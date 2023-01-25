NEW YORK, NY – Police in Staten Island are searching for 51-year-old Peter Clark, wanted for the stabbing assault of a woman outside her home near Broad Street and Warren Street in St. George. On Wednesday, at around 12:30 am, Clark approached the home of the 33-year-old woman. When she opened the door, Clark stabbed her once in the abdomen with a knife. He fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended. Police did not say whether or not Clark and the woman were known to each other or not. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and The post Woman stabbed outside her Staten Island home, suspect identified appeared first on Shore News Network.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO