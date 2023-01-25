Read full article on original website
Man standing near crash scene struck by vehicle in Southwest Michigan
CASS COUNTY, MI – A man standing near a Cass County crash scene was struck by another vehicle early Saturday, Jan. 28, police say. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after midnight to a two-vehicle crash on Calvin Center Road south of Calvin Hill Street, a news release said.
Snowmobiler dies in U.P. trail crash after ejected into tree, MSP says
A Lansing area woman is dead after authorities say she was ejected from her snowmobile after hitting a tree stump in the Upper Peninsula on Thursday afternoon.
Jenison area man dies in three-vehicle Barry County crash
HASTINGS, MI -- A 62-year-old Jenison area man died in a three-vehicle crash on M-37 south of Middleville on Friday, Jan. 27. Barry County sheriff’s deputies identified Matthew Fuller as the person who died in the crash. He was driving a Ford Transit van when it was struck by...
MSP identifies victims in Berrien Twp. double-fatal crash
The crash happened in Berrien Township Tuesday night when the driver lost control and hit a tree along M-139, according to Michigan State Police (MSP).
WNDU
radioresultsnetwork.com
Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan
A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
WILX-TV
Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
abc57.com
State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis
STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
Three hospitalized following Georgetown Twp. crash
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that sent three people to the hospital Friday night.
Woman grieves deaths of 5 family members, snow causes multiple crashes: Jackson headlines Jan. 21-26
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County woman saw more death and loss in one year than some people see in a lifetime she she lost three of her children and two grandchildren to tragedy. Here is that headline and some more you might have missed this week. Patty Kerton...
Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
WOWO News
Man dies in DeKalb County after stepping on live wires
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Butler man died Thursday evening after stepping on live wires that resulted from a crash. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Lane M Burns, 20, was traveling northbound in the 2200 block of County Road 61 when for an unknown reason he lost control and his Ford F350 left the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The impact snapped the pole in half.
Driver killed after his vehicle strikes tree in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI -- A driver from Paw Paw was killed Thursday in a crash in Oshtemo Township, the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reports. Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at 10:59 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, in the 9300 block of Almena Drive. Arriving deputies...
abc57.com
U.S. 12 shut down south of Buchanan for crash investigation
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A section of U.S. 12 is shut down near Buchanan Thursday afternoon for a crash, according to Berrien County dispatch. The road is shut down between Redbud Trail and Bakertown Road. A call came in reporting the crash at 11:45 a.m. According to law enforcement on...
WWMT
Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation
BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
WLNS
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
