwanted pregnancy.
Washington Attorney General sues Providence hospitals over 'unfair' medical billing practices
EVERETT, Wash. — Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson said a trial is moving forward in a legal case alleging Providence hospitals used "unfair and deceptive" medical billing practices for low-income patients. Providence denies the allegations, saying it holds all to the "highest standards and do not condone billing...
knkx.org
Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state's tax code
SEATTLE (AP) — An effort to balance what is considered the nation's most regressive state tax code came before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, with justices hearing arguments about whether they should overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine...
Renowned Washington artist named to create likeness of this Indigenous leader for U.S. Capitol
Whatcom legislator sponsored measure to honor treaty activist, environmental advocate.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Bill proposes sealing name changes from the public for transgender people or abuse victims
OLYMPIA, Wash., January 25, 2023—People who change their names to hide from their abusers should be afforded more privacy, Maia Xiao believes after a transgender friend who committed suicide after being harassed online despite a name change. Her friend’s “deadname,” the name used before transitioning, was discovered since it was a public record under Washington state law.
WA parents push back against proposal to lower required school age
Washington is a national outlier when it comes to the age at which students are required to be registered for school. That could change with a bill that recently passed through the Washington Senate’s education committee. Senate Bill 5020 aims to lower Washington’s compulsory school age from 8 – the age of a typical second or third grader – to 6.
610KONA
SSC Hearing Biggest Case in Washington State History
It's not an exaggeration. The Washington State Supreme Court began hearing arguments today on whether SB 5096, passed in 2021, is Constitutional. The bill would create a 7% tax on capital gains. The authors of the bill framed capital gains as an excise tax, and that is where the focus of the fight lies.
Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?
Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
610KONA
Oregon’s Salinas Appointed To House Ag Committee
On Thursday, Democratic leadership appointed Oregon representative Andrea Salinas to the House Ag Committee. “Oregon’s sixth district stretches across hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland and produces everything from wine grapes to hazelnuts, berries to dairy products, grass seed, and countless other crops that people around the globe enjoy," noted the freshman Democrat from Tigard. "Thousands of family farms call our community home – which is why I’m so pleased to have been appointed to the House Committee on Agriculture.
Washington Republicans take another crack at emergency powers reform
(The Center Square) – State Reps. Chris Corry, R-Yakima, and Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, have introduced a new bill in the House of Representatives to put a legislative check on the governor’s emergency powers. House Bill 1535 would, among other things, limit a state of emergency to 60 days unless extended by the Legislature and allow lawmakers to terminate specific restrictions enacted under that emergency order. The legislation is identical to...
