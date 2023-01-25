ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MI

MLive

Police release names of people killed in M-139 crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – Police have released the names of two people killed in a crash Tuesday. Jeffrey Downey, 60, of Baroda, was driving when the vehicle crashed into a tree after driving off M-139 at Sherr Road in Berrien County’s Berrien Township, Michigan State Police said. Dolores...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

Man Charged With Illegally Killing Eleven Deer In SW Michigan

A Kalamazoo man who admits that he’s “not the most ethical hunter,” was in court Wednesday for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources:
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Saginaw Highway reopened after Lansing pedestrian killed in crash

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A stretch of Saginaw Highway was closed for hours Friday after a pedestrian was killed. The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. between Nixon Road and Broadbent Road in Delta Township. According to the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the 45-year-old man from Grand Ledge was traveling...
LANSING, MI
abc57.com

State police investigating larceny of trailers in Sturgis

STURGIS, Mich. - Michigan State Police are investigating the larceny of two travel trailers from a property on Nottawa Road in Sturgis. The trailers were stolen from a gated storage lot in the 71000 block of Nottawa Road sometime between January 3 and 25. The first trailer is a 32-foot,...
STURGIS, MI
WLNS

Driver busted for going 114 mph on Michigan highway

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — One driver thought they could get away with going 114 mph on I-496 Thursday. However, troopers with Michigan State Police had other plans for the driver. The driver was stopped by troopers on the highway near Creyts Road in Delta Township. “High speeds like this not only are unsafe for […]
EATON COUNTY, MI
WOWO News

Man dies in DeKalb County after stepping on live wires

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Butler man died Thursday evening after stepping on live wires that resulted from a crash. Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Lane M Burns, 20, was traveling northbound in the 2200 block of County Road 61 when for an unknown reason he lost control and his Ford F350 left the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The impact snapped the pole in half.
DEKALB COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

U.S. 12 shut down south of Buchanan for crash investigation

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A section of U.S. 12 is shut down near Buchanan Thursday afternoon for a crash, according to Berrien County dispatch. The road is shut down between Redbud Trail and Bakertown Road. A call came in reporting the crash at 11:45 a.m. According to law enforcement on...
BUCHANAN, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo resident arrested in Benton Harbor homicide investigation

BENTON HAROR, Mich. — As of 7:30 p.m., Benton Harbor police have in custody the last suspect who allegedly was involved in the killing of 74-year-old, Leon "Red" Johnson. Johnson died Sunday at 865 Lasalle Street, according to the Berrien County Sheriff's Department. Update: Suspects identified, arrests made in...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WLNS

Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P.

Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P. Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the …. Charlotte woman killed in snowmobile crash in the U.P. East Lansing mayor hosts public safety listening …. East Lansing mayor hosts public safety listening session. Experts say travel scams are on the...
CHARLOTTE, MI

