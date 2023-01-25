Read full article on original website
Related
Nearly half of Americans 'sacrificing recession preparedness' with monthly banking costs
Nearly half of Americans who are paying checking account fees every month say they are sacrificing their level of preparedness for a recession in doing so, according to a new report.
Baby boomers could pass on $53 trillion to the next generation. Here’s a look at their average net worth and expert tips for protecting it
Baby boomers are the generation of workers born between 1946 and 1964. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by Getty Images. As the oldest working generation, baby boomers have one foot in the workforce and another in retirement. Time and favorable economic conditions have made it easier for this generation to build wealth compared to younger generations.
If a Recession Hits in 2023, Should You Keep Using Your Credit Cards?
The quick answer? It depends what you're using them for.
Suze Orman Warns That Layoffs Are Starting. Here's How to Prepare
More jobs could wind up on the chopping block this year.
msn.com
I am 60 and plan to retire in March. I have $113K in my 401(k) and no other savings, but I will get an early retirement package of 9 months salary. Should I get a pro to help me?
MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive. Learn more.
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
CNET
Social Security 2023: Here's When You Can Expect Your February Check to Arrive
The first round of Social Security checks for the month arrives on Friday. Remember: Like the January Social Security checks, the February checks also include the 2023 cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA. This year's increase boosts your benefit amount by 8.7%. The Social Security Administration disburses its checks in rounds throughout...
Americans With Less Than $9,000 in Savings Should Do These 7 Things
When you log into your bank account, how do your savings look? Probably not as good as you’d like. It always seems like an uphill battle to build (and keep) a decent amount in savings. But what if your car breaks down, or you have a sudden medical bill?
How Long $2 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State
No matter how much planning you do, it can be hard to know exactly how much you'll need to save for retirement. A wide variety of factors, from your lifestyle to your health, can greatly alter what...
Americans plan to increase Valentine's Day spending despite squeezed budgets
Americans apparently do not plan on skimping when it comes to spending money on their sweethearts this Valentine's Day, despite consumers feeling the squeeze of inflation.
msn.com
'Bear down' and 'be as frugal as you can': Here are 3 ways to ride out a recession according to boomers
It was a time of big hair, shoulder pads and the Cold War. But something often less thought of when feeling nostalgic about the ’80s was the interest rates that were high enough to make you dizzy. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you...
NASDAQ
How Gen Z Should Prepare Their Finances for 2023 and Beyond
Gen Z may find it difficult to think about retirement planning, saving, and investing. Stock markets, especially the S&P 500, have been in turmoil as young workers begin their careers. A recession is also on the horizon. It has also been difficult for wages to keep up with inflation. What’s...
NBC Chicago
Unemployment Is Lasting Longer for More Americans—Here Are 3 Ways to Boost Your Savings
As employers hold back on hiring amid recession fears and rising interest rates, unemployed Americans are spending more time looking for jobs. In December, roughly 826,000 Americans reported being unemployed for 15 to 27 weeks, or about 3½ to 6 months, according to Labor Department data. That's up from 526,000 people who were unemployed for the same amount of time in April 2022.
ABC Action News
Record job switching has boosted inflation higher
Since the pandemic, Americans have been switching jobs faster than ever before. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows as many as 4 million Americans quit their jobs each month in 2021 to look for new opportunities. For some, job switching led to more money. For others, it led...
Prepare for More Inflation: Biden's New Student Loan Forgiveness Plan to Cost $1 Trillion
According to the Congressional Budget Office (CBO), President Joe Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for federal aid borrowers is expected to cost approximately $400 billion over the next 30 years. This cost will be added to the country's deficit.
Motley Fool
A Tale of Two Consumers: JPMorgan Chase vs. Discover Financial's Credit Card Trends
Most banks expect credit card loan losses to rise significantly in 2023. JPMorgan Chase, which serves a more affluent customer, expects credit card losses to still be below pre-pandemic levels at the end of 2023. Discover expects losses to blow past pre-pandemic levels this year. You’re reading a free article...
How financial savings trend 'credit card fast' helped one woman buy a home
Lisa Samalonis shared her top three steps to becoming financially free.
wzmq19.com
Democrats Slam GOP Plan to Impose National Sales Tax
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A handful of House republicans are proposing getting rid of federal taxes, even the IRS and instead, have a national sales tax. The idea is getting backlash from democrats. It’s called the “Fair Tax Act of 2023’”. According to the legislation, it would get rid of...
I'm a financial planner — here's how I adjusted my savings strategy for COVID and how I'll weather the future
When interest rates dropped at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, high-yield savings accounts weren't a great place to keep your savings.
dallasexpress.com
Americans Increase Credit Card Debt
Federal Reserve data show that U.S. consumer borrowing rose by nearly $28 billion in November, a slight slowdown from the over $29 billion increase the month prior. The numbers speak to the ongoing trend of U.S. consumers leveraging higher levels of debt to deal with surging inflation. November’s stat is...
Comments / 0