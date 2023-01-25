Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
6 Cheap or Free Ways You Can Celebrate Valentine’s Day in Kalamazoo
Valentine's Day, a.k.a. February 14th, falls on a Tuesday this year which means you have plenty of opportunities to celebrate with your sweetie either the weekend before, the day of, or the weekend following. Heck, you could make an entire week of it! Just a thought. If you're still digging...
Here’s The Reason Kalamazoo, MI Is Referred To As The “Mall City”
I promise you that I was born and raised in West Michigan, so why at 34 years old am I only just now learning about one of Kalamazoo's famous monikers?. Have you ever heard Kalamazoo referred to as the "Mall City"? I must be the only person in West Michigan who has never heard that nickname before. Not only am I hearing this name for the first time, but I'm also learning the reasoning behind it!
Brewery Uses AI To Create New Craft Beer
There was a point where I thought AI (Artificial Intelligence) was just starting to become too much. Seems like the only thing I see on TikTok and Snapchat now are AI filters, and "deep fake" AI videos of celebrities. People even started using AI to write commercials, stories, and do their homework. Somehow, we've forgotten all about the future documentary that is Terminator with Skynet.
Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks
How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?. Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.
5 Non-Profits You Can Support Today in SW Michigan
If you didn't hear, Amazon has made the decision to cease its Amazon Smile program that benefitted the shopper's charity/non-profit of choice. According to an article from NPR, the decision to stop Amazon Smile was a part of cost-cutting measures and will officially stop on February 20th, 2023. In the U.S. alone, over $400 million was donated to various charities. But, Amazon claimed that with so many organizations in need, their impact was spread too thin. Read more here.
An Abandoned Tunnel Under I-94 Once Led To A One Room School House Near Albion
Before I-94 was carved across the farmlands of southern Michigan, it was U.S. Highway 12 that pointed travelers from Aberdeen, Washington to Detroit, Michigan. Old U.S 12 was a scenic drive through Michigan, wandering across the wooded farmlands and various small towns before it terminated in the Motor City. But the creation of Interstate 94 changed all of that.
St Valentine’s Day Massacre Connects St Joe Michigan & Chicago
Valentine's Day marks 94 years since seven men were violently gunned down in a parking garage in Chicago, but what does this have to do with St Joseph Michigan? Well, it's reported that someone involved in this incident was captured while hiding out in a St Joe safehouse. It's said...
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Share a Nibble in Downtown Nashville
Kelsea Ballerini and actor Chase Stokes sure make "no comment" look cute. The singer and her new friend were spotted along Nashville's Lower Broadway this week. There was some playful dancing, finger interplay and nibbling as the two enjoyed snacks and some local Nashville country music at Robert's Western World. TMZ shared video of what we're definitely not going to call a date night. It was just two friends or associates, who hold hands and smile a lot.
Wyoming Rogers High School Graduate Jamahal Is a UFC Champion
It's amazing what one can accomplish when a person puts their mind to it and a local man from Wyoming, Michigan, has done it by becoming a UFC Champion. After the Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield days of boxing ended many years ago, it seems professional boxing has taken a back seat to mixed martial arts. If you have seen any of the UFC fights, you can see why that mixed martial arts is the new front-runner in fighting sports.
Kalamazoo Country
Kalamazoo, MI
432
Followers
1K+
Post
46K+
Views
ABOUT
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kalamazoocountry.com
Comments / 0