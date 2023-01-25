ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margaret Minnicks

Governor Ron DeSantis rejects AP course on African American studies

Governor Ron DeSantis is receiving backlash for prohibiting an Advanced Placement (AP) course on African American studies in Florida high schools. DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. discussed the issue publicly for the first time at a news conference on Monday, January 24. They concluded that the course is a Trojan horse for “indoctrinating” students with a left-wing ideology under the guise of teaching about the Black experience and African American history.
University of Florida COVID-19 shutdown case goes to Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) — A potential class-action lawsuit has gone to the Florida Supreme Court in a dispute about whether the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. Attorneys for UF graduate student Anthony Rojas filed a notice...
DeSantis announces sweeping reforms that include 'Teacher Bill of Rights'

Plan includes pay raise and paycheck protection plus reduction in school board terms. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis held a news conference in Jacksonville on Monday to propose sweeping changes to education, including a Teacher's Bill of Rights which will empower educators to be leaders in their classrooms. In the proposed...
In Miami, DeSantis unveils new law and order agenda for Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis unveiled a tough-on-crime agenda ahead of the upcoming legislative session, including proposals to expand the death penalty to certain types of sex crimes and mandating life sentences for people convicted of selling fentanyl that looks like candy to children. “We want to make sure that we cement...
Matt O'Hern

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Seeks 'Law and Order' Legislation Package

Earlier today, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced a legislative proposal to abolish cash bail, increase penalties for drug-related crimes, step up human smuggling interdictions, strengthen the punishment for child rapists, prevent the early release of sex criminals, and makes it more feasible to administer ultimate justice to those facing the death penalty.
Proposal would allow vouchers for private schools

Parents of students in private schools could get help paying tuition if a proposed bill becomes law. Unveiled on Jan. 19, by Florida House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast), HB 1, the School Choice bill, would make all students in Florida eligible for private school vouchers, regardless of their family’s income. In addition, students in foster or out-of-home care would get priority.
Toby Hazlewood

Crowds Protest As Florida’s Ron DeSantis Is Honored With Prestigious Award From Union League of Freedom

Gold medal awarded to DeSantis for protecting freedom. On January 24, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis was bestowed with the highest honor possible, by the Union League of Freedom in Philadelphia - the Gold Medal which was first awarded to Abraham Lincoln in 1863. While the award was granted for his role in protecting the freedom of Floridians through his leadership and decisions made during his time as governor, his award wasn't universally popular either with members of the public, or members of the Union League of Freedom itself.
Florida representative introduces bill aimed at targeting hate crimes after reports of anti-Semitic incidents

TAMPA, Fla. - As people remember the horrors of the Holocaust on International Holocaust Remembrance Day Friday, anti-Semitism continues to be a major concern, prompting a Florida state representative to introduce a bill targeting hate crimes. State Representative Mike Caruso, R-Palm Beach, introduced House Bill 269 ahead of Florida’s legislative...
Last Squeeze —1.27.2023 — DeSantis Spokesperson Shreds Media Reporter— Donalds, Gaetz, Frost , Moskowitz—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: Javier@floridianpress.com. DeSantis Spox Smacks Down Media Reporter Over Loaded Question. It's no secret that many left-leaning media or "legacy media" outlets, as he has dubbed them, continue to target Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL). and his legislative and political agendas. Earlier this week, the Daily Beast's Jake Lahut levied an unsubstantiated accusation against pro-DeSantis influencers ...READ MORE.
Matt O'Hern

Florida Amendment Would Ban Students from Using Social Media in Schools

Social networks may be banned in Florida schools if a recently filed amendment passes Florida Legislature and gets signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis. Earlier this week, Florida State Representative Brad Yeager filed an amendment that would require Florida schools to block students from accessing social media sites through the use of internet access provided by a school district. The legislation also seeks to implement social media safety education in grades 6 through 12.
Florida Dems File Bill Ending 'Gay and Trans Panic' Defense

Democrats in Florida have introduced a bill to outlaw the so-called gay and trans panic defense in criminal cases in the state. Florida’s Senate minority leader, Lauren Book, and state Rep. Rita Harris filed Senate Bill 328 on Wednesday. If passed, the Gay and Transgender Panic Legal Defenses Prohibition...
