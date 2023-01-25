Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Related
Fox 19
Community helping support 10-year-old in ICU at Cincinnati Children’s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State kid diagnosed with cancer is getting some much-needed help from the community. It has been seven months since 10-year-old Gavin Hogie arrived at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. He was recently admitted to the ICU, where he was hooked up to a ventilator until Friday. Gavin’s...
WKRC
Mayor gives key to the city to UC Medical Center staff who cared for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored Damar Hamlin's care team at UC Medical Center Thursday with a key to the city. Dozens of University of Cincinnati Medical Center physicians, nurses, and clinical and non-clinical support staff joined Mayor Pureval and Vice Mayor Jan-Michele Kearney for the celebration, representing the thousands of physicians, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical support staff who provide advanced multidisciplinary care at the hospital every day across 90+ specialties and subspecialties.
WKRC
Hundreds take icy dip downtown in Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The annual Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge kicked off at The Banks Saturday morning. An icy pool was being installed in front of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame. Participants who raised more than $75 for local Special Olympic programs got the honor of taking a dip in...
WKRC
Amtrak routes connecting Cincinnati to Nashville, Chicago head to feds
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - New passenger rail routes connecting Cincinnati to Chicago, Cleveland and Nashville have been submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration, another step in significantly expanding the region’s anemic Amtrak offerings. Mayor Aftab Pureval signed a letter, along with nine other Ohio mayors, backing the establishment...
WKRC
Bootsy and Fretboard team up for Bengals, beer and charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - There is nothing more Cincinnati than our Cincinnati Bengals and funk legend Bootsy Collins. You've probably heard Bootsy's Bengals anthem "Fear da Tiger". Now, you can show your love of the Bengals and "Bootzilla" with a new t-shirt. President of the Bootsy Collins Foundation, Patti Collins, and Jim Klosterman with Fretboard, also talk about a new Bootsy beer and a Bengals pep rally.
WKRC
Cincinnati Museum Center explains why Arrowhead Stadium is a misnomer
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - On Sunday, the Bengals will go into Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City to try to make football history. At the Cincinnati Museum Center, arrowheads are history. When people think about seeing something at the Cincinnati Museum Center, they think about Union terminal. But the point of this...
Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show
Sisters Jenni and Jess Button take over the acclaimed Mid-Century Modern trade event and plan to raise its profile. The post Sibling Revelry at the 20th Century Cincinnati Show appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
WKRC
Chef Aaron shares snack ideas for your AFC Championship game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The countdown to kickoff is on for Sunday's big matchup between the Bengals and Kansas City. Kroger's Chef Aaron has ideas for a feast you can make for your watch party and keep you warm.
WKRC
'It reminds you of slavery': Cincinnati activist reacts to Tyre Nichols video
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Millions of people across the country are seeing video of Tyre Nichols’ beating at the hands of Memphis police officers for the first time. Local activist Iris Roley, who’s a consultant for the city on its Collaborative Agreement, watched the video minutes after it was released.
WLWT 5
Zip's Cafe honors Sam Hubbard with his own burger
CINCINNATI — A new burger crafted by Sam Hubbard himself is now being featured at Zip's Cafe in Mount Lookout. The Playoff Patty seems to already be a fan favorite. One person commented on Zip's Facebook page, saying, "Hadn’t been there in years and stopped in today. That Playoff Patty was worth the trip."
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Max and Mirror have a lot to say!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Max and Mirror have a lot to say, including how much they would love a forever home!. The adorable Husky puppies are two months old. Max is a boy and Mirror is a girl. Huskies need lots of exercise, but they're lots of fun and great for...
WKRC
Local students design Joe Burrow game day suits for art project
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Joe Burrow was the star of an art project for some local students. Megan Miller leads one Cincinnati Recreation Commission’s after-school programs and she asked her students to design a game day suit for Burrow. Miller says her students range in age from five to...
Top 9 places to eat BBQ around the Tri-State
As the Bengals gear up to smash the Chiefs in Sunday's AFC Championship Game, here are 9 places around the Tri-State where you can smash some BBQ.
WKRC
Family of St. Henry High student who died during soccer conditioning settles lawsuit
ERLANGER, Ky. (WKRC) - The family of Matthew Mangine, Jr. has reached a settlement with St. Henry District High School, the Diocese of Covington and St. Elizabeth Healthcare. Mangine was a high school soccer player who collapsed during conditioning in June 2020. Kentucky high schools are required to have an...
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never Knew
Cincinnati, Ohio is a city with a rich and varied history, from its early days as a center of industry and transportation to its more recent role as a cultural hub. But did you know that Cincinnati has some unusual facts that are not known by many?
Meals on Wheels, Cincinnati nonprofit bring healthy 'rescued' food to seniors
100% of the meals come from rescued food, meaning the food was donated by local grocery stores and restaurants and would have otherwise been thrown away.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police searching for runaway Northside teen
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District Five investigators are asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from Northside. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. Illany Jackson, 14, left her home on the 1620 block of Powers Street on Jan. 25. She...
WLWT 5
'Who Dey Express' returns for a second year
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — Kansas City is almost nine hours away, and that trip may not be the easiest or the cheapest to make. Many fans are making the trip on their own while some are getting some help from the 'Who Dey Express.' It's a unique way to get fans to Kansas City in style and on a budget.
WKRC
Police: Missing woman has been found safe
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police have found a woman who was reportedly missing Friday evening. Police were searching for a critical missing adult seen near Rookwood. Norwood Police say Mary E. Phelps, 86, was last seen leaving a Residence Inn by Marriott behind the Seasons 52 restaurant at 4:12 p.m. Phelps reportedly is diabetic and has memory issues.
WKRC
Exotic cat sighting caught on camera in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - A wild rescue was caught on camera in Oakley. The video was provided by Local 12 viewer Reid Faherty. The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter tells us this is an F1 Savannah cat. They are a massive exotic cat breed. This one apparently weighed more than 40...
Comments / 1