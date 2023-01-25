Read full article on original website
Related
How to clear cache on an Android for improved performance
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson gives Android users a step-by-step explanation on how to clear the cache from apps and browsers, potentially improving phones' speed.
ZDNet
How to add multiple keyboards to the Gmail web app
Do you communicate with different people using different languages? You might have a bilingual family, or have contacts in America, Japan, and Germany and interact with them in their respective country's languages. When you go to email those contacts, how do you switch between languages? If Gmail is your email...
Facebook Messenger adds support for the Widgets Panel on Windows 11
Microsoft has released Windows 11 build 25284 to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel today, which includes support for a new Facebook Messenger widget in the Widgets Panel.
Android Authority
How to copy, paste, and duplicate a slide in PowerPoint
Speed up your presentation slide making. Copying and pasting a slide in PowerPoint is a simple process that can save you time and effort when creating presentations. Whether you need to duplicate a slide for a different section of your presentation or simply want to reuse a slide in another presentation, the process is the same. In this article, we will walk you through the steps to copy and paste a slide into PowerPoint.
Chrome should steal this incredible Microsoft Edge feature
Microsoft is working on a new version of Edge which includes split-view for your tabs. And we need Google to add this to Chrome, like, yesterday.
CNET
How to Get Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint for Free
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The most recent version of the Microsoft Office suite, Microsoft 365, includes tools that you probably use at home, school or on the job. The most popular way to access these apps is by buying a Microsoft 365 membership. In January, Microsoft announced Microsoft 365 Basic which costs $2 a month, or $20 for a yearly subscription, but you can snag Microsoft 365 at no cost.
Chat GPT could make these jobs obsolete: ‘The wolf is at the door’
Artificial intelligence is here, and it’s coming for your job. So promising are the tool’s capabilities, Microsoft — amidst laying off 10,000 people — has announced a “multiyear, multibillion dollar investment” in the revolutionary technology, which is growing smarter by the day. And the rise of the machines leaves many well-paid workers vulnerable, experts warn. “AI is replacing the white-collar workers. I don’t think anyone can stop that,” said Pengcheng Shi, an associate dean in the department of computing and information sciences at Rochester Institute of Technology. “This is not crying wolf,” Shi told The Post. “The wolf is at the door.” From...
TrustedReviews
How to change your password in Windows 11
Here is the simplest way to change your password in Windows 11 in only a few steps. Almost every platform nowadays requires you to sign up to access its services, which means you’ll inevitably be left with a long list of passwords that you need to remember. For many of us, keeping track of so many passwords means that at least a few of them will end up looking the same, which can be detrimental to our online safety.
The Verge
Google 101: how to format text in Google Docs
Google Docs has become a very useful word processing tool — a lot better than it was only a few years ago — but some of its more useful features may not be immediately obvious. For example, you would think that all the ways available to provide specialized text, such as underlining, italicizing, and strikethroughs, should be easy to find among the icons on the top of the page.
Android Authority
How to remove image backgrounds in GIMP
If your image background is dissatisfactory, remove it with GIMP. Adobe Photoshop is a fantastic program for editing images. However, there is a major barrier to entry in that it costs money. GIMP is a free alternative that allows you to access many of the same image-editing functions. Let’s review how to remove the background from images in GIMP.
TechCrunch
Chrome for Android now lets you lock your incognito session
Users can activate this feature by going to Chrome Settings > Privacy & Security and turning on the “Lock incognito tabs when you close Chrome” toggle. So next time when a user exits Chrome, their incognito session will automatically be locked. To unlock the incognito tabs, you can use the biometric unlock on the phone such as a fingerprint unlock or lock code.
techaiapp.com
Microsoft Office is down to just $29, no subscription required
Microsoft Office is the most popular productivity suite in the world, with millions of people relying on Office for work and personal projects. There’s currently a deal that gets you a lifetime license of Office Professional for just $29.99 — this is the lowest price we have seen for the bundle which includes all the essentials like Word and Excel, in addition to Outlook, Access, PowerPoint, Publisher, and OneNote.
makeuseof.com
Batch Printing and 6 Other Linux Printing Tips and Tricks
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. You open your document, you click print, you wait. You close the document, open a new one, click print, and wait… and so on. But printing really shouldn’t be that dull. We can send bulk emails with little effort; why can’t we bulk print with the same ease?
The Windows Club
How to upload videos and pictures from Xbox to OneDrive
Microsoft knows that millions of gamers use their Xbox console to capture videos and photos. Such content is usually stored on internal storage, and it can become a problem since storage is not unlimited. To get around this, Microsoft made it possible for gamers to upload videos and photos to OneDrive directly from the Xbox itself.
How to delete embarrassing autofill entries on your Mac or iPhone browser
Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you how to delete embarrassing autofill entries across multiple devices and operating systems to secure your privacy.
CNET
Use These 4 Prime Membership Perks to Optimize Your Amazon Echo
If you've got an Amazon Echo speaker, but no Prime account, consider getting one as it can save you money and give you great deals. Having a Prime account can also bring some surprising and useful perks to your Echo. As a Prime member with an Alexa speaker, you don't...
The Windows Club
Printer printing only Small Fonts and not large
Having a printer is one of the best things that can complement a busy life. No standing in line or waiting to get your documents printed. But what do you do if your printer is printing only small fonts and not large ones? This can be quite frustrating if you do not know what is causing the problem.
ZDNet
How to set Gmail app notifications so you never miss an email
I have multiple accounts in my Android Gmail app, which tend to flood my inboxes throughout the day. Most of the time that's not a problem, as a good deal of the incoming emails are spam. However, not every missive I receive can be immediately relegated to junk or trash.
Android Authority
How to add and edit hyperlinks in PowerPoint
Send your audience off in all directions with links to everywhere. There are so many different interactive elements that you can add to a PowerPoint presentation. Some of them include footers, watermarks, music, YouTube videos, slide numbers, speaker notes, and GIFs. But a presentation wouldn’t be complete without links. Hyperlinks in PowerPoint are a great way to provide additional information or resources to your audience. They allow you to connect different slides or external websites to your presentation, making it more interactive and engaging. Here’s how to add and edit hyperlinks in PowerPoint.
makeuseof.com
How to Join Xbox Insider and Get New Xbox Features Early
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Having access to brand-new Xbox features and updates helps to ensure that your console is always running on the latest available version and that you're not missing out on new exciting features provided by Microsoft.
Comments / 0