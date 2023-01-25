ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Beavers suffer loss against Utah

In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
CORVALLIS, OR
Oregon Men's basketball team takes the win against Colorado

EUGENE, Ore. — The first half of the PAC-12 Conference schedule left the conference with a log-jam at the 3rd spot in the PAC with 3 teams sitting at 6 - 3 in conference play. While the Oregon Men's team found themselves one game behind at 5 - 4.
EUGENE, OR
Oregon softball ranked No. 22 in preseason poll

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon softball is ranked at No. 22 in the preseason poll - three spots ahead of Oregon State, which went to the Women's College World Series last year. After the Ducks’ season ended in the regional round last season, the team saw a number of key players enter the transfer portal, but still bring back a good mix of young and veteran players.
CORVALLIS, OR
Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
CORVALLIS, OR
Message from Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner regarding Tyre Nichols case

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner released this message regarding the Tyre Nichols case:. What happened to Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, is unconscionable. It’s tragic for the victim, their family, and communities of color across our nation. Our entire nation awaited the release of the video and nothing could have prepared us for what we saw. I thought I was prepared to watch the video and found myself having a flood of difficult emotions and physically sick watching these officers beat Mr. Nichols. I was immediately transported back in time to early in my career, 1991, when I watched the beating of Rodney King. When something like this happens, even if it’s in another state, it’s normal to ask what prevents this from happening in Eugene. The horrific event involving Mr. Nichols isn’t related to a lack of training. This is an issue that starts with the hiring process. Hiring the right officers with the heart for service creates a culture that won’t tolerate this type of policing behavior.
EUGENE, OR
Roseburg HS graduation rates see drop, district believes downward trend temporary

ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a report released by the Oregon Department of Education Thursday, Roseburg High School's graduation rate for 2022 was lower than the state average, a result that Roseburg Public Schools says was anticipated because of the pandemic and will be temporary based on the success of programs already in place at the school.
ROSEBURG, OR
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
EUGENE, OR
Eugene Police: Shots fired at officers during pursuit, standoff

EUGENE, Ore. — A man was arrested early Friday morning after shots were fired at Eugene Police officers during a pursuit and standoff that started Thursday night, the Eugene Police Department said in a news release. At around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, a Eugene Police officer stopped...
EUGENE, OR
Lane County Sheriff's Office: Click It or Ticket!

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — According to the Lane County Sherriff's Office, of the 23,824 passenger vehicle occupants killed in the United States in 2020, 51% were not wearing seat belts. For drivers and front-seat passengers, using a lap and shoulder belt reduces the risk of fatal injury by 60...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Onward Roseburg seeking volunteers for Roseburg Warming Center

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Onward Roseburg is seeking volunteers to help open the Roseburg Warming Center from Saturday night, January 29, through Wednesday morning, February 1, according to a release from the City of Roseburg. According to warming center operator Kimetha Stallings, everyone in need of temporary overnight shelter on...
ROSEBURG, OR
Eugene Police Chief: Chase, standoff 'could have gone a completely different direction'

EUGENE, Ore. — A routine traffic stop led to a chaotic sequence of events for Eugene police officers. According to Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner, an EPD officer initiated a traffic stop just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night. A man was driving a silver truck with a female passenger. The truck pulled into a parking lot off W 11th Ave. in Eugene, but during the interaction, EPD says the truck rammed into the police vehicle and took off.
EUGENE, OR
Easterseals wants to help unhoused Veterans

The 2023 Point in Time count is a federally required census to count the homeless population on a given night in counties across the nation. The Easterseals Homeless Veteran Reintegration Program, allowed our station to tag along while they were out helping with the count. Lead by James "Patch" Ackland,...
VENETA, OR
Police: Third arrest made in shooting deaths on W.18th Avenue

Eugene — A third arrest has been made in the shooting deaths of two people on W. 18th Avenue. Previous Coverage| Police investigating deadly shooting on W. 18th Avenue. The Eugene Police Department arrested Mridul Raghav, 21, Friday in Eugene. Raghav is being charged with two counts of Murder...
EUGENE, OR
2023 Point-in-Time count starts Thursday in Lane County

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Thursday the Lane County Human Services Division will begin its yearly census of people experiencing homelessness. The count starts at 7:00 a.m. Thursday and ends at 7:00 p.m. Friday. The Point-in-Time count is a federal requirement from the United States Department of Housing and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
Local food pantries increasing supplies, anticipating SNAP benefit changes

Local food pantries are increasing their supply in anticipation of greater need from lower-income Oregonians. February is the last month Oregonians will receive increased emergency food benefits. Since April 2020, the federal government allowed states to provide Emergency Allotments (EA) to SNAP households. The EA was in addition to the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR

