ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Mayor gives key to the city to UC Medical Center staff who cared for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored Damar Hamlin's care team at UC Medical Center Thursday with a key to the city. Dozens of University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians, nurses, and clinical and non-clinical support staff joined Mayor Pureval and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney for the celebration, representing the thousands of physicians, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical support staff who provide advanced multidisciplinary care at the hospital every day across 90+ specialties and subspecialties.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Bootsy and Fretboard team up for Bengals, beer and charity

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is nothing more Cincinnati than our Cincinnati Bengals and funk legend Bootsy Collins. You've probably heard Bootsy's Bengals anthem "Fear da Tiger". Now, you can show your love of the Bengals and "Bootzilla" with a new t-shirt. President of the Bootsy Collins Foundation, Patti Collins, and Jim Klosterman with Fretboard, also talk about a new Bootsy beer and a Bengals pep rally.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Museum Center explains why Arrowhead Stadium is a misnomer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Sunday, the Bengals will go into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to try to make football history. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, arrowheads are history. When people think about seeing something at the Cincinnati Museum Center, they think about Union terminal. But the point of this...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger

CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt-a-Pet: Max and Mirror have a lot to say!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Max and Mirror have a lot to say, including how much they would love a forever home!. The adorable Husky puppies are two months old. Max is a boy and Mirror is a girl. Huskies need lots of exercise, but they're lots of fun and great for...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Local students design Joe Burrow game day suits for art project

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Joe Burrow was the star of an art project for some local students. Megan Miller leads one Cincinnati Recreation Commission’s after-school programs and she asked her students to design a game day suit for Burrow. Miller says her students range in age from five to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'Who Dey Express' returns for a second year

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Kansas City is almost nine hours away, and that trip may not be the easiest or the cheapest to make. Many fans are making the trip on their own while some are getting some help from the 'Who Dey Express.' It's a unique way to get fans to Kansas City in style and on a budget.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WKRC

Police: Missing woman has been found safe

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have found a woman who was reportedly missing Friday evening. Police were searching for a critical missing adult seen near Rookwood. Norwood Police say Mary E. Phelps, 86, was last seen leaving a Residence Inn by Marriott behind the Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Phelps reportedly is diabetic and has memory issues.
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Exotic cat sighting caught on camera in Oakley

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - A wild rescue was caught on camera in Oakley. The video was provided by Local 12 viewer Reid Faherty. The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter tells us this is an F1 Savannah cat. They are a massive exotic cat breed. This one apparently weighed more than 40...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy