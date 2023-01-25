Read full article on original website
Road maintenance continues on Staten Island next week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Department of Transportation road maintenance continues next week on Staten Island and will cause temporary road closures and delays throughout the borough. No paving or milling is planned. To register a complaint or to report a pothole or other street defect, call either the...
NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- In an effort to combat illegal dumping on Staten Island, the New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash near a borough street. In a recent post on its official Twitter page,...
Staten Island Community Board 3 traffic committee meeting set for this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Community Board 3 will hold a virtual public hearing of its Traffic and Transportation Committee on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m. Those interested in attending must register by 9 a.m. on the day of the meeting by visiting www.nyc.gov/sicb3 or using the link found here.
NYPD: Woman, 23, dies in crash on Hylan Boulevard Saturday morning
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Police are investigating an early Saturday morning crash in New Dorp that left a 23-year-old woman dead. The crash occurred around 4:45 a.m. at 2545 Hylan Blvd., police said. A 30-year-old male was operating a white Dodge sedan and was traveling southbound on Hylan Boulevard when...
Crashes reported due to ice on Friday morning; car careens into weeds in Travis
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A car careened off the road in Travis amid several reports of accidents possibly linked to ice on Staten Island roads during the Friday morning rush hour. A light-colored SUV was seen with its front end in the weeds in an icy portion of Travis...
Borelli launches NYC cleanup initiative; Arthur Kill Rd. cleanup tomorrow
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Minority Leader of the New York City Council, Joseph Borelli, has announced the kickoff of a NYC cleanup initiative, helping further district-wide cleaning services. The representative of the South Shore is credited with having committed $570,000 of his discretionary funds towards the removal of graffiti, litter,...
Delays reported on Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and Gowanus Expressway for Thursday rush hour
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Traffic is backing up onto the Staten Island Expressway due to wet roadways on the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge and a crash on the Gowanus Expressway early in the Thursday morning rush hour. A crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the Gowanus near the 3rd...
FDNY responds to fire at Staten Island apartment building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The FDNY responded to a fire in Clifton on Friday morning. The incident was reported at approximately 11:15 a.m. on the first floor of a seven-story apartment building located at 141 Park Hill Ave., an FDNY spokesperson told the Advance/SILive.com.
NYC civil service: Time is running out to apply for these law enforcement exams
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City opened several applications for civil service careers earlier this month — but time is running out for some law enforcement tests. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Those included law enforcement careers such as correction officer, deputy city sheriff, police communications technician, police officer and school safety agent.
NYC subway crime falling amid increased police presence, officials say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Recent efforts to address crime in New York City’s subway system appear to be paying off. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams touted new statistics indicating that crime rates are falling on the city’s subways, following an infusion of additional police officers and efforts to connect homeless individuals residing in the system with necessary resources.
Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue
A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
N.J. go-kart mega track reopens: Are reservations required? How much does a race cost?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — RPM Raceway in Jersey City, which has recently expanded, unveiled its new facility this week. Lined with LED racing halos and consisting of three levels of vertical elevation, lightning-fast straightaways, 90-degree hairpin turns and spiraling ramps, the track can accommodate up to 16 adult racers and 12 juniors.
Woman stabbed outside her Staten Island home, suspect identified
NEW YORK, NY – Police in Staten Island are searching for 51-year-old Peter Clark, wanted for the stabbing assault of a woman outside her home near Broad Street and Warren Street in St. George. On Wednesday, at around 12:30 am, Clark approached the home of the 33-year-old woman. When she opened the door, Clark stabbed her once in the abdomen with a knife. He fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended. Police did not say whether or not Clark and the woman were known to each other or not. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and The post Woman stabbed outside her Staten Island home, suspect identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man says he clung to door of his moving BMW as it was stolen from Staten Island Costco parking lot
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man claims that a shopping trip turned into a nightmare where he was nearly propelled into a pole during a carjacking last month in a busy parking lot in New Springville. When Vadim Tarnovsky of Tottenville finally located his 2021 BMW X7...
Long-awaited redesign of this beloved Travis park slated to be complete later this year
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The playground at Schmul Park in Travis -- which has been in disrepair for the past few years after the park reopened over a decade ago as a shiny new gateway to the massive Freshkills Park -- is finally set to undergo a redesign that will be complete in 2023, according to the city Parks Department.
Mother sucked into plane engine, Fox News meteorologist attacked, the dirtiest cities: This week's top stories
NEW YORK - From a Fox News meteorologist attacked on a NYC subway train, to Chase locking up some ATMs at 5 p.m. due to crime, here's a look at the top viewed stories on FOX5NY.com from Jan. 22 to Jan. 27:. Mother of 3 sucked into plane engine was...
Exclusive: NYC to develop new revitalization plan for Staten Island’s North Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilwoman Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) has been tireless in her push to have city officials reassess their approach to her district, and it seems someone might finally be listening. Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce the early stages of a new comprehensive plan...
3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
‘The Wanderers’ stop by legendary Liedy’s Shore Inn, one NYC’s oldest, most venerable taverns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - It’s truly a Staten Island legend. We’re talking about Liedy’s Shore Inn on Richmond Terrace in New Brighton, one of the oldest, most venerable watering holes on Staten Island and in New York City.
Caught on camera: Truck hits overpass on Sunrise Highway
Suffolk Police Highway Patrol officers say they responded to a 911 call regarding debris in the roadway.
