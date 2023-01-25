ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

The Staten Island Advance

NYC civil service: Time is running out to apply for these law enforcement exams

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City opened several applications for civil service careers earlier this month — but time is running out for some law enforcement tests. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Those included law enforcement careers such as correction officer, deputy city sheriff, police communications technician, police officer and school safety agent.
The Staten Island Advance

NYC subway crime falling amid increased police presence, officials say

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Recent efforts to address crime in New York City’s subway system appear to be paying off. On Friday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams touted new statistics indicating that crime rates are falling on the city’s subways, following an infusion of additional police officers and efforts to connect homeless individuals residing in the system with necessary resources.
NBC New York

Free NYC Buses? MTA Is Open to It, for Real. Here's the Issue

A day after the MTA opened Grand Central Madison for Long Island Rail Road commuters, some leaders in New York City are asking the transit agency, "What about us?" They are calling on Mayor Eric Adams to push Albany to fix the much-maligned MTA, while improving subway and bus service without hiking up fares — a tall order for an agency that's seemingly perpetually strapped for cash. But it's a familiar push from transit advocates, as budget season is fast approaching.
Shore News Network

Woman stabbed outside her Staten Island home, suspect identified

NEW YORK, NY – Police in Staten Island are searching for 51-year-old Peter Clark, wanted for the stabbing assault of a woman outside her home near Broad Street and Warren Street in St. George. On Wednesday, at around 12:30 am, Clark approached the home of the 33-year-old woman. When she opened the door, Clark stabbed her once in the abdomen with a knife. He fled the scene and has not yet been apprehended. Police did not say whether or not Clark and the woman were known to each other or not. The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and The post Woman stabbed outside her Staten Island home, suspect identified appeared first on Shore News Network.
CBS New York

3 people fall into sinkhole at Long Island home

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. - It was a wild morning for a family on Long Island. Three people were rescued from a hole in a front yard, and now they're trying to figure out what caused the ground to open up. The property has been taped off. The hole is right near the walkway to the house. In daylight, it's easy to see, but you can imagine when it was dark how it was easy to miss. A typical morning for Luz Bedoya took a terrifying turn as the 71-year-old was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. On home surveillance video, you can see her...
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

