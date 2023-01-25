Read full article on original website
NFL odds: Betting edges on 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs
The NFL's conference championships are finally here! Two exciting matchups will take place over the weekend, including the big San Francisco 49ers-Philadelphia Eagles showdown on FOX and the FOX sports app. I ran my models to give you my favorite betting edges and predictions for each game in this weekend's...
Chiefs host Bengals in highly anticipated AFC Championship Game | UNDISPUTED
The Kansas Chiefs are back to being a 1.5-point favorite over the Cincinnati Bengals according to FOX Bet Sportsbook. The Kansas City Chiefs, led by QB Patrick Mahomes will try and snap their three-game losing streak against Joe Burrow and the Bengals going back to last season. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the winner of the AFC Championship Game.
Patrick Mahomes hopes 'adrenaline takes over' vs. Bengals in AFC title game | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, Kevin Wildes discuss the highly anticipated Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals matchup in the AFC Championship Game. The cast breaks down the matchup, weigh in on Patrick Mahomes injured ankle and determine if he will play at an MVP-caliber level.
Chiefs activate TE Jody Fortson from IR for AFC title game
The Kansas City Chiefs activated tight end Jody Fortson from injured reserve and elevated wide receivers Marcus Kemp and Ihmir Smith-Marsette from the practice squad for Sunday night’s AFC title game against the Cincinnati Bengals. The move to activate Fortson on Saturday was widely expected after the big, rangy...
Why Nick is riding w/ Brock Purdy & 49ers over Eagles in NFC Championship Game | What's Wright?
There have only been four rookie quarterbacks to have ever played in a conference championship game and they have all combined to go 0-4. Nick voices his concerns for rookie quarterback Brock Purdy but explains he may be the outlier to win a game because he leads the 49ers with not only one of the best defenses in the league but also one of the best offenses. Nick argues the Eagles played a good game against the Giants in the Divisional Round but explains they may be unprepared to shut down the 49er’s offense. Nick is committed in not believing in the Eagles and takes the 2.5-points for the 49ers.
Travis Kelce reacts to 'Burrowhead' trash talk ahead of AFC Championship Game | FIRST THINGS FIRST
Nick Wright, Kevin Wildes, and Chris Broussard discuss Cincinnati Bengals fans calling GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ‘Burrowhead’. Nick explains this trash talk from the Bengals will give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs extra motivation in the AFC Championship Game.
Is Dallas Goedert among NFL's top tight ends? Eagles certainly think so
The list of the top tight ends in the NFL is usually a short one. It often begins and ends with Travis Kelce. For a time, San Francisco's George Kittle was there, too. In Philadelphia, though, the Eagles believe that one more name needs to be added to that list.
What were the best trash talk moments of the NFL season?
You know the beef is real when your mayor gets involved. The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are quickly developing into one of the NFL's premier rivalries. Both young titans in the AFC, it's becoming clear that both squads will likely face each other in crucial postseason matchups for years to come.
Has the NFL figured out Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy? Don’t bet on it
Even though he’s 7-0 as a starter, San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has had his share of hiccups in the postseason. Since he took over as the team’s starter in the first quarter of a Week 13 contest against the Miami Dolphins after starter Jimmy Garoppolo went down with a foot injury, Purdy has completed 151 of 229 passes (65.9%) for 1,920 yards, 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions, good for a 108.0 passer rating.
Jalen Hurts named finalist for MVP ahead of NFC Title Game | THE CARTON SHOW
Misleading headlines aside, Jalen Hurts is a MVP Finalist, and Craig Carton and Greg Jennings decide whether the Philadelphia Eagles' quarterback is getting the respect he deserves heading into the the NFC Championship game against Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Watch as they dissect a quote from his teammate Dre Greenlaw on his QB's improvement, and how that quote has been misconstrued, and whether they believe Hurts will win the MVP Title after leading his team to a 14-3 season.
Will Nick's preseason 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl prediction come to fruition? | What's Wright?
Nick looks back to his preseason Super Bowl prediction and explains how he came to a 49ers-Chiefs Super Bowl matchup. Nick explains the Chiefs made their way to the AFC Championship game because the AFC West was a disappointment, Bills choked, rookies on defense improved and Patrick Mahomes stayed consistent. Nick explains the 49ers made it to the Championship Game because Brock Purdy heavily improved the offense, and their defense was top notch. Nick explains he is not hedging his preseason 50-1 bet ahead of the Championship Weekend.
Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy have faced each other before, and it was epic
Each week, RJ Young passes along a handful of nuggets, anecdotes and stats from around college football. Let's go deep. When the San Francisco 49ers challenge the Philadelphia Eagles for NFC supremacy on Sunday, Oklahoma, Iowa State and Big 12 fans can confidently say they've seen this movie before. Or, at least they can say they've seen the two leads — quarterbacks Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn tells teams he's staying in Dallas
Dallas Cowboys fans are still reeling from their team's playoff elimination at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but they got a big boost Thursday as reports emerged that defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has informed interested teams that he will stay in his current role in Dallas.
New York Jets hire Nathaniel Hackett as new offensive coordinator | THE HERD
Albert Breer joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss the New York Jets hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. The two discuss whether this hiring is an attempt to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.
Have Patriots become a dysfunctional organization? | THE HERD
The New England Patriots are looking more interesting with in and even offseason drama and dysfunction. According to the Boston Herald, the offensive plan was not clear during training camp, Mac Jones 'didn't like' Joe Judge and the team was 'always scrambling to get things done.' Colin Cowherd reacts to the reports.
Nick is NOT hedging on a 49ers Super Bowl run led by Brock Purdy | What's Wright?
Nick Wright is not hedging on his bet for the 49ers to make the Super Bowl despite rookie quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. Nick explains the 49ers offense is loaded with All Pro’s and suits Purdy well. Nick explains Kyle Shanahan’s system doesn’t need great quarterback play and the 49ers have proved that all season long. Nick likes Purdy and the 49ers to beat out Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.
Has Brock Purdy cemented himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL? | THE HERD
Will Blackmon joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to discuss Brock Purdy and his expectations as a fill-in quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Blackmon explains Purdy’s mindset, preparation, and comfort set him apart from other quarterbacks in the league.
Are Bengals giving Chiefs extra motivation with 'Burrowhead' trash talk? | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, Joy Taylor, and David Helman discuss whether the Cincinnati Bengals are giving the Kansas City Chiefs extra motivation ahead of the AFC championship Game with ‘Burrowhead’ trash talk. Joy explains she is okay with the trash talk because Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3-0 vs. the Chiefs.
Hammer, fade, pass: Jalen Hurts SB MVP, Ja'Marr Chase 2 TDs, Patrick Mahomes over 350 passing yards
Nick Wright and Damonza play Hammer, Fade or Pass on some select Championship Game prop bets, including Jalen Hurts as SBLVII MVP, Ja'Marr Chase's two touchdowns, Jerick McKinnon cashing in two himself and Patrick Mahomes passing over 350 passing yards. Nick also decides whether he is going to hammer, fade or pass on the odds of Damonza hitting a parlay at a whopping (+150,000).
Panthers to name Frank Reich as their next head coach | THE HERD
NFL Network reported that the Carolina Panthers will name former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich. Reich was also the organization's first quarterback in history. Colin Cowherd reacts to the news.
